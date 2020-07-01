DAWN.COM

Govt extends permission for operating domestic flights till Aug 31

Mohammad AsgharUpdated July 01, 2020

Domestic operations will continue at six airports according to CAA's NOTAM. — APP/File
Domestic operations will continue at six airports according to CAA's NOTAM. — APP/File

RAWALPINDI: The government has decided to further extend the permission for operating domestic flights to and from six airports of the country till Aug 31.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a NOTAM, notice to airmen, regarding extending the permission to operate domestic flights till August. The permission in this regard was earlier given till June 30.

The CAA’s NOTAM says that the government of Pakistan is pleased to allow restricted domestic schedule and chartered passenger flight operations between Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta airports only in accordance with established guidelines — Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) — and prior approval from the competent authority. However, domestic flights operation to and from the Islamabad international airport for Gilgit and Skardu airports would continue as normal operation.

It further said the domestic schedule and the chartered passenger flight operation from all other airports would remain suspended. The CAA’s NOTAM further said that domestic flight operations would be available for all airports.

Published in Dawn, July 1st, 2020

