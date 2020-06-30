DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 30, 2020

Syed Ali Geelani parts ways with Hurriyat

Anadolu AgencyJune 30, 2020

Email

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani address a rally on his return from New Delhi, in Srinagar on April 15, 2015. Thousands attended the rally in the summer capital of the restive state of Jammu and Kashmir, designed as a show of strength for Geelani. AFP PHOTO / Tauseef MUSTAFA
Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani address a rally on his return from New Delhi, in Srinagar on April 15, 2015. Thousands attended the rally in the summer capital of the restive state of Jammu and Kashmir, designed as a show of strength for Geelani. AFP PHOTO / Tauseef MUSTAFA

In a surprising development, Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigned from his post as chief of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Indian media reported.

According to a report in Times of India on Monday, Geelani has named Abdullah Geelani as his successor.

The ailing 90-year-old leader, who has been under house arrest for the better part of the past decade, said in a purported audio clip: “I completely distance myself from the leadership of Hurriyat Conference in view of its present situation. All constituents of the forum have been informed about my decision through a detailed letter.”

The primary reason behind his decision, as cited in the letter, appears to be a few decisions taken by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir-based chapter of the Hurriyat Conference.

The letter said the chapter only represented Hurriyat in Pakistan and was not authorised to take decisions on its own. It said there were complaints of financial irregularities, self-promotion and infighting against some Pakistan-based members but before an inquiry into these complaints could be completed, some members dissolved the chapter itself and elected an ad hoc body.

It also accuses the members of starting a smear campaign against the chapter’s convenor, Abdullah Geelani, who had been appointed last year after India abrogated special laws that granted autonomy to Indian-occupied Kashmir.

In the run up to the abrogation of the laws, hundreds of pro-freedom leaders and activists were arrested and flown out of occupied Kashmir to jails in several Indian cities. A few leaders, however, were put under house arrest in the Valley or were not detained at all.

Addressing such leaders, Syed Ali Geelani says in the letter: “After August 5, the leaders who were not arrested were expected to lead the people, give them hope. Despite my house detention and government’s curbs, I searched hard for you but you were not available. I couldn’t do much because of my health and detention.

"But you had time to organise meetings and publicise decisions through favourite media channels."

Abdullah Geelani confirmed that Syed Ali Geelani had parted ways with the Hurriyat Conference, but refused to speak about the reasons or provide further details.

Syed Ali Geelani has been a member of the Hurriyat since its formation in 1993 as a political arm of the anti-India movement. He was elected its chairman for life in 2003. Hurriyat Conference (Geelani) has more than 24 constituent parties, some of which have only a handful of members.

Another faction of Hurriyat Conference is led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has been under house detention since August 5 last year.

Both Hurriyats regularly used to issue statements and protest programmes. But after the clampdown last year, the activities of both came to a standstill.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sha
Jun 30, 2020 12:56pm
We need brave men like you Sir.
Recommend 0
AKL
Jun 30, 2020 12:59pm
He is too old
Recommend 0
MG
Jun 30, 2020 01:03pm
At last, he realized who is the best
Recommend 0
rich
Jun 30, 2020 01:04pm
i think modi effect, scrapping 370 has changed the game, now no future for hurriat
Recommend 0
Kunal, Gurgaon
Jun 30, 2020 01:11pm
Geelani is history.
Recommend 0
Pavan
Jun 30, 2020 01:14pm
Syed Ali Geelani Sir . Request you to contribute your services for the welfare our country specially the kashmir with in constitution frame work
Recommend 0
Haramullahvista
Jun 30, 2020 01:18pm
I heard Gilani joining PTI in Islamabad. Is he welcome there.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 30, 2020 01:41pm
Should be in the foreign news page.
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Jun 30, 2020 01:42pm
Children and grandchildren well settled, VVIP status gone, red light on car gone, allowances going, Kashmiri youth getting mainstreamed, patron facing bankruptcy, nothing left to loot...
Recommend 0
Nadeem Samad
Jun 30, 2020 02:36pm
Too old for anything.
Recommend 0
Rajeev D
Jun 30, 2020 02:41pm
At last, a free man.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 30, 2020 02:54pm
@rich, first learn to spell it right.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

PSX attack
Updated June 30, 2020

PSX attack

The symbolism of the target cannot be missed.

June 30, 2020

Affordable housing

THE World Bank will support the Punjab government develop a housing policy to improve access to affordable housing...

June 30, 2020

Human trafficking

PAKISTAN has been downgraded from ‘Tier 2’ to ‘Tier 2 Watch List’ in the 2020 Trafficking in Persons Report...

June 29, 2020

‘Dubious licences’

PAKISTAN’S commercial aviation industry is embroiled in a scandal unprecedented in scope. Indeed, the affair of ...

June 29, 2020

NFC appointment

IT was obvious to everyone that the presidential order appointing the prime minister’s adviser on finance as a...

June 29, 2020

Long hot summer

AT the height of the blazing Karachi summer, a grim annual ritual is playing out in the bustling metropolis. As the...