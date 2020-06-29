DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 29, 2020

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over killing of top general

ReutersJune 29, 2020

Email

The United States killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, with a drone strike in Iraq on January 3. — AP/File
The United States killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, with a drone strike in Iraq on January 3. — AP/File

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and has asked Interpol for help, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday, according to the Fars news agency.

The United States killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, with a drone strike in Iraq on January 3.

Washington accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on US forces in the region.

US-Iran conflict: Before and after the killing of Gen Soleimani

Alqasimehr said the warrants had been issued on charges of murder and terrorist action. He said Iran had asked Interpol to issue a “red notice” for Trump and the other individuals the Islamic Republic accuses of taking part in the killing of Soleimani.

Alqasimehr said the group included other US military and civilian officials but did not provide further details.

He said Iran would continue to pursue the matter after Trump's time in office ends.

The killing of Soleimani brought the United States and Iran to the brink of armed conflict after Iran retaliated by firing missiles at American targets in Iraq several days later.

US Iran Rift
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Siddique
Jun 29, 2020 06:39pm
Hand the arrest warrant to Interpol and wait until Trump leaves office.
Recommend 0
Riasat Khan
Jun 29, 2020 06:42pm
Iran is in its right to issue warrants and ask Interpol for help . Everyone should be accountable in international law ! Unless some countries think they are above it !
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 29, 2020 06:48pm
Iran invites more trouble !
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 29, 2020

‘Dubious licences’

PAKISTAN’S commercial aviation industry is embroiled in a scandal unprecedented in scope. Indeed, the affair of ...

June 29, 2020

NFC appointment

IT was obvious to everyone that the presidential order appointing the prime minister’s adviser on finance as a...

June 29, 2020

Long hot summer

AT the height of the blazing Karachi summer, a grim annual ritual is playing out in the bustling metropolis. As the...

Updated June 28, 2020

Petrol’s slippery slope

AFTER a month of wrangling, the aggravated shortage of petrol at pumps around the country is finally set to be...

June 28, 2020

Costly oximeters

AS knowledge of Covid-19 grows, our understanding of the infection’s symptoms and the tools to measure these with...

June 28, 2020

Intolerance inside

IN a landmark resolution, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved funds for the construction of a Hindu temple in...