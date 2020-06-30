DAWN.COM

June 30, 2020

PIA banned from flying to Europe for six months

Reuters | Dawn.com June 30, 2020

PIA will discontinue all its flights to Europe temporarily. — APP/File
PIA will discontinue all its flights to Europe temporarily. — APP/File

The European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) has suspended the authorisation for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate in Europe for six months, the airline's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The move follows the grounding of 262 pilots whose licences Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan termed “dubious”.

“EASA has temporarily suspended PIA's authorisation to operate to the EU member states for a period of 6 months effective July 1, 2020, with the right to appeal against this decision,” a PIA statement said.

Credibility crisis hits PIA, CAA over 'dubious licences' of pilots

It added that PIA would discontinue all its flights to Europe temporarily.

All passengers booked on its flights to European destinations will have the option to either extend their bookings to a later date or get a full refund.

"PIA is in contact with EASA to allay their concerns and to take necessary corrective measures along with filing the appeal against the decision," the press release said.

The national flag carrier "sincerely hopes that with reparative and swift actions taken by the Government of Pakistan and PIA management, earliest possible lifting of this suspension can be expected", it added.

Pilots question list of 'dubious' pilots

Airline pilots and their union have raised questions about the government list of pilots with alleged dubious credentials, saying it is full of discrepancies.

Aviation Minister Khan's announcement last week of the grounding of 262 airline pilots suspected of dodging their exams had caused global concern.

PK-8303 crash is inextricably linked to the rot within PIA and its regulator CAA

The minister said the pilots included 141 from PIA, nine from Air Blue, 10 from Serene Air, and 17 from Shaheen Airlines.

The PIA said the list showed discrepancies once the airlines received it. Thirty-six of the 141 had either retired or moved out, it said. Air Blue said seven of the pilots on the list no longer worked for the airline.

The pilots and their union have rejected the list and demanded a judicial investigation.

“We don't have full details of the discrepancies with us,” said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, a spokesman at the Aviation Division. “The issue is being sorted out in consultation with airlines and civil aviation authorities.”

The Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association (Palpa) has also raised doubts about the list.

“It contains names of highly educated and qualified pilots who have passed all the tests,” its president, Chaudhry Salman, told Reuters. “We want a fair and impartial resolution to this matter.”

The action on the “dubious” licences was prompted by the preliminary report on the PIA May 22 air crash in Karachi that killed 97 people. It found the plane's pilots failed to follow standard procedures and disregarded alarms.

kp
Jun 30, 2020 07:02pm
Keep collecting Feathers for cap.
Recommend 0
Youwatch
Jun 30, 2020 07:03pm
Another feather added....
Recommend 0
Joe
Jun 30, 2020 07:07pm
From Vietnam now to Europe.soon others are bound to follow as human safety is involved. I have my doubts even the most hardest supporter of PIA will opt to fly by PIA.
Recommend 0
danish
Jun 30, 2020 07:07pm
A very good decision. Safety first for passengers.
Recommend 0
BRR
Jun 30, 2020 07:08pm
The whole world knew this was bound to happen
Recommend 0
Sritam Mohanty
Jun 30, 2020 07:08pm
Another achievement unlocked!
Recommend 0
Maula Jatt
Jun 30, 2020 07:10pm
PIA is outstanding
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Jun 30, 2020 07:11pm
Best thing is to disband the airline
Recommend 0
Yusuf Ahmadzai
Jun 30, 2020 07:14pm
Shame
Recommend 0
Haroon
Jun 30, 2020 07:19pm
Please close PIA down or privatize it.
Recommend 0
J H
Jun 30, 2020 07:28pm
Shocking that PIA management and previous governments have allowed there to be such a life threatening lack of oversight. Glad that the current govt is not shying away from tackling this head on.
Recommend 0
Sandeep Shetty
Jun 30, 2020 07:28pm
What a shame..
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Jun 30, 2020 07:50pm
PTI is doing an amazing job.
Recommend 0
Sameer Shinde
Jun 30, 2020 07:50pm
China will never say no to PIA. I bet.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 30, 2020 07:51pm
PMIK needs to sort this out quickly. Firstly fire the Civil aviation minister.
Recommend 0
truevoice
Jun 30, 2020 07:54pm
China will give us.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Jun 30, 2020 07:54pm
We have two options left, sell it or shut it down.
Recommend 0
emmad
Jun 30, 2020 07:54pm
Keep it up team PTI by default we will get ride of PIA
Recommend 0
Mango
Jun 30, 2020 07:55pm
IK is a visionary leader
Recommend 0
Sarkar
Jun 30, 2020 07:57pm
This is in another set back for PIA -
Recommend 0
Jumbo Jet
Jun 30, 2020 07:59pm
It's a shame.
Recommend 0
Malik Jee
Jun 30, 2020 08:00pm
So the resignation of Aviation minister and PIA Chief is on the way or Imran Khan will protect his friends this time?
Recommend 0
JND
Jun 30, 2020 08:03pm
What a reputed airline PIA is!
Recommend 0
Ratan Bhai
Jun 30, 2020 08:05pm
good decision
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Jun 30, 2020 08:11pm
The pia has shot in its own foot. Thanks to the aviation minister
Recommend 0
Raza
Jun 30, 2020 08:11pm
Minister should have taken the action before announcing in Assembly. If he had said we found 128 Fake licence holders and fired them all this would not have been happened.
Recommend 0
Ratan Bhai
Jun 30, 2020 08:12pm
is PIA banned in china?
Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 30, 2020 08:13pm
Entire PIA appointments are illegal. They are based on ethnic criteria not on merit. PIA needs to be dissolved completely.
Recommend 0
Sam
Jun 30, 2020 08:14pm
Trust deficiency. Human lives cannot be compromised.
Recommend 0
Sultan
Jun 30, 2020 08:25pm
It added that PIA would discontinue all its flights to Europe temporarily. and voluntarily!
Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 30, 2020 08:25pm
This is the right step. PIA needs to be dismantled.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 30, 2020 08:27pm
Time to dismantle PIA.
Recommend 0
DrSalaria(Londonwale)
Jun 30, 2020 08:35pm
PIA can fly to America instead
Recommend 0
Aneesh
Jun 30, 2020 08:38pm
Kindly wind up CAA, let aspiring pilots go to other countries for certification. Don't put genuine pilot's career at stake.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 30, 2020 08:40pm
Pakistan could close its airspace now.
Recommend 0
Hafeez
Jun 30, 2020 08:43pm
@Raza, if pilots are sacked then unions and political parties will come to their rescue..
Recommend 0
Hafeez
Jun 30, 2020 08:44pm
Govt. Is taking tough decisions but good ones.. no compromise on human lives.
Recommend 0
FN
Jun 30, 2020 08:48pm
Well done Aviation Minister! He tried to save his job but now thousands in PIA Will lose their jobs.
Recommend 0
Henry
Jun 30, 2020 08:49pm
How about outsourcing Pilots to China so that PIA can continue to fly.
Recommend 0
Jaya
Jun 30, 2020 08:50pm
Why only for six months ?
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jun 30, 2020 08:52pm
No surprises here.. PIA is now made corrupt by our own elected politicians!! They are playing with people’s lives.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 30, 2020 08:56pm
Only this government is brave enough to expose this scandal. Any other would have covered up the scandal.
Recommend 0
Sindhu
Jun 30, 2020 08:58pm
@DrSalaria(Londonwale), 100% PIA deserved for the ban.
Recommend 0
Ali (CA)
Jun 30, 2020 08:58pm
The dubious pilots shall pay the potential losses. PTI once said, they will ground it if not profitable so there you go.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 30, 2020 09:00pm
The only government in South Asia brave enough to expose this scandal.
Recommend 0
Zaheer Ahmad
Jun 30, 2020 09:03pm
Given the safety record of PIA, the airline needs to be grounded at least for a year or until everything is manageable. I love the country and love the airline.
Recommend 0
Puneet
Jun 30, 2020 09:03pm
Pakistan, we are proud of you. Well done.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Jun 30, 2020 09:07pm
Sell PIA to china.
Recommend 0
Asim
Jun 30, 2020 09:10pm
@Malik Jee, out of question! They are the saviour.
Recommend 0
King
Jun 30, 2020 09:13pm
It's very embarrassing for pakistan
Recommend 0
VPS INDIAN
Jun 30, 2020 09:14pm
This European decision will save millions of ltrs fuel of PIA.
Recommend 0
Bhadrakumar
Jun 30, 2020 09:15pm
Who cares about EU? Most of us fly to iron brother China who will welcome us with open arms and loans.
Recommend 0
Awaz....
Jun 30, 2020 09:17pm
Nothing But Shame!!!
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Jun 30, 2020 09:18pm
Congratulations another achievement of PTI incompetent government
Recommend 0
Sirius
Jun 30, 2020 09:22pm
Thank you PIA for this international embarrassment.
Recommend 0
Raj
Jun 30, 2020 09:23pm
Naya Pakistan
Recommend 0
Taftan
Jun 30, 2020 09:32pm
Who are top 5 boses of pia. Expose them
Recommend 0
RAMAKANT YADAV
Jun 30, 2020 09:32pm
Impact of dubious pilot ,bear all the aviation sector of Pakistan
Recommend 0
Irfan
Jun 30, 2020 09:33pm
Issue poorly handled by minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.
Recommend 0
Anand
Jun 30, 2020 09:33pm
To save the chairman of PIA ( Who is more pakistani than others).. the govt has put the Carrier of all the pakistani pilots in doldrums.
Recommend 0
Laeeq Ahmad
Jun 30, 2020 09:36pm
PIA is History!
Recommend 0
Laeeq Ahmad
Jun 30, 2020 09:38pm
Its time to get rid of all those Labor Unions attached with the PIA.
Recommend 0
Akhter
Jun 30, 2020 09:39pm
Poor leadership in all domains!
Recommend 0
Ashley
Jun 30, 2020 09:41pm
Another feather in the cap of Imran government.
Recommend 0
Ashley
Jun 30, 2020 09:42pm
Now understand why Imran takes Saudi or Qatar airways flights.
Recommend 0

