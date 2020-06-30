DAWN.COM

Nigar Johar becomes Pakistan Army's first female lieutenant general

Dawn.comUpdated June 30, 2020

The newly appointed lieutenant general has been named Pakistan Army's first female surgeon general. — Photo courtesy ISPR
The newly appointed lieutenant general has been named Pakistan Army's first female surgeon general. — Photo courtesy ISPR

In yet another milestone in her career, Major General Nigar Johar has become Pakistan's first female officer to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, the military's media wing said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, said that the officer has also been appointed as the first female surgeon general of the Pakistan Army.

She hails from Panjpeer village, in Swabi district, the statement added.

In 2017, the newly promoted lieutenant general became the third woman officer in the history of the Pakistan Army to reach the rank of major general.

She is the daughter of Col Qadir, who served in the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and is the niece of retired Maj Mohammad Aamir, a former Pakistan Army officer who served in the ISI as well.

Both her parents died in a car accident 30 years ago.

According to PID, not only is the newly promoted lieutenant general a doctor, but also a sharp shooter.

She completed her schooling from Presentation Convent Girls High School, Rawalpindi and graduated from Army Medical College in 1985.

In 2015, she received a Masters degree in public health from the University of Health Sciences, Lahore. She also has the honour of being the first woman officer to be given command of a unit/hospital of the armed forces.

'Powerful message for our girls'

Congratulating the officer on her promotion, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that this sent a powerful message to girls and young women, "to aspire for the impossible in life".

PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal called the achievement a "leapfrog for Pakistani women, who are contributing in all areas of national development and security".

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said it was "great" to see the officer being promoted as the Pakistan Army's first lieutenant general.

Comments (23)

Tamilselvan
Jun 30, 2020 05:52pm
All in the family and we rush her the best
Recommend 0
Moiz Habib
Jun 30, 2020 05:54pm
Inspirational. Truly.
Recommend 0
Abbasi
Jun 30, 2020 05:57pm
Best wishes.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Jun 30, 2020 06:01pm
Really!!
Recommend 0
Kr
Jun 30, 2020 06:04pm
Good to see such inspiring figures from other side of border. All is not that bad.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 30, 2020 06:05pm
Great Pakistani Pukhtoon lady. Honour for all Pukhtoons and all Pakistani women.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 30, 2020 06:06pm
Great and awesome. Best wishes for future.
Recommend 0
Neutral Human
Jun 30, 2020 06:07pm
Bravo!!! Congrats
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jun 30, 2020 06:26pm
Congratulations. Women account of half of workforce and if included in all the aspects of work life can take Pakistan to elite club.
Recommend 0
Joe
Jun 30, 2020 06:59pm
Congratulations for your path breaking achievement .This will serve as morale booster to other women to prove their metal. I do hope you too are alloted 200+ acres of land on hanging your uniform by the government.
Recommend 0
Anil
Jun 30, 2020 07:55pm
Great news!! Way to go girl!!
Recommend 0
SM
Jun 30, 2020 07:58pm
Congratulations and best wishes. A great achievement and a great honor, indeed.
Recommend 0
Rashid Nasim
Jun 30, 2020 08:03pm
I am sure whole nation is proud of her.
Recommend 0
Shug
Jun 30, 2020 08:03pm
Atlast some positive news from across the border.
Recommend 0
Israr Khan Ismailzai
Jun 30, 2020 08:08pm
Pride of Pakistan, pride of Pakhtoons.
Recommend 0
SHIV BHATT
Jun 30, 2020 08:12pm
congrats. nice to see pakistani women moving ahead with the rest of world.
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jun 30, 2020 08:14pm
Pakistan is setting good exampleS in equality and diversity and opportunity for all. Well done
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 30, 2020 08:29pm
Congratulations. Pakistan has the most powerful talented women in every field.
Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 30, 2020 08:35pm
Pride of Pakistan ,pride of Swabi
Recommend 0
khan
Jun 30, 2020 08:40pm
Congratulations Madam Johar. Wishes you all the best.
Recommend 0
Aneesh
Jun 30, 2020 08:40pm
Great achievement...
Recommend 0
Mumtaz Ahmed Shah `
Jun 30, 2020 09:16pm
A great achievement and a great honor.(Texas)
Recommend 0
GULSHAN OMAR
Jun 30, 2020 09:33pm
Atlast a refreshing bright news. Congratulation Madam Johor. I pray you will a General very soon. Keep it up.
Recommend 0

