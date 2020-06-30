DAWN.COM

Harassment scandal at school in Lahore raises alarm over safety

Xari JalilUpdated June 30, 2020

Private institute sacks four teachers following harassment allegations by multiple girls. — Creative Commons/File
Private institute sacks four teachers following harassment allegations by multiple girls. — Creative Commons/File

LAHORE: The city has been rocked by a scandal at a ‘top-notch’ school wherein teachers allegedly sexually harassed teenaged girls, leading to a public outcry and corroborations that the practice was long rampant.

The news of four male teachers allegedly harassing students and subsequently being shown the door by the private school has disturbed both parents and educationists about how unsafe even one of the most elite schools could be.

The Lahore Grammar School’s (LGS) 1A1 branch located in Ghalib Market has fired four teachers over allegations of sexual harassment and sending objectionable pictures and messages to at least eight female students. The students spoke up about these allegations on social media in detail. As the issue went public, more students from the school stepped forward sharing their experiences with the same teachers as well as students from other schools, showing how rampant harassment at schools was.

One of the accused teachers, A, whose screenshots of private pictures were also shared, used to teach debate and politics at the school. Reportedly, he had been sending such pictures and text messages to teenage girls for almost four years and was accused by students from almost every branch of the school.

Meanwhile, the school – whose name has been mentioned in mainstream and social media – has not issued a public statement on the issue. Inside sources said the school management was troubled over the development and “trying its best” to reach a solid solution. “Teachers and directors of all the schools are deeply concerned over the revelations,” said the source. “However, what’s problematic is that the students also claimed that the administration turned a blind eye to their complaints.”

Much of the conversation took place on a page on social media platform, Instagram, about alumni of the branch in question. It has posted detailed accounts from students who faced the alleged harassment.

“He used to bite his lip whenever he talked to me, which made me uncomfortable,” said one girl.

Another complained that the teacher forced her to take a picture with him saying he would look at it right before going to sleep every night. Yet another girl claimed that when she tried to complain about him, he came to the class and while looking at her threatened that he would “fix anyone who tried to defame him”, including by deducting marks.

“The culture is to shame a person who complains,” said a source, N, who said it was not just about [this particular school], but every other school. “Cover-up is the usual reaction. But this is also because parents don’t want to take action. A mother, who said her daughter complained about the school security guard ogling at her, said she solved the problem by making her daughter wear abaya to school rather than complain,” she maintained.

On the other hand, in some cases, fellow students have been accused of sexual harassment as well. A teacher made a shocking revelation about a group of boys from elite schools. “A year or two ago, one of my students was gang-raped by these boys, and she eventually tried to kill herself,” the teacher claimed. “She has still not fully recovered.”

She further said she had heard that there was a gang of students, called Born to Kill, which harassed girls.

Nighat Dad of the Digital Rights Foundation corroborates such happenings.

“We have seen incidents of blackmail and sexual harassment coming from male students – and we have seen this across the board,” she says. “Even though this has happened before, during the lockdown, things took a turn for the worse. There was a massive wave of pages on Facebook and Instagram where pictures of girls would be uploaded to blackmail them.”

One thing was common, she said, that all these students were from private schools. “Most of them knew these girls would not reach out to their families and schools for help. And in exchange for removing the pictures, they would demand an [objectionable] picture of the girl or her friends.”

None of the suspected teachers or the school administration officials responded to Dawn’s messages or calls.

Students of the said school have also started an online petition against the teachers as well as “custodial staff”. A staff member from one of its branches said there was no harassment policy. “They define ‘inappropriate conduct’, but there is no set policy” despite government directives.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2020

Saima faisal
Jun 30, 2020 08:10am
These. Private schools are also a mafia run by some very corrupt and powerful people and story will not end here. Abusing teachers and constantly degrading them is a common practice known to everyone. Not adhering to any issues faced by parents is a routine thing.
Recommend 0
Amir
Jun 30, 2020 11:33am
Very proud of these brave young women to bring these predators out in the open. LGS is in the same predicament where 99% of our organizations are, have no idea how to handle this, will not be willing to accept the blame, and will be doing best to minimize social media impact. If this was US, these girls could sue the school.
Recommend 0
citizen
Jun 30, 2020 12:22pm
Really hard to believe if these things happens in our land of pure...
Recommend 0
illawarrior
Jun 30, 2020 12:22pm
@Amir, Why can't they sue the school in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Maula Jatt
Jun 30, 2020 12:38pm
Crooks ruling the roost
Recommend 0
MG
Jun 30, 2020 12:58pm
Any girl who speaks out is made a victim. They are dropped from the school, killed by their own family members etc....So boys n male teachers used this as a tool to molest girls. This is just the tip of the iceberg, unfortunately.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 30, 2020 01:06pm
@Saima faisal, Ms. Saima faisal, " These. Private schools are also a mafia run by some very corrupt and powerful people and story will not end here. Abusing teachers and constantly degrading them is a common practice known to everyone. Not adhering to any issues faced by parents is a routine thing." You are 100% right. The private schools exploit and misuse the teachers and parents.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 30, 2020 01:06pm
Such sick elements are everywhere, unfortunately.
Recommend 0
Aussie
Jun 30, 2020 01:08pm
They should be locked away for a long time and their name should be put on the sex offender's register.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 30, 2020 01:09pm
@illawarrior, Mr. illwarrior, " Amir, Why can't they sue the school in Pakistan? " You have valid question but to get justice????????????
Recommend 0
Bakhtiar Wain
Jun 30, 2020 01:11pm
Firing is not enough; the teachers should be behind bars serving a term per the law. Its the responsibility of the school to prosecute them otherwise they should be deemed complicit and Government should lead the charge.
Recommend 0
S Haider Hussain
Jun 30, 2020 01:28pm
A scared place and what is happening there? Totally unacceptable, unbelievable and very unfortunate.
Recommend 0
Nick, NY
Jun 30, 2020 01:44pm
Time to regulate unchecked mushrooming of private educational institutions!
Recommend 0

