DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 30, 2020

Gilead prices Covid-19 drug candidate remdesivir at $2,340 per patient

ReutersJune 29, 2020

Email

A lab technician holds the coronavirus disease treatment drug “Remdesivir” at Eva Pharma Facility in Cairo, Egypt June 25. — Reuters/File
A lab technician holds the coronavirus disease treatment drug “Remdesivir” at Eva Pharma Facility in Cairo, Egypt June 25. — Reuters/File

Gilead Sciences Inc has priced its Covid-19 drug candidate remdesivir at $2,340 for a five-day treatment in the United States and some other developed countries, potentially reflecting looming competition from a cheap steroid.

The price tag is below the $5,080 per course recommendation by a US drug pricing research group, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), last week.

But it is more in line with a lower range suggested by ICER of around $2,520 to $2,800, if cheap steroid dexamethasone, which is not patent-protected, is cleared for use in Covid-19.

Remdesivir is at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 after the anti-viral treatment helped shorten hospital recovery times in a clinical trial. It has been approved for emergency use in some patients in the US.

Related: Five firms in Pakistan, India allowed to make and sell remdesivir

But dexamethasone has since been hailed as a potential breakthrough treatment.

The remdesivir price for US private insurance companies will be $520 per vial, Gilead said, which equates to $3,120 per patient for a treatment course of six vials.

The per-vial price outside of private insurance will be $390, Gilead added.

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada said they saw revenue potential of $2.3 billion from the drug in 2020, helping offset more than $1 billion in development and distribution costs.

Still, the potential to lift Gilead shares was limited because vaccines and better treatments were on the horizon longer term, they added.

Gilead has entered into an agreement with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), with the agency and states set to manage allocation to hospitals until the end of September.

HHS has secured more than 500,000 treatment courses of the drug for US hospitals through September, the agency said on Monday.

This represents 100 per cent of Gilead's projected production for July of 94,200 treatment courses, 90pc of production in August and September, in addition to an allocation for clinical trials, HHS said.

After this, once supplies are less constrained, HHS will stop managing the allocation, Gilead said.

Remdesivir's price has been a topic of intense debate since US regulators approved its emergency use in some Covid-19 patients in May. Experts have said Gilead would need to avoid appearing to take advantage of a health crisis for profits.

The European Union's healthcare regulator last week recommended conditional approval of the drug when used in the critically ill. The formal go-ahead by the European Commission is expected to follow soon.

Gilead has linked up with generic drugmakers based in India and Pakistan, including Cipla Ltd and Hetero Labs Ltd, to make and supply remdesivir in 127 developing countries.

Cipla's version is priced at less than 5,000 Indian rupees ($66.24/PKR 11,134.50), while Hetero Lab's version is priced at 5,400 rupees (PKR 12,025.25).

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ramana
Jun 29, 2020 09:28pm
It's a generic medicine
Recommend 0
Jacky
Jun 29, 2020 09:35pm
Majority of patients will die only hearing the price.
Recommend 0
Babu
Jun 29, 2020 09:49pm
This is after all the money taken by pharma's in the covid crisis.... This is crazy....
Recommend 0
bimal william
Jun 29, 2020 09:52pm
Gilead has done something good for developing countries by giving huge discount plus treating Remdesivir as generic medicine. I hope western pharmaceuticals companies producing corona virus medicines will follow foot steps of Gilead.
Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Jun 29, 2020 10:00pm
Disgusting capitalism
Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 29, 2020 10:24pm
@Jacky, In Pakistan. In India they shall be priced at INR 150 per vial.
Recommend 0
Fakir
Jun 29, 2020 10:29pm
What about people of third world countries like Pakistan and Congo ?
Recommend 0
Pricky
Jun 29, 2020 10:48pm
Middle class population can not afford it without govt help. This is a death sentence by itself.
Recommend 0
Amjad
Jun 29, 2020 10:57pm
@bimal william, These companies create the disease and then profit from it. Absolute disgrace.
Recommend 0
Jalal Jawad
Jun 29, 2020 10:59pm
The price is fair because it shortens hospitalization by 50% in patients that are suitable for the drug . Right now a hospital bed ,ventilator , medical staff is a highly limited resource and this drug will bring back capacity in the health care system . I am speaking from a western point of view . The generic version is what will be sold in most other countries that price does not look outrageous. The larger problem is going to be the distribution mafia in the third world .
Recommend 0
Victor
Jun 29, 2020 11:16pm
“ Cipla's version is priced at less than 5,000 Indian rupees ($66.24/PKR 11,134.50), while Hetero Lab's version is priced at 5,400 rupees (PKR 12,025.25).” Wow that is amazing! Great work Cipla and Hetero. By the way what’s the price fixed by the Pakistani drug manufacturer?
Recommend 0
Aad
Jun 29, 2020 11:18pm
@Saira Khan, This price is only for USA. In India, it would be available for $67 to $330 which is reasonable.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 29, 2020

‘Dubious licences’

PAKISTAN’S commercial aviation industry is embroiled in a scandal unprecedented in scope. Indeed, the affair of ...

June 29, 2020

NFC appointment

IT was obvious to everyone that the presidential order appointing the prime minister’s adviser on finance as a...

June 29, 2020

Long hot summer

AT the height of the blazing Karachi summer, a grim annual ritual is playing out in the bustling metropolis. As the...

Updated June 28, 2020

Petrol’s slippery slope

AFTER a month of wrangling, the aggravated shortage of petrol at pumps around the country is finally set to be...

June 28, 2020

Costly oximeters

AS knowledge of Covid-19 grows, our understanding of the infection’s symptoms and the tools to measure these with...

June 28, 2020

Intolerance inside

IN a landmark resolution, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved funds for the construction of a Hindu temple in...