Body to probe into harassment allegations at Lahore school

LAHORE: The district education authority on Tuesday constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the allegations of harassment against teachers of a private elite school by many of its students.

Mr Ghyas Sabir, principal of the Government Islamia High School, Cantt, has been appointed as the convener of the committee with Model Town deputy district education officers Shahid Ali Shah and Ms Sadia Naeem as its members.

The committee has been asked to “dig out facts” and probe into the sexual harassment allegations levelled by multiple girls of the Lahore Grammar School Ghalib Market branch against at least four male teachers, and submit its report along with recommendations in three days.

Also on Tuesday, Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas tweeted: I will deal with the case in Lahore Grammar School 1A1 myself. Have talked to the Principal this morning. Getting all the details…I will protect them (the children). This case will be brought to a proper conclusion according to law.”

Meanwhile, the school branch in question issued a statement addressed to its alumni and current students.

Director of the branch, Ms Nighat Ali, said in the statement that she would not allow any cycle of ongoing harassment and victimisation to continue. She said that “nothing would remain unaddressed or unresolved” and the first step was carried out already, which was the termination of employment of all four teachers.

Published in Dawn, July 1st, 2020