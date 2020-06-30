DAWN.COM

Imran hears out disgruntled PTI lawmakers

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated June 30, 2020

PM Imran Khan meets around 20 MNAs of the ruling party. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: Prime Min­­i­ster Imran Khan on Mo­nday continued his efforts to appease “disgruntled” ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly and assured them of fulfilment of their demands.

The prime minister spent a busy day before the passage of the federal budget 2020-21 and met around 20 MNAs of the ruling party.

Among such meetings, the significant was one in which 13 MNAs from Karachi called on the prime minister and expressed their reservations.

Meanwhile, the prime minister cancelled the federal cabinet meeting which takes place on every Tuesday. The apparent reason behind the cancellation is said to be the session of the National Assembly on Tuesday in which supplementary demands for grants are likely to be passed.

The lawmakers who met the prime minister on Mon­day were: Shaukat Ali, Nasir Khan, Amir Talal Gopal, Mian Mohammad Shafiq, Sardar Riaz Meh­mood Khan Mazari, Saifur Rehman, Alamgir Khan, Aftab Hussain Siddiqui, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Fahim Khan, Atta Ullah, Aftab Jehangir, Muhammad Aslam, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Akram, Ghazala Saifi and Saima Nadeem.

The MNAs aired their gri­evances during the meeting with the prime minister and demanded their redressal.

Some of their grievances were related to lack of opportunities to meet the prime minister, no say in the affairs of the government and non-availability of basic facilities in their areas.

When contacted, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan, the MNA from Rajanpur, who also met the PM, told Dawn that he apprised the prime minister of demands of the people of his constituency.

He said that not only him but several other party leaders hailing from small cities and districts felt ignored.

“One of my major grievances is the poor law and order situation in my district and lack of basic facilities,” he said.

Sardar Riaz said that the prime minister assured him that he would talk to the inspector general of police (IGP), Punjab, on the issue.

He said that Rajanpur was the only district in Punjab where there was no Sui Gas.

Sardar Mazari, like several other PTI parliamentarians, asked the prime minister why non-elected people (advisers and special assistants) always surrounded him and why elected representatives were being ignored?

He said that he also asked Mr Khan that he met the party MNAs once in a year and even during parliamentary party meetings only a few party leaders, who were close to the prime minister, were allowed to speak while those coming from far-flung areas were not given a chance to say anything.

Sardar Mazari is one of the PTI MNAs who recently spoke against the government and delivered a fiery speech on the floor of the National Assembly on June 24 expressing dissatisfaction over the government’s policies.

Nasir Khan, another MNA who met the prime minister, said that he had been asking the government for provision of development funds for his constituency in Peshawar for a long time but to no avail.

“Today I again asked the prime minister for the funds and he agreed to provide required funds to me,” he said.

He said that two members of the Provincial Assembly in his constituency belonged to the opposition party -- Awami National Party (ANP) -- and it was quite difficult for him to keep party workers mobilised and fulfil their demands of development of their areas.

Shazain meets Bilawal

Meanwhile, the chief of Jamhoori Watan Party, Shahzain Bugti, called on PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at the Zardari House on Monday.

Mr Bugti met Prime Minister Khan on Sunday shortly before a dinner hosted by the later for lawmakers of allied parties.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, who also met the prime minister on Sunday, attended the dinner hosted by Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) on the same night. Q-League MNAs did not attend the PM’s reception “due to some grievances with the government”.

According to a PPP spokesman, Mr Bugti and Mr Bilawal agreed to have the same strategy on national issues. Mr Bilawal appreciated Mr Bugti’s stance on 18th constitutional amendment and the NFC award and said the PPP would not allow any deal on the rights of Balochistan.

The PPP leader expressed concern over the situation in Balochistan and said that ignoring Balochistan by the federal government was a gross failure of the PTI government.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2020

Asim Malik
Jun 30, 2020 09:05am
All Politicians are same. They are not disgruntled because of people, but because of lack of access to public funds. Imran Khan has intentionally added all opportunists and turn-coats into his party. Change can never happen in this country with the current set up. These MNAs and MPAs will always jump ship and they will be accomodated into the new emerging party and this cycle will continue.
Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 30, 2020 10:08am
If PM wants to remain more active among its party members he should made mandatory to meet every district of each provinces and meet elected MNA and MPA and get the feelings on ground. Specially i think the farthest areas which are ignored by urban leadership like Rajanpur etc.
Recommend 0
rehan
Jun 30, 2020 10:21am
will make no difference he is in for power and nothing else.
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Jun 30, 2020 10:33am
Is the political mafia also in the parliament.
Recommend 0
Concerned Youth
Jun 30, 2020 11:04am
@Asim Malik, It is a sad place.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 30, 2020 11:15am
Thank you Dawn for publishing names of blackmailers. Stay strong Imran Khan. Pakistan with you.
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jun 30, 2020 01:01pm
@Fastrack, back a fraud pay the price. Better the crooks you know than the fraud pretending to be just and right
Recommend 0

