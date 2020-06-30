DAWN.COM

PIA loses millions in special flights ticketing scam

Zulqernain TahirUpdated June 30, 2020

PIA officials reportedly made about Rs8 million in the sale of tickets for special flights to Europe. — APP/File
PIA officials reportedly made about Rs8 million in the sale of tickets for special flights to Europe. — APP/File

LAHORE: After dubious licenses scandal involving pilots, another scam hit the national flag carrier on Monday with its officials making about Rs8 million in the sale of tickets for special flights to Europe.

Sources told Dawn that some officials at the Sialkot PIA office accommodated 50 or so old ticket holders for their travel to Italy and Paris on special flights in violation of rules to mint money.

As per policy, the PIA has not been accommodating passengers having tickets issued prior to Covid-19 pandemic, (since mid-March) for any destination.

For special flights, the PIA is issuing new tickets which are almost double the price of the fare charged for regular flights issued prior to the pandemic.

“The officials in question accommodated old purchased tickets by charging extra money from their holders (passengers) for their travel to Italy and Paris,” a source said, adding the officials did this fraud in collaboration with some travel agents.

He said the ‘culprits’ (officials) made some Rs8million from this trick. “Through this fraud the officials also deprived the PIA of a huge sum of money,” he said and added that the fraud had been detected and an inquiry launched against those involved.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez was not available for a comment on this matter.

Those availing the special repatriation flights to Pakistan have earlier expressed their concern on inadequate arrangements to acquire tickets, costly fares and non-refundable tickets in case of any mishap.

Earlier, the federal government had asked the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to book tickets, instead of PIA, for those repatriated from the US.

Lack of coordination between the Pakistani embassy in the United States and the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been causing problems to stranded passengers in getting their tickets booked for home-bound travel.

Meanwhile, the family of one of the victims of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft crash on May 22 has urged the Supreme Court to take action against the `mafia’ that it claimed has ruined the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the national flag carrier, and demanded early release of the insurance amount as per the carriage act law.

“There has been a series of fatal accidents in the past and nothing has changed as we have not learned a lesson from these accidents. We request the Supreme Court chief justice to take action against those who ruined the CAA and the airline industry in the country,” said Danish Awan whose mother died in the crash.

Talking to Dawn on Monday, he said financial compensation (insurance) should be provided immediately to the affected families as per the carriage act law.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2020

Chrís Dăń
Jun 30, 2020 11:03am
Unbelievable.
HKG
Jun 30, 2020 11:09am
PIA is the best
vyas
Jun 30, 2020 11:17am
@HKG, indeed
Sara
Jun 30, 2020 11:19am
Give it to the Chinese to run who knows they will buy it for pennies and make it great Chinese airline.
Saif Zulfiqar
Jun 30, 2020 11:30am
How can pilots make money on European route when nobody from South Asia is allowed to enter Europe, unless they are European passport holders.
Azam Khan
Jun 30, 2020 11:31am
Nothing new.
Zorro
Jun 30, 2020 11:33am
@Saif Zulfiqar, dual citizenship dear
halla kcuf
Jun 30, 2020 11:41am
Corruption in PIA
Maula Jatt
Jun 30, 2020 11:43am
PIA is the envy of the world.
Zubair
Jun 30, 2020 11:45am
Of course, why not. With all the rampant corruption everywhere, this is hardly a surprise. I wonder if they will ever look into the airport tax scam.
Critic
Jun 30, 2020 11:50am
IK Naya Pakistan is in front you.
citizen
Jun 30, 2020 12:01pm
Another feather in the cap of PIA..!!!
Maroof
Jun 30, 2020 12:06pm
PIA sales team together with some staff members of Pak UAE embassy have been doing similar practise. Selling tickets in black. Taking 500 to 1000 AED as a bribe on top of actual ticket price that was 1100 AED.
Ghaznavi
Jun 30, 2020 12:16pm
Corrupt to the core. No hope so depressing
Subhi
Jun 30, 2020 12:20pm
Show me one department which is not part of corruptions and scams !!
M.Jan
Jun 30, 2020 12:27pm
Looks PIA is rotten to the core and needs a drastic fix.
M.Jan
Jun 30, 2020 12:29pm
@HKG, disclose your connection to the rot unless you are being sarcastic.
Mustafa
Jun 30, 2020 01:05pm
I really have to ask is it mafia everywhere or just mismanagement and all SOE should be wound up
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 30, 2020 01:11pm
PIA is already in loss for decades. A burden on taxpayers. Nothing new.
Brownman
Jun 30, 2020 01:12pm
Shut down PIA.
AZulfi
Jun 30, 2020 01:12pm
Corruption everywhere
topbrass
Jun 30, 2020 01:15pm
Frankly, did not understand head and tail of this story. How can passengers get boarding pass against old dated tickets? During the raging pandemic how did the European embassies issue Visas so quickly and freely ?
M.Sethi
Jun 30, 2020 01:42pm
All out efforts to destroy the airlines image and sell it off to one of the favorites!
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 30, 2020 01:49pm
PIA is in loss for decades. Nothing new. PIA and other organisations are a big burden on taxpayers.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 30, 2020 02:08pm
Old habits and practices die hard.
RZASKHAN
Jun 30, 2020 02:24pm
PIA - needs to be disbanded immediately
