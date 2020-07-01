Chinese company allowed exploration in Saindak area

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has allowed Chinese firm Metrological Construction Company of China (MCC) — registered locally with the name of Saindak Metals Limited (SML) — the exploration and development of East Ore Body in Saindak lease area and the company has been issued an NoC for the purpose.

Official sources said on Monday that the provincial government also extended the contract of MCC/SML for another 15 years under which the company would continue exploration work on East Ore Body site after the expiry of its present contract on Oct 31, 2022. The MCC, working at the Saindak-Gold-cum-Copper Project since 2002, applied the Balochistan Mines and Mineral Department to allow the company to start exploration work on the East Ore Body of Saindak lease area as its exploration work at the present Saindak site had almost finished.

Officials said the contract agreement of the SML/MCC was scheduled to expire on Oct 31, 2022, and the Balochistan chief minister approved it for another 15 years. “The extension of MCC-SML contract would ensure investment of $45 million by MCC/SML at their own risk for exploration and development of East Ore Body in Saindak area,” said an official letter sent to the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division.

However, the letter said that the matter of extension of the SML mining lease (valid up to 2025) would be dealt with separately as per provisions of the Balochistan Minerals Rules, 2002.

Published in Dawn, July 1st, 2020