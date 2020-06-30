DAWN.COM

India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps over ‘security’

AFPUpdated June 30, 2020

A statement said the move was taken after several complaints were received by the ministry alleging theft of users' data and violations of user privacy.
A statement said the move was taken after several complaints were received by the ministry alleging theft of users’ data and violations of user privacy. — Reuters/File

NEW DELHI: India on Monday banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including the wildly popular TikTok and WeChat, over national security and privacy concerns just weeks after a deadly Himalayan border clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Relations between the world’s two most populous nations have been strained following the deaths of 20 Indian troops in hand-to-hand fighting with their Chinese counterparts on the western end of the high-altitude, contested border in mid-June.

The apps “are engaged in activities ... prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” the ministry of information technology said in a statement.

“The government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain apps ... This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.” The statement said the move was taken after several complaints were received by the ministry alleging theft of users’ data and violations of user privacy. It was unclear when the ban would come into force.

The Indian soldiers were killed in a brawl along the disputed border in northern Ladakh region on June 15 in the deadliest faceoff for almost half a century between the two countries. They had fought a war over the border in 1962.

New Delhi has accused China of intruding into its territory in the region, a charge Beijing has denied.

Thousands of soldiers remain on alert, although both sides said they were trying to resolve the standoff through dialogue. The deaths triggered massive outrage and street protests in India. There have been calls for the banning of Chinese businesses, which export goods worth nearly $60 billion to India.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2020

jaredlee007
Jun 30, 2020 09:07am
Can India ban China? Not even in dreams.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 30, 2020 09:09am
Will have exactly zero effect on China, but will get worse for the falling Indian economy.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jun 30, 2020 09:11am
Modi's old tactic after failure. Divert nations anger toward China or Pakistan. Seems not all Indians are fools.
Recommend 0
Pakistani Guy
Jun 30, 2020 09:12am
China has achieved the strategic advantage on border. Indians billions worth of infrastructure multiplied by naught due negligence.
Recommend 0
Sameer Shinde
Jun 30, 2020 09:24am
@Fastrack, doesn’t matter. But not 1 single rupee should go to them. Every single paisa will count.
Recommend 0
ABCD
Jun 30, 2020 09:24am
Banning is not the solution but imposing high tariff is.
Recommend 0
ajay
Jun 30, 2020 09:33am
Its great move. Some move are symbolic but have great impact psychologically.
Recommend 0
SATT
Jun 30, 2020 09:39am
India China bye-bye.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 30, 2020 09:56am
China in a mess after China virus moving companies to India
Recommend 0
Maya
Jun 30, 2020 09:57am
@Fastrack, India is not Pakistan to solely depended on China. India business with China is not that much when it comes to trade.
Recommend 0
Rashid
Jun 30, 2020 10:00am
Lose more land, ban more Apps.
Recommend 0
Adam
Jun 30, 2020 10:02am
These Chinese app has ruined the childhood of kids !!
Recommend 0
topbrass
Jun 30, 2020 10:06am
This will be a double delight if Indian consumer and Indian industry are on the same page. You don't need a bigger boost to your local economy than this. Already 1PLUS, VIVO, OPPO etc are losing to the competition in a big way.
Recommend 0
topbrass
Jun 30, 2020 10:09am
India could become the flag bearer of Anti- China movement throughout the world by this clever move of banning Chinese Apps. The same should be extended to Chinese hardware as well.
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jun 30, 2020 10:10am
Good decision for security perpose. Every country develop own technology for safety of country like China. China people have other platforms for Facebook and Twitter.
Recommend 0
Truth
Jun 30, 2020 10:18am
@Fastrack, Yes Tiktok will affect Indian economy. What brains
Recommend 0
DR S K GHOSH
Jun 30, 2020 10:19am
this is just the begining
Recommend 0
Sriniwas
Jun 30, 2020 10:32am
@Fastrack, tik tok has more than 40% subscriptions from India.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jun 30, 2020 10:36am
@Fastrack, "Will have exactly zero effect on China, ..." You have Zero Knowledge about the Huge and Vast indian Market...and still inadequate knowledge about their Purchasing Power.... Don't compare Pakistan with India....
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Jun 30, 2020 10:37am
Very gud decision by Indian Govt.
Recommend 0
Ashley
Jun 30, 2020 10:37am
@Fastrack, - Yup it won’t affect China but will affect these Chinese companies. Many of these companies get up to 30-40% of revenues from India. Next coming Huwaei ban for 5G. China has $50 billion trade surplus so many new bans will be coming.
Recommend 0
Vasudevan
Jun 30, 2020 10:38am
Apps like Tiktok have ruined many. High time India slowly keeps away from China economically. It is very important to stand on own support. China doesn't consider India as a friend
Recommend 0
Su
Jun 30, 2020 10:38am
@jaredlee007, it happened in reality not dream, my friend!
Recommend 0
Dalai lama
Jun 30, 2020 10:41am
@jaredlee007, already ban started my friend, china will beg to India for restore relationship.
Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 30, 2020 10:53am
@jaredlee007, india started limiting china and planning to ban telecom equipements and notified all companies to not to buy. Good that they have dareness to fight with china and not like taking loan and giving our land to china for their CEPC business.
Recommend 0
Shah
Jun 30, 2020 10:54am
@Fastrack, Just an example, 30% of users in Tiktok are Indians. If that is not important then what is? Also this is going to trigger other democratic countries who are already paranoid with China spying.
Recommend 0
Nil swain
Jun 30, 2020 11:03am
Pakistan is planning to be the first country to use Chinese currency instead of US dollar for global trade and India doing this !! India is a loser ...
Recommend 0
Sami khan
Jun 30, 2020 11:13am
What about daily household stuff untensils food items, masks etc. Its about impossible to ban chinas products completely otherwise people start dying of hunger.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jun 30, 2020 11:22am
@Sameer Shinde, The grapes are very Sour.
Recommend 0
Me
Jun 30, 2020 11:34am
Its funny how Indians are ambitious of banning chinese products at the moment. They dont even realise the huge amount of Chinese Investment in their economy. Do you Indians realise the affect it will have on your economy if China pulls put everything? Anyway nothing is going to happen. India will continue business with China as usual. Time will prove
Recommend 0
Srini
Jun 30, 2020 11:42am
@Truth, Think technically you will get the answer, if you are non-technical guy, you will never understand.
Recommend 0
VIJAY_SANKHAT
Jun 30, 2020 11:49am
After all, we are happy with what we have. we don't need your opinions as we prioritize national security first.
Recommend 0
anil sahu
Jun 30, 2020 11:57am
@Fastrack, its intention not to harm china but to ensure domestic security.
Recommend 0
nnb
Jun 30, 2020 11:57am
@Sami khan, indians dont eat chinese masks/household stuff and utensils ? die with hunger ? from where you get so much knowledge and intelligence
Recommend 0
kums
Jun 30, 2020 12:03pm
@Me, Yes business will continue with China but local companies will also be encouraged to develop alternate options. India has now become the second largest producer of mobile phones from nothing due to such incentives.
Recommend 0
Azadi
Jun 30, 2020 12:11pm
China already banned youtube etc,
Recommend 0
Lavesh
Jun 30, 2020 12:17pm
@Fastrack, Tik Tok makes 30% of it revenues from India. So yes it will not effect China.
Recommend 0
Sanjay Subramanya Srivatsa
Jun 30, 2020 12:17pm
Good symbol. Public has already banned products made in and made by China. All defense items whose electronic parts were made in China are fast getting replaced with Indian electronic parts. Only the government has to make official announcement for namesake. Showrooms selling Chinese products are empty or getting closed. Welcome sign. Modi government is making full utilisation of this situation to promote it's Made In India or Make In India initiative. It's a good sign of development of Indian economy.
Recommend 0
Lavesh
Jun 30, 2020 12:23pm
@Saif Zulfiqar, Before buying grapes I taste and only buy the sweet one. The sour ones are left for you.
Recommend 0
Haramullahvista
Jun 30, 2020 12:25pm
To get rid of Chinese stuff is a long process, I am glad it has started.
Recommend 0
Sanjay Subramanya Srivatsa
Jun 30, 2020 12:30pm
@topbrass, yes. That is India
Recommend 0
bimal william
Jun 30, 2020 01:04pm
@Khan, very well said. Even the labourers for cpec were brought from China. What a shame!!!!!!
Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Jun 30, 2020 01:06pm
@Lavesh, That's how CPEC came into existence...
Recommend 0
bimal william
Jun 30, 2020 01:07pm
@Sami khan, Nothing happens overnight,but the process has begun. It will take 2 to 3 years to materialise.
Recommend 0
MM
Jun 30, 2020 01:08pm
Just Tik Tok 10% revenue comes from India. This is going to have big impact.
Recommend 0
Harish
Jun 30, 2020 01:10pm
@jaredlee007, Can India ban China? Not even in dreams." - not in dreams but in reality india almost all chinese apps, kicked out chinese from all big contracts.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jun 30, 2020 01:10pm
@Lavesh, But in Europe, you can not taste. In India you can even taste Gaumutar.
Recommend 0
Manish
Jun 30, 2020 01:40pm
It's just starting
Recommend 0
Peace
Jun 30, 2020 01:44pm
Interim Ban .. APPS have to explain to government on data security then only they will get permission.
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Jun 30, 2020 02:12pm
@jaredlee007, You heard it, sir
Recommend 0

