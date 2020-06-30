DAWN.COM

PIA banned from flying to EU states for six months

Reuters | Dawn.comUpdated June 30, 2020

PIA will discontinue all its flights to Europe temporarily. — APP/File
PIA will discontinue all its flights to Europe temporarily. — APP/File

The European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) has suspended the authorisation for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate in the bloc for six months, the airline's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The move follows the grounding of 262 pilots whose licences Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan termed “dubious”.

“EASA has temporarily suspended PIA's authorisation to operate to the EU member states for a period of 6 months effective July 1, 2020, with the right to appeal against this decision,” a PIA statement said.

Related: Credibility crisis hits PIA, CAA over ‘dubious licences’ of pilots

It added that PIA would discontinue all its flights to European countries temporarily.

All passengers booked on its flights to European destinations will have the option to either extend their bookings to a later date or get a full refund.

PIA said it would temporarily discontinue all its flights to Europe but later said it received a two-day relief with landing permission in Europe and Britain granted from July 1 to July 3. PIA is also allowed over flying until further order, the national flag carrier's spokesman said.

Confirming the move in an emailed statement, the EASA referred to a recent investigation by Pakistan which it said showed a “large share” of pilot licences to be invalid.

"PIA is in contact with EASA to allay their concerns and to take necessary corrective measures along with filing the appeal against the decision," the press release said.

The national flag carrier "sincerely hopes that with reparative and swift actions taken by the Government of Pakistan and PIA management, earliest possible lifting of this suspension can be expected", it added.

Pilots question list of 'dubious' pilots

Airline pilots and their union have raised questions about the government list of pilots with alleged dubious credentials, saying it is full of discrepancies.

Aviation Minister Khan's announcement last week of the grounding of 262 airline pilots suspected of dodging their exams had caused global concern.

Editorial: PK-8303 crash is inextricably linked to the rot within PIA and its regulator CAA

The minister said the pilots included 141 from PIA, nine from Air Blue, 10 from Serene Air, and 17 from Shaheen Airlines.

The PIA said the list showed discrepancies once the airlines received it. Thirty-six of the 141 had either retired or moved out, it said. Air Blue said seven of the pilots on the list no longer worked for the airline.

The pilots and their union have rejected the list and demanded a judicial investigation.

“We don't have full details of the discrepancies with us,” said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, a spokesman at the Aviation Division. “The issue is being sorted out in consultation with airlines and civil aviation authorities.”

The Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association (Palpa) has also raised doubts about the list.

“It contains names of highly educated and qualified pilots who have passed all the tests,” its president, Chaudhry Salman, told Reuters. “We want a fair and impartial resolution to this matter.”

The action on the “dubious” licences was prompted by the preliminary report on the PIA May 22 air crash in Karachi that killed 97 people. It found the plane's pilots failed to follow standard procedures and disregarded alarms.

Comments (193)

kp
Jun 30, 2020 07:02pm
Keep collecting Feathers for cap.
Recommend 0
Youwatch
Jun 30, 2020 07:03pm
Another feather added....
Recommend 0
Joe
Jun 30, 2020 07:07pm
From Vietnam now to Europe.soon others are bound to follow as human safety is involved. I have my doubts even the most hardest supporter of PIA will opt to fly by PIA.
Recommend 0
danish
Jun 30, 2020 07:07pm
A very good decision. Safety first for passengers.
Recommend 0
BRR
Jun 30, 2020 07:08pm
The whole world knew this was bound to happen
Recommend 0
Sritam Mohanty
Jun 30, 2020 07:08pm
Another achievement unlocked!
Recommend 0
Maula Jatt
Jun 30, 2020 07:10pm
PIA is outstanding
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Jun 30, 2020 07:11pm
Best thing is to disband the airline
Recommend 0
khan
Jun 30, 2020 07:13pm
I thought IK fixed PIA.
Recommend 0
Yusuf Ahmadzai
Jun 30, 2020 07:14pm
Shame
Recommend 0
Raheel
Jun 30, 2020 07:16pm
Failure by PPP and PMLN is run state enterprises without appointing their friends throughout organisations has cost Pakistan dearly. PTI govt has attempted reform but the same PPP and PMLN shout abuse about worker rights etc to protect their cronies and voter base employed in PIA. It will take time to clean up Pakistan as the rot is deep thanks to PPP and PMLN past abuses.
Recommend 0
Ommar
Jun 30, 2020 07:16pm
This is what happens when you make stupid statements without full and Complete investigation
Recommend 0
Imran
Jun 30, 2020 07:17pm
Comments from PALPA members please
Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jun 30, 2020 07:18pm
A very sensible and timely decision taken by EASA. The Pakistan international Airline (PIA) deserved it. Fake licenced PIA pilots and engineers are a great danger for air safety and for innocent human lives.
Recommend 0
Haroon
Jun 30, 2020 07:19pm
Please close PIA down or privatize it.
Recommend 0
M. Bashir
Jun 30, 2020 07:21pm
What a shame!!! High time to change the whole managing staff at PIA.
Recommend 0
Mann
Jun 30, 2020 07:23pm
Why is PIA playing with the lives of its customers?
Recommend 0
Lss
Jun 30, 2020 07:23pm
Pakistan should ground PIA, make an assessment of current state, understand risks/ shortcomings, develop a plan to address them and reopen the airline. Otherwise no one will have confidence in it. Hire a top tier international consulting firm to do this.
Recommend 0
John/ USA
Jun 30, 2020 07:27pm
Why do we wash our dirty linen on the street and get insulted in return.This news is Pakistans another huge embarrassment .
Recommend 0
J H
Jun 30, 2020 07:28pm
Shocking that PIA management and previous governments have allowed there to be such a life threatening lack of oversight. Glad that the current govt is not shying away from tackling this head on.
Recommend 0
Sandeep Shetty
Jun 30, 2020 07:28pm
What a shame..
Recommend 0
Suleman Ali
Jun 30, 2020 07:29pm
Proud to be a pakistani!
Recommend 0
Chandu
Jun 30, 2020 07:30pm
With the way PIA operating and being inconsiderate with untrained pilots and with proper license pilots flying aircrafts, they soon will be out of business.
Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Jun 30, 2020 07:34pm
It was really stupid for Aviation Minister to pass the statement in assembly before the investigations were completed. Now they should declare PIA Bankrupt immediately
Recommend 0
Hind
Jun 30, 2020 07:34pm
Safety is first
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jun 30, 2020 07:35pm
Another feather in cap
Recommend 0
mohit
Jun 30, 2020 07:36pm
Sad!
Recommend 0
Murli
Jun 30, 2020 07:36pm
Mr. IK in his laguage will form another committe asking them to immediately solve this issue.
Recommend 0
Siva
Jun 30, 2020 07:38pm
So is that the final nail on the PIA Coffin?
Recommend 0
myway
Jun 30, 2020 07:39pm
Mr Minster Sarwar, this all because of your nonsense approach to solve the problem. Please think before you comment on issues like this. You are in-competent for this office.
Recommend 0
Jayakarthik
Jun 30, 2020 07:39pm
Yet another feather added to the cap
Recommend 0
Patel D
Jun 30, 2020 07:40pm
This is more related to Covit19 and not to the PIA plane accident.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jun 30, 2020 07:43pm
Why the whole world is undermining a peaceful, religious and generous country like Pakistan? The world will regret later.
Recommend 0
TBH
Jun 30, 2020 07:46pm
PIA should be banned first locally before giving opportunities for others to ban
Recommend 0
JUR-USA
Jun 30, 2020 07:46pm
I saw it coming. On how many grounds Imran Khan will fight, system is corrupt. Clean sweep corrupts in one slash
Recommend 0
Sachin
Jun 30, 2020 07:47pm
Thats a shame.
Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jun 30, 2020 07:47pm
China wants to separate Human life from commerce. Send these pilots to China they will be welcome to their airplanes.
Recommend 0
Samerr
Jun 30, 2020 07:48pm
Only Chinese will allow
Recommend 0
Zahid
Jun 30, 2020 07:48pm
in competent govt
Recommend 0
Humzah
Jun 30, 2020 07:49pm
When will the authorities learn? Instead of making their laundry public could they have not solved the problem internally? This blunder or ploy, however, will justify the privatization of PIA. Time will tell, as of now, it does appear to be a blunder of the highest stature.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Jun 30, 2020 07:50pm
PTI is doing an amazing job.
Recommend 0
Sameer Shinde
Jun 30, 2020 07:50pm
China will never say no to PIA. I bet.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 30, 2020 07:51pm
PMIK needs to sort this out quickly. Firstly fire the Civil aviation minister.
Recommend 0
truevoice
Jun 30, 2020 07:54pm
China will give us.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Jun 30, 2020 07:54pm
We have two options left, sell it or shut it down.
Recommend 0
emmad
Jun 30, 2020 07:54pm
Keep it up team PTI by default we will get ride of PIA
Recommend 0
Mango
Jun 30, 2020 07:55pm
IK is a visionary leader
Recommend 0
Sarkar
Jun 30, 2020 07:57pm
This is in another set back for PIA -
Recommend 0
Jumbo Jet
Jun 30, 2020 07:59pm
It's a shame.
Recommend 0
Malik Jee
Jun 30, 2020 08:00pm
So the resignation of Aviation minister and PIA Chief is on the way or Imran Khan will protect his friends this time?
Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Jun 30, 2020 08:03pm
What an embarrassment......A national flyer banned for 6 months. Wheat, sugar, electricity, petrol and now pilot.
Recommend 0
JND
Jun 30, 2020 08:03pm
What a reputed airline PIA is!
Recommend 0
Ratan Bhai
Jun 30, 2020 08:05pm
good decision
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Jun 30, 2020 08:11pm
The pia has shot in its own foot. Thanks to the aviation minister
Recommend 0
Raza
Jun 30, 2020 08:11pm
Minister should have taken the action before announcing in Assembly. If he had said we found 128 Fake licence holders and fired them all this would not have been happened.
Recommend 0
Ratan Bhai
Jun 30, 2020 08:12pm
is PIA banned in china?
Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 30, 2020 08:13pm
Entire PIA appointments are illegal. They are based on ethnic criteria not on merit. PIA needs to be dissolved completely.
Recommend 0
Sam
Jun 30, 2020 08:14pm
Trust deficiency. Human lives cannot be compromised.
Recommend 0
Hafeez
Jun 30, 2020 08:19pm
IK trying to fix what was spoilt..by previous govts. Judiciary should help fix the system.
Recommend 0
za
Jun 30, 2020 08:23pm
Give merit a chance in hiring instead political and ethnic priorities if you love Pakistan not your ethnicity.
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jun 30, 2020 08:24pm
@Ratan Bhai, maybe
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 30, 2020 08:24pm
Not only Europe, but whole world is going to stop PIA to land at any of its airport in due course of time. The way minister of aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan dealth with dubious licences case of Pakistani pilots in National Assembly followed by his press conference, it was evident as what would be the response and reaction from countries from their safety and security point of view. The list of Pakistani pilots released by the government includes the names of some pilots who have already died long time before or have already been retired from PIA and other airlines. Even licence numbers mentioned in front of the names of pilots do not bear correct licence numbers making it more complicated for relevant authorities to trace dubious licences cases. The Prime Minister should immediately sack the minister for aviation for poorly dealing with such sensitive matter and an inquiry should be conducted by a commission to investigate as how far minister for aviation is correct in his stance.
Recommend 0
Sultan
Jun 30, 2020 08:25pm
It added that PIA would discontinue all its flights to Europe temporarily. and voluntarily!
Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 30, 2020 08:25pm
This is the right step. PIA needs to be dismantled.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 30, 2020 08:27pm
Time to dismantle PIA.
Recommend 0
DrSalaria(Londonwale)
Jun 30, 2020 08:35pm
PIA can fly to America instead
Recommend 0
Aneesh
Jun 30, 2020 08:38pm
Kindly wind up CAA, let aspiring pilots go to other countries for certification. Don't put genuine pilot's career at stake.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 30, 2020 08:40pm
Pakistan could close its airspace now.
Recommend 0
Hafeez
Jun 30, 2020 08:43pm
@Raza, if pilots are sacked then unions and political parties will come to their rescue..
Recommend 0
Hafeez
Jun 30, 2020 08:44pm
Govt. Is taking tough decisions but good ones.. no compromise on human lives.
Recommend 0
FN
Jun 30, 2020 08:48pm
Well done Aviation Minister! He tried to save his job but now thousands in PIA Will lose their jobs.
Recommend 0
Henry
Jun 30, 2020 08:49pm
How about outsourcing Pilots to China so that PIA can continue to fly.
Recommend 0
Jaya
Jun 30, 2020 08:50pm
Why only for six months ?
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jun 30, 2020 08:52pm
No surprises here.. PIA is now made corrupt by our own elected politicians!! They are playing with people’s lives.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 30, 2020 08:56pm
Only this government is brave enough to expose this scandal. Any other would have covered up the scandal.
Recommend 0
Sindhu
Jun 30, 2020 08:58pm
@DrSalaria(Londonwale), 100% PIA deserved for the ban.
Recommend 0
Ali (CA)
Jun 30, 2020 08:58pm
The dubious pilots shall pay the potential losses. PTI once said, they will ground it if not profitable so there you go.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 30, 2020 09:00pm
The only government in South Asia brave enough to expose this scandal.
Recommend 0
Zaheer Ahmad
Jun 30, 2020 09:03pm
Given the safety record of PIA, the airline needs to be grounded at least for a year or until everything is manageable. I love the country and love the airline.
Recommend 0
Puneet
Jun 30, 2020 09:03pm
Pakistan, we are proud of you. Well done.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Jun 30, 2020 09:07pm
Sell PIA to china.
Recommend 0
Asim
Jun 30, 2020 09:10pm
@Malik Jee, out of question! They are the saviour.
Recommend 0
King
Jun 30, 2020 09:13pm
It's very embarrassing for pakistan
Recommend 0
VPS INDIAN
Jun 30, 2020 09:14pm
This European decision will save millions of ltrs fuel of PIA.
Recommend 0
Bhadrakumar
Jun 30, 2020 09:15pm
Who cares about EU? Most of us fly to iron brother China who will welcome us with open arms and loans.
Recommend 0
Awaz....
Jun 30, 2020 09:17pm
Nothing But Shame!!!
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Jun 30, 2020 09:18pm
Congratulations another achievement of PTI incompetent government
Recommend 0
Sirius
Jun 30, 2020 09:22pm
Thank you PIA for this international embarrassment.
Recommend 0
Raj
Jun 30, 2020 09:23pm
Naya Pakistan
Recommend 0
Taftan
Jun 30, 2020 09:32pm
Who are top 5 boses of pia. Expose them
Recommend 0
RAMAKANT YADAV
Jun 30, 2020 09:32pm
Impact of dubious pilot ,bear all the aviation sector of Pakistan
Recommend 0
Irfan
Jun 30, 2020 09:33pm
Issue poorly handled by minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.
Recommend 0
Anand
Jun 30, 2020 09:33pm
To save the chairman of PIA ( Who is more pakistani than others).. the govt has put the Carrier of all the pakistani pilots in doldrums.
Recommend 0
Laeeq Ahmad
Jun 30, 2020 09:36pm
PIA is History!
Recommend 0
Laeeq Ahmad
Jun 30, 2020 09:38pm
Its time to get rid of all those Labor Unions attached with the PIA.
Recommend 0
Akhter
Jun 30, 2020 09:39pm
Poor leadership in all domains!
Recommend 0
Ashley
Jun 30, 2020 09:41pm
Another feather in the cap of Imran government.
Recommend 0
Ashley
Jun 30, 2020 09:42pm
Now understand why Imran takes Saudi or Qatar airways flights.
Recommend 0
FAZ
Jun 30, 2020 09:44pm
They have already lost domestic market too
Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 30, 2020 09:45pm
Well done to past governments for putting PIA in this situation. How embarrassing?!
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jun 30, 2020 09:50pm
Why six months?
Recommend 0
Vivek
Jun 30, 2020 10:00pm
@LgbtqX, who is going to buy
Recommend 0
Dev
Jun 30, 2020 10:00pm
Another feather in hat
Recommend 0
enam
Jun 30, 2020 10:01pm
good decision; fake always fake; better to lease the PIA
Recommend 0
Sand
Jun 30, 2020 10:06pm
More accidents are saved. This is called preventive action.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 30, 2020 10:44pm
It is CAA and not the PIA to be blamed.
Recommend 0
Omar
Jun 30, 2020 11:24pm
This dubious pilots talk has been heard before in PPP and Nawaz Sharif terms. Nothing happened then, and nothing will happen now(really messed up state of affairs).
Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Jun 30, 2020 11:24pm
@Ratan Bhai, hi ratan bhai Indians are #1 in corruption.
Recommend 0
ZIA
Jun 30, 2020 11:34pm
Another addition to the long list of PTI government's blunders.
Recommend 0
Parvez
Jun 30, 2020 11:36pm
P.I.A is dead ....killed by the PPP , nepotism, corruption and unprofessional management.
Recommend 0
Rahim
Jun 30, 2020 11:37pm
What a mess we are in? No one wants our airlines and pilots.
Recommend 0
Indiboss
Jun 30, 2020 11:40pm
@bhaRAT©, pick one, brave or good?
Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Jun 30, 2020 11:47pm
PIA axed its own logs by publicizing the problem of dubious licences of the pilots.
Recommend 0
Josh Powell
Jun 30, 2020 11:47pm
Great job PTI and IK.
Recommend 0
idrees
Jun 30, 2020 11:57pm
Because of some fake licence holding pilots,genuine are suffering!
Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Jul 01, 2020 12:03am
@DrSalaria(Londonwale), Very soon it's going to be banned from US also...
Recommend 0
Truth
Jul 01, 2020 12:11am
Message gone to world, Pakistani plane not safe and level of corruption in aviation Ministry for fake license
Recommend 0
M.Bhatty
Jul 01, 2020 12:14am
The minister of aviation should answer this issue. Was it advisable to tackle this mess more discreetly than to put whole airline on stake. He must take the responsibility.
Recommend 0
jg
Jul 01, 2020 12:14am
what a mess. those doing corruption now live with concequences along with your next generation. if u dirty the pond u still have to swim in it.
Recommend 0
B6442
Jul 01, 2020 12:14am
@Vivek Lahore, If anything, PIA clipped its own wings. Ik, try putting a woman in charge of a NEW PIA!
Recommend 0
Pathanoo
Jul 01, 2020 12:25am
Only for Six Months?
Recommend 0
B6442
Jul 01, 2020 12:26am
@bhaRAT©, There are other such scandalized governments? You amaze us!
Recommend 0
Pathanoo
Jul 01, 2020 12:28am
Iron Brother China will never ban PIA.
Recommend 0
Pathanoo
Jul 01, 2020 12:29am
How about hiring Chinese Pilots for PIA? That ought to solve the problem.
Recommend 0
Loond khan
Jul 01, 2020 12:31am
Conspiracy against PIA. Foreign airlines dont want competetion.
Recommend 0
Anil
Jul 01, 2020 12:40am
Is it so difficult to check the credentials of the 500-1000 pilots?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 01, 2020 12:43am
PIA was founded for great people to fly with. But now, great people are nowhere to find.
Recommend 0
fahimkhalil
Jul 01, 2020 12:54am
Its perfect time to rebirth the PIA. . keep going IK & PTI. . hard step But the longlasting one
Recommend 0
B6442
Jul 01, 2020 12:54am
@Sirius, PIA was Pakistan's showpiece of success! The crew were CLASSY then!
Recommend 0
B6442
Jul 01, 2020 12:59am
@Akhter, Priorities!
Recommend 0
Mahboob
Jul 01, 2020 01:06am
Where is Air India?
Recommend 0
`shakespeare
Jul 01, 2020 01:07am
it could be managed by the government much better way. this is where encompitancy and childishness make things verse
Recommend 0
Farrukh Munir
Jul 01, 2020 01:15am
PM Khan is really successful in turning everything around. Whatever next?
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jul 01, 2020 01:21am
Good job that Ghulam Sarwar has done to bring this issue up. Previous governments have put their incompetent pilots there. Who criticize this government move MAY Don’t Respect HUMAN Lives. Sincerely
Recommend 0
Ga
Jul 01, 2020 01:22am
Inran Khan said today in the assembly the pressure he was under to cover up. We can thank Nawaz Sharifs and Zardaris for this cronyism. Better the airline gets banned than crash. Human life is more important
Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 01, 2020 01:24am
Restructuring of PIA on merit is call of the day.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jul 01, 2020 01:25am
Any politician who doesn’t like this government step Either he does not respect honesty OR He gives preference to money On Human lives.
Recommend 0
Ramrajya Satya
Jul 01, 2020 01:25am
PTI knew that PIA had unqualified pilots - let's not pretend otherwise. Also time to sack some rotten apples in airports and ATC.
Recommend 0
Science
Jul 01, 2020 01:35am
It's not machine but man behind machine..
Recommend 0
Bitter truth
Jul 01, 2020 01:39am
Just blame past governments and wash your hands off the issue
Recommend 0
Dr.M.M.Khan
Jul 01, 2020 01:41am
Why this hue and cry? It is a time for reflection and not for recrimination. One day the chickens had to come to roost and they have. I really feel sorry for the genuine pilots but they surely knew some who were not! Let us all work hard to restore the past glory and let us get it right. From the depths of despair a new PIA will emerge!
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jul 01, 2020 01:52am
These are the consequences of the performance of corrupt PPP, PML-N and their associates. There are only two ways: Sell the PIA or shut PIA down. And this is not the duty of taxpayers to finance the failed organisations.
Recommend 0
Your Master
Jul 01, 2020 01:53am
Major player is CAA responsible for the tragedy. Political interference and appointees without merit revealed the rot, the result is PIA is fatally wounded with an uncertain future. New administration with merit and efficiency is needed , please do not play games with people lives.
Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 01, 2020 01:56am
Pakistan Zindabad ... PIA is best in the world
Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jul 01, 2020 02:00am
The PIA being highly politicized & suffering from bureaucratic interference as its CEO, always a political choice rather than merited appointment, is invariably nominated by the govt. in power which is always a political choice rather than merit. The principle of ‘right person for the right job’ is not the overriding criteria in the organization for senior management positions. Frequent changes in top management, to accommodate favorites, occurring have resulted in inconsistency in policy, lack of ownership, shifting of responsibility causing blame game. The promotions mostly taking place on seniority basis rather than purely performance based. The airline remains overstaffed, unionized, inefficient & unqualified as it’s overpaid141 pilots were found w/o professional degrees. The members of PIA Board are political appointees not taking interest in its affairs, due to lack of professional aviation experience. The damage is beyond repairs & only course open lies in its privatization.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jul 01, 2020 02:00am
@Ali, Mr Ali, In all the organisations and federal and provincial departments the appointments are on political affiliations, sources, quota systems, ethnicities, approaches, etc. When there is no merit in country it means no prosperity, no progress, no development, etc. Pakistan is in this position, unfortunately.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 01, 2020 02:07am
The final curtain drops on PIA, once perhaps one of the three best airlines in Asia. Times change but this airline did not.
Recommend 0
Azhar
Jul 01, 2020 02:08am
Good decision, it will save lots of lives.
Recommend 0
Jatin
Jul 01, 2020 02:30am
@bhaRAT©, Only incompetent government in Asia to have allowed this scandal to occur in the first place!
Recommend 0
Abhishek
Jul 01, 2020 02:37am
My wishes to imran Khan for remaining the prime minister atleast 20years.
Recommend 0
Larkanavi
Jul 01, 2020 03:27am
A welcome move. Sometimes shock therapy works wonders.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jul 01, 2020 03:29am
@Ashley, all leaders seek medical check up abroad, travel in foreign carriers . So what’s new .
Recommend 0
Moon
Jul 01, 2020 03:31am
The PTI government should be commended for telling the truth. PIA needs a total clean up. It has become corrupt to the core.
Recommend 0
Abcfrd
Jul 01, 2020 03:33am
What a joke!
Recommend 0
Sammy
Jul 01, 2020 03:47am
PIA was a top rated airlines in 1960s. Now, among the worst. What changed? Practically, everyone knows the answer but unfortunately, we can’t talk about it.
Recommend 0
Shujaul Bari
Jul 01, 2020 03:50am
The rot is not in just PIA, but the whole country.
Recommend 0
Ahmed Malik
Jul 01, 2020 04:15am
This will surely bankrupt PIA.
Recommend 0
Omar
Jul 01, 2020 04:15am
This politicizing of hiring of employees in PIA, was given birth by the past PPP governments.
Recommend 0
Taimor Nawaz
Jul 01, 2020 04:36am
PIA once the pride of Pakistan, Great People to fly with, now banned from traveling to Europe. What a disaster! It needs a thorough overhaul.
Recommend 0
Sindhu
Jul 01, 2020 04:37am
@Maula Jatt, " PIA out standing" yes, should appreciate for fake pilots.truck drivers were running the flights not much accidents
Recommend 0
Jo
Jul 01, 2020 04:57am
What a tragedy and a global scandal! I hope all former politicians who brought their buddies into PIA and created this mess are hanging their heads in shame.
Recommend 0
Omveer Singh
Jul 01, 2020 05:11am
Hasn't any PTI minister strongly rejected it? PIA is world's largest leading airline and their pilots are the finest.
Recommend 0
Shaukat
Jul 01, 2020 05:14am
@LgbtqX, to destroy PIA with one speech in the national assembly.
Recommend 0
ACEGIKtime
Jul 01, 2020 05:21am
Immensely shameful.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jul 01, 2020 05:39am
Everyone from PIA should be fired and fresh recruitment held. This is becoming rediculous.
Recommend 0
arfan
Jul 01, 2020 05:41am
@Ijaz , same people, different name, Change the mentality of corruption, and,favours
Recommend 0
arfan
Jul 01, 2020 05:44am
@Malik Jee, These pilots were recruited during tenure of, Zardari sahib and mian and co.
Recommend 0
Noname
Jul 01, 2020 05:55am
Solve your problem by hiring some Chinese pilots.
Recommend 0
Pat
Jul 01, 2020 06:17am
Seems like government wants to weaken PIA pilot body before selling it .
Recommend 0
jamshed khan
Jul 01, 2020 06:37am
What is the CEO of PIA doing. Collecting his double paycheck?
Recommend 0
Prof Sayyed L H Zaid
Jul 01, 2020 07:06am
@Vivek Lahore, who needs enimies?
Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 01, 2020 07:36am
Maybe PIA is not great people to fly with.
Recommend 0
Girish Tarwani
Jul 01, 2020 08:29am
@Mango, PIA has become a joke!
Recommend 0
Javid
Jul 01, 2020 08:30am
Thanks to PML (N) and PPP.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 01, 2020 09:12am
No matter what they do, PIA will eventually prevail.
Recommend 0
citizen
Jul 01, 2020 09:26am
Now, no saner person will fly PIA. Even ready to shell out more money to fly in a safe air line like emirates..
Recommend 0
Maula Jatt
Jul 01, 2020 09:35am
PIA is world class
Recommend 0
Abdul Kadir Karachi
Jul 01, 2020 10:03am
IK is 100% right
Recommend 0
Jason
Jul 01, 2020 10:28am
Is any PIA service in India?
Recommend 0
Raju
Jul 01, 2020 10:32am
We herd people driving car/trucks on fake licenses in Pakistan but this is indeed a Dare that they are flying on fake pilot license.
Recommend 0
Ram
Jul 01, 2020 10:55am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, how could this happen? Dr. Salaria???
Recommend 0
WayToGo
Jul 01, 2020 11:37am
@Javid, Grow up!!
Recommend 0
Neil
Jul 01, 2020 11:38am
Such a huge embarrassment for the nation. Shut down PIA permanently.
Recommend 0
Neil
Jul 01, 2020 11:39am
Next level unlocked for IK.
Recommend 0
James
Jul 01, 2020 11:40am
If pilots with no training operate PIA imagine what they can do with training?
Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 01, 2020 01:01pm
PIA is the feather in the cap of PM IK government!
Recommend 0
RAVEENDRA NATH
Jul 01, 2020 01:12pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, "No matter what they do, PIA will eventually prevail." Yes, PIA will remain and will not go away as much as anyone try!
Recommend 0
RAVEENDRA NATH
Jul 01, 2020 01:27pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, "No matter what they do, PIA will eventually prevail." PIA is national pride and all Pakistanis will bear with PIA with pleasure and without showing any discomfort.
Recommend 0
DEV
Jul 01, 2020 01:27pm
Feel pity on the pilots who had studied n practiced so hard to get the licenses, because of few cheats and corrupted people these honest and hardworking young men n women will have to suffer. The government of Pakistan should act fast to get the honest pilots out of this mess.
Recommend 0
qet
Jul 01, 2020 01:33pm
Result of a panicked measure by CAA and poor handling of the minister. Instead of issuing the show cause, they made the list public which damaged PIA and CAA's creditability. Time to re-examine the list with new the evidence received from beleaguered pilots to clear their name. More importantly, the question, how so many plots were implanted without checks? This needs to be investigated with zero tolerance and black sheep & their beneficiaries be sacked.
Recommend 0
Devilliers
Jul 01, 2020 02:37pm
DNA checks must be mandatory for exam and flight check candidates
Recommend 0
Sohail
Jul 01, 2020 02:40pm
@LgbtqX, Sell it to Singapore Airlines.
Recommend 0
Abbasshah
Jul 01, 2020 03:13pm
The minister and government of responsiblefor degradation of Pakistan image in the world and immense losses.Wisdom??????
Recommend 0

