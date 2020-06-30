DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 30, 2020

We have 'no doubt' India was behind PSX attack, says PM Imran in NA

Dawn.comUpdated June 30, 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks in the National Assembly. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks in the National Assembly. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan while speaking in the National Assembly on Tuesday said that Pakistan has "no doubt" that India was behind yesterday's attempted attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi.

"What happened in Mumbai, they wanted to do the same [in Karachi]; they wanted to spread uncertainty. We have no doubt this was done by India," the premier said, referring to the 2008 Mumbai attacks in which more than 160 people were killed.

He praised a police sub-inspector and three security guards who lost their lives while thwarting the attack on the PSX as the "heroes of Pakistan".

Editorial: PSX attack — the symbolism of the target cannot be missed

"They gave sacrifices and thwarted a major incident, which was planned by India to destabilise us," he said, adding that the attackers had a lot of ammunition and they wanted to take hostages.

"My cabinet and its ministers know that all our agencies were on high alert. Our agencies preempted at least four major attempts of terrorism and two of them were around Islamabad.

"We were fully prepared ... this was a huge win for us," he said, paying tribute to the security agencies.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

The PSX had come under attack on Monday morning when four heavily armed assailants lobbed grenades at its entrance and opened fire on security guards and officials before being killed in an exchange of fire that also claimed the lives of four security personnel.

The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility through social media, but such an attack reflecting “frustration” of Indian agency RAW over peace in Pakistan’s financial hub was not possible without the help of any foreign hostile agency, the chief of paramilitary Rangers told a press conference after the attack.

'Difficult budget'

At the start of his speech, the prime minister thanked his team for their efforts which led to the budget 2020-21 being approved by the parliament on Monday.

"There was a lot of speculation that a lot could happen ... if you had watched TV you would have thought it was our last day," he said, referring to fears the budget would be unable to be passed.

"I want to thank my government, because Chief Whip Amir Dogar gave me full information [about] what we gained and what improvement we had. I also thank my minorities and the way they participated," the premier said.

Prime Minister Imran said he and his finance team know "what a difficult budget this was" and the government had to revise its revenue target from Rs5,000 billion to Rs4,900 billion.

"We were on our way [and] we had 17 per cent collection but as soon as Covid-19 came, it affected all the economies, so a direct consequence was that our target had to be revised to Rs3,900 billion [and] we had a Rs1 trillion shortfall."

He said no country, including Pakistan, had been able to measure the impact the coronavirus lockdown would have on the economy.

"I salute my team, who were criticised for being 'confused', because we did not go for a sweeping lockdown that we were being pressured into enforcing.

"They gave us examples of Sindh ... if I was listened to, I would still not have enforced the lockdown that we did. I would have tried to keep things running."

He said while the opposition was criticising him, people travelling to poor neighbourhoods in cars were being "attacked" by people who were hungry. "Thank goodness we didn't succumb to the pressure; the world has accepted that smart lockdowns are the only way to combat the virus," he added.

Imran said the real "confusion" was among the poor people who weren't sure how they would feed their families during the lockdown. At this point, he lauded his aide on social protection Sania Nishtar and her team for distributing emergency cash among the people, saying there was "no other example of this" in a country with an informal economy.

The prime minister also acknowledged the health workers who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus battle, saying he knows the pressure they are working under. He added that the government "will try to reward them but Allah will give them the ultimate reward because they are doing jihad".

'Not out of the woods'

Due to the pandemic, the premier noted, the entire service sector is affected, the northern areas that rely on tourism are struggling and teachers in rural areas are without job. He said the government was planning on how to further help them because the country is "not out of the woods" yet.

He said despite the unfavourable economic conditions, Pakistan was "saved" because the government opted against completely closing down the agriculture sector.

But he said, "We still have a challenge going forward; we don't know when our tax collection will gain and how we will help those affected, but it will be a constant challenge on how to sustain the economy."

Invoking Charles Dickens, the prime minister said: "It is 'the worst of times', but if we want to make it into the best of times we have to plan."

But he said the money that should be spent on education and hospitals is being poured into government corporations running losses, while the power sector has become "the biggest curse" for the country. He held "mafias" responsible for bringing state-owned enterprises to this stage and for the Pakistan International Airlines' current woes.

"It is not an option now ... we need to reform all institutions," he said, recalling that his government had to pay Rs2,000 billion out of its first-year tax revenue of Rs4,000 billion in interest payments for loans taken by previous governments.

"The people who ruined the Steel Mills, PIA and power sector by making political appointments ask why [we] fired people," the premier added.

"All successful societies are run by people making money [and] paying taxes and that being spent on health and education; that is the state of Madina," he said, regretting that in Pakistan members of mafias and cartels seek to make record profits without paying their due share.

"Despite receiving a subsidy of Rs29 billion, the entire sugar industry pays taxes of Rs9 billion," the prime minister added. He said the public is forced to purchase pricey sugar because of the regulators' collusion with the sugar cartels.

"These big monopolies, cartels, mafias would never have been able to run if [previous] governments did not patronise them. [Asif Ali] Zardari and Nawaz [Sharif] have sugar mills; why do they have them? To turn black money into white. We will do inquiries everywhere; we will go after those who exploit the country."

Opposition is 'liberally corrupt': PM

Prime Minister Imran during his speech hit back at the opposition for their criticism of the government's economic performance and calling for his resignation.

"I have been hearing from 1988 ... they (opposition leaders) go to the West and say 'save me, I am liberal and moderate but the rest are extremists. If you don't save me, the extremists will take over Pakistan," he said.

"They are liberal but only in one way: they are liberally corrupt."

Addressing the opposition benches, he continued: "You piled on debts, looted the country and then said we had failed. When the debt was piling [you] didn't say the government was failing."

Prime Minister Imran said the opposition is "scared that the longer we stay in power" the longer they will be unable to hide their "theft". But he acknowledged that no position of power is permanent.

"Today you're here, tomorrow you may not be. I live in my house and bear all my own expenses except travel and security. I do this so that I am not scared about leaving the chair and don't have to compromise on my morals," he said.

The premier revealed that some people, whom he did not name, had asked him to suppress the report about PIA pilots possessing dubious licences, but said that doing so would endanger people's lives and "the blood will be on my hands".

He advised the young parliamentarians to not be scared of "leaving the chair", saying it comes and goes.

"No one can topple our party and government as long as we stand on our principles," he said, noting that although former military dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf's government "wasn't as bad", the National Reconciliation Ordinances he gave "brought the country to this stage".

He said the current opposition wants him to enter into a similar deal with them in order to "save themselves".

Pak India Ties , Budget 2021
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (90)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rocky
Jun 30, 2020 04:36pm
We reject it
Recommend 0
Dr. Chutaria
Jun 30, 2020 04:42pm
Hang on tough!
Recommend 0
Sam
Jun 30, 2020 04:42pm
Will IK learn. Until now Pakistan denied behind being Mumbai and now he acknowledges Mumbai. And Mumbai had proof. Where is the proof behind PSX when balochistan group have claimed responsibility. India has bigger problems to resolve with China and its own economy.
Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 30, 2020 04:45pm
Any Evidence Imran?
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 30, 2020 04:49pm
So, what will be the response from Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jun 30, 2020 04:50pm
Truth will come out. It was a false flag attack.
Recommend 0
Ejaz
Jun 30, 2020 05:01pm
Great IK
Recommend 0
Yash
Jun 30, 2020 05:08pm
Imran,s comments were expected. He will soon set up an enquires team And then produce an evidence.
Recommend 0
p premraj
Jun 30, 2020 05:13pm
Where is the proof?
Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Jun 30, 2020 05:13pm
Any tangible proof?
Recommend 0
Jatin Iyer
Jun 30, 2020 05:19pm
prove it
Recommend 0
Victor
Jun 30, 2020 05:21pm
Just like that? Not even a shred of evidence ?
Recommend 0
Ga
Jun 30, 2020 05:22pm
So India is behind the attack and all we do is shrug our shoulders and do nothing. Either pay in kind or stop blaming them. Its been like this forever..
Recommend 0
hussain
Jun 30, 2020 05:24pm
must have been very poorly trained. second time they've failed.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jun 30, 2020 05:25pm
The nation is with you Captain. United and stronger than ever. Enemy trembling after another jaw-breaker.
Recommend 0
Mango
Jun 30, 2020 05:27pm
Wow, he is smarter by day. I hope he will provide concrete proof of the same. Otherwise it's just for public diversion tactics.
Recommend 0
dsheth
Jun 30, 2020 05:30pm
send credible intelligence, india will act.
Recommend 0
h
Jun 30, 2020 05:31pm
finally someone highlighting the truth, bravo
Recommend 0
Vinodhkumar
Jun 30, 2020 05:31pm
Are you serious IK? You don't have any idea of what you are speaking, do you?
Recommend 0
Favad Qaisar
Jun 30, 2020 05:35pm
Salute to the brave and honest leader. He doesn't think twice before speaking the utmost truth.
Recommend 0
yogi
Jun 30, 2020 05:40pm
IK has lost the plot
Recommend 0
Para
Jun 30, 2020 05:41pm
All the best Pakiatan.
Recommend 0
kkl
Jun 30, 2020 05:41pm
Where is the proof??
Recommend 0
Punit
Jun 30, 2020 05:42pm
Any evidence??
Recommend 0
Love-Pakistan
Jun 30, 2020 05:45pm
Well done. PM IK
Recommend 0
Saud
Jun 30, 2020 05:46pm
Give us actionable evidence please.
Recommend 0
Hasan
Jun 30, 2020 05:55pm
Okay, so it was the Indian conspiracy for the Pakistani people by the Pakistani people.
Recommend 0
Sat
Jun 30, 2020 05:55pm
If Pakistan thinks that India has now sleeper cells in Pakistan, then l must say that India has finally learnt something from Pakistan. If India has developed a capacity to give you back the medicine, you have been giving to India, then you will feel hurt as you have been inflicting on India. Serve you well.
Recommend 0
Anand
Jun 30, 2020 05:58pm
What is the evidence, send the dossier of that.
Recommend 0
AKL
Jun 30, 2020 06:22pm
I wish it was true.
Recommend 0
Wise1
Jun 30, 2020 06:24pm
PM IK - this is not cricket match - to just make statement and get away. You will need actionable proof.
Recommend 0
Shawk
Jun 30, 2020 06:25pm
Wow.. No doubt and no evidence to show. Keep blabbering. Your economy is already in shambles and we dont have to do anything further to spread uncertainty. You guys are pretty good to do it yourself.
Recommend 0
Nalayak Khan
Jun 30, 2020 06:30pm
The great Chinese puppet... Received $1.3 B loan disbursement from Chinese Banks and immediately started singing their song.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Jun 30, 2020 06:31pm
Your doubt will fetch nothing. Give actionable evidence.
Recommend 0
Nishant
Jun 30, 2020 06:32pm
Where’s the proof?
Recommend 0
Sameera
Jun 30, 2020 06:34pm
Agreed, no proofs needed.
Recommend 0
Vijay B.
Jun 30, 2020 06:34pm
IK says there isn't an iota of doubt in his mind that India was involved in the attack on PSX. I 'd say he is out of his mind and has no proof whatsoever as India is not involved because India does not do such terror activities at home or abroad.
Recommend 0
Shipra
Jun 30, 2020 06:38pm
What proofs pak goverment have to declare it was india behind in just few hours. Highly irresponsible statements
Recommend 0
Fair Trial
Jun 30, 2020 06:41pm
How easy to point fingers at the neighbor. Instead of this blame game and eye wash, order a thorough investigation.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 30, 2020 06:42pm
We have no doubt you are a honest man Prime Minister of Pakistan Honorable Imran Khan.
Recommend 0
WADHAN
Jun 30, 2020 06:44pm
Provide actionable evidence!
Recommend 0
Saravjeet
Jun 30, 2020 06:45pm
Where is the proof?
Recommend 0
Sameera
Jun 30, 2020 06:47pm
Allegations work on evidence not assumption.
Recommend 0
Gaurav
Jun 30, 2020 06:49pm
Please provide evidence.
Recommend 0
Plastikman
Jun 30, 2020 06:57pm
Of course it was india behind it
Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jun 30, 2020 06:58pm
You must provide the proof or else it is simply scoring points.
Recommend 0
Letty John
Jun 30, 2020 07:00pm
What is next?
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Jun 30, 2020 07:09pm
"No one can topple our party and government as long as we stand on our principles," Except, we do not have any. "Electables", any one?
Recommend 0
sabir
Jun 30, 2020 07:09pm
Imran Khan has compromised economy, health system, local industry and now national security. Now blaming India has become only job being PM of the country
Recommend 0
CHELFLS
Jun 30, 2020 07:24pm
It is a childish behaviour to point a finger without having any proof.
Recommend 0
Love-Pakistan
Jun 30, 2020 07:25pm
Excellent speech as usual
Recommend 0
Jk
Jun 30, 2020 07:25pm
You can always think!
Recommend 0
Xi pingpong
Jun 30, 2020 07:25pm
Please provide 'Actionable Evidence'
Recommend 0
Israr Khan Ismailzai
Jun 30, 2020 07:25pm
@Rizwan, Pakistan has intelligence reports, we don't jump to conclusions based on media hype.
Recommend 0
Rashid khan
Jun 30, 2020 07:28pm
Please invest your precious time to maintain good relationship with other countries and getting loans
Recommend 0
Patel D
Jun 30, 2020 07:30pm
No doubt means you have proof. Better go to UNO and present it so UNO can take action against India.
Recommend 0
Ss
Jun 30, 2020 07:30pm
@Letty John, nothing
Recommend 0
Faisal
Jun 30, 2020 07:30pm
No doubt and no evidence.
Recommend 0
UHD
Jun 30, 2020 07:33pm
We strongly oppose this determination. Unfounded accusations do not have any values. Give us the solid proof, we will take action.
Recommend 0
Munna
Jun 30, 2020 07:33pm
Provide some evidence. Or the international community will scrap the statement like your tweets.
Recommend 0
Indian Muslim
Jun 30, 2020 07:35pm
Still no proof, trying to hide internal failures
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jun 30, 2020 07:36pm
@Rizwan, yes
Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 30, 2020 07:36pm
No doubt it was Hindustan.
Recommend 0
sk
Jun 30, 2020 07:49pm
@Xi pingpong, he dont have then from where he will give.
Recommend 0
Anand
Jun 30, 2020 07:51pm
Was there any Indian?
Recommend 0
Sachin
Jun 30, 2020 07:52pm
@Salman, can your country is capable if it is yes.
Recommend 0
Zartaz Gul
Jun 30, 2020 08:03pm
India has offered Joint investigation .
Recommend 0
bryan joseph
Jun 30, 2020 08:07pm
Stock trade is not carried out physically. Within half hour of attack IK declares India behind it.
Recommend 0
Rai
Jun 30, 2020 08:09pm
Taking a leaf from the Foreign office in Pakistan, India "rejects" this claim!!!
Recommend 0
CT Rao
Jun 30, 2020 08:09pm
@Sameera, Go to UN, no proof needed
Recommend 0
CT Rao
Jun 30, 2020 08:10pm
@Jk, excellent speech. Excellent in fooling poor Pakistanis.
Recommend 0
CT Rao
Jun 30, 2020 08:12pm
@Salman, if there is no doubt what is Pakistan going to do about it
Recommend 0
Smart guy
Jun 30, 2020 08:17pm
Prove it!
Recommend 0
An Indian
Jun 30, 2020 08:21pm
@Desi dimag, Absolutely spot on. IK had said that India would do a false flag operation. There you go...
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Jun 30, 2020 08:32pm
@Israr Khan Ismailzai , ok, so you have evidence, now what?
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Jun 30, 2020 08:32pm
@An Indian, so what are you waiting for ?
Recommend 0
BANDHU
Jun 30, 2020 08:37pm
Actionable proof please.
Recommend 0
Leo
Jun 30, 2020 08:39pm
India rejects it .
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Jun 30, 2020 08:40pm
Very easy to accuse without evidence, and then you don't even take any action
Recommend 0
point of view
Jun 30, 2020 08:42pm
It was a false flag operation. Unfortunately, the direction of gun was toward you, not toward India.
Recommend 0
Azad
Jun 30, 2020 08:47pm
India has better things to do..
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 30, 2020 08:52pm
He is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Ramesh Babu
Jun 30, 2020 08:55pm
give evidence.
Recommend 0
Yawar
Jun 30, 2020 08:56pm
Another very good and honest speech. We are with you IK. We appreciate your bravery in exposing the external and internal mafias eagerly working against Pakistan so they can fill their pockets while the majority of Pakistanis suffer.
Recommend 0
Rohan
Jun 30, 2020 09:01pm
Diverting attention of domestic failure. It was false flag operation.
Recommend 0
Satya Jeeet
Jun 30, 2020 09:11pm
If Pakistan's Rules are so sure that did it why don't they take India to International Court of Justice?
Recommend 0
Love
Jun 30, 2020 09:17pm
@Favad Qaisar, without evidence. No body believes it
Recommend 0
Ashley
Jun 30, 2020 09:20pm
Provide actionable proof.
Recommend 0
Anand
Jun 30, 2020 09:22pm
We condemn the incident from India. Reject any form of killing innocent humans.
Recommend 0
LogicalMan
Jun 30, 2020 09:23pm
@Indian, No evidence, they like alleging like this
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

PSX attack
Updated June 30, 2020

PSX attack

The symbolism of the target cannot be missed.

June 30, 2020

Affordable housing

THE World Bank will support the Punjab government develop a housing policy to improve access to affordable housing...

June 30, 2020

Human trafficking

PAKISTAN has been downgraded from ‘Tier 2’ to ‘Tier 2 Watch List’ in the 2020 Trafficking in Persons Report...

June 29, 2020

‘Dubious licences’

PAKISTAN’S commercial aviation industry is embroiled in a scandal unprecedented in scope. Indeed, the affair of ...

June 29, 2020

NFC appointment

IT was obvious to everyone that the presidential order appointing the prime minister’s adviser on finance as a...

June 29, 2020

Long hot summer

AT the height of the blazing Karachi summer, a grim annual ritual is playing out in the bustling metropolis. As the...