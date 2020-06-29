DAWN.COM

Nepal PM accuses India of conspiring to oust him

Dawn.comJune 29, 2020

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. — Reuters/File
Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. — Reuters/File

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has alleged that India is conspiring with his political rivals to overthrow him, the Press Trust of India reported.

"Efforts are being made to remove me from power, but that will not succeed," Oli said during an official gathering on Sunday.

"I have smelt undercurrent movements. There have been various kinds of activities in the embassies and hotels. If you listen to the news media from Delhi, you will get the gesture," a report in Scroll.in quoted Oli as saying.

The Nepali PM's remarks come over a week after the country approved a bill to redraw its map demarcating the Lipulekh mountain pass, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura — the area at the centre of the dispute between India and Nepal — under its territory.

"You all must know Nepal’s nationalism is not that weak that outside forces will be able to topple it," The Indian Express quoted the Nepali PM as saying.

"We have changed our map and if the prime minister of the country is deposed, then that will be unthinkable to Nepal," The Hindu quoted PM Oli as saying.

Differences have emerged between Nepal's PM Oli and the country's Communist Party’s Executive Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" over the party’s leadership, a report published in Scroll.in stated. It added that tensions between the two became evident during a meeting of the party’s Standing Committee. Oli was criticised by his party for skipping two meetings. He briefly attended the third one on Saturday.

Moreover, border tensions between Nepal and India have also grown over the past few months. India has objected to Nepal’s move to include Lipulekh mountain pass, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in its territory. Nepal maintains that India has claimed the region by building the Darchula-Lipulekh link road despite repeated objections. India, on the other hand, says the road is within its territory.

Comments (21)

Nomi Goraya
Jun 29, 2020 05:38pm
Does India have good relationship with any of her neighbors ? Why India cant mind her own business and let the people have their lives?
Sajjad
Jun 29, 2020 05:42pm
Like the United States, India is playing the game of leadership or regime change in any country that does not follow its dictation. The game is very dirty that sometimes it manifests negative results for the player.
Shahid
Jun 29, 2020 05:44pm
Modi for India and Trump for USA have done such damage to their respective countries what no enemy could have dreamt of being able to do in a short period of the last 5 years.
Nosharwan
Jun 29, 2020 05:46pm
Sir we are with you. How dare india.
Uday
Jun 29, 2020 05:46pm
@Nomi Goraya, India's neighbours don't mind their own business. That is the problem.
Zen
Jun 29, 2020 05:46pm
@Nomi Goraya , No south asian countries have good relations with neighbours, be it Pak, India, China or any other. Nepal was never having issues with India, until recently when China started influencing it and started using it against India, same as Pakistan.
Ramesh R
Jun 29, 2020 05:50pm
The same we heard from Malaysia. That was actually by OIC members and now they realized. Stop this nuisance, India doesn't interested to meddle with any countries internal matters.
Maverick
Jun 29, 2020 05:52pm
This regime of India is all about chest thumping and all talk. The ground reality is even the small states are not accepting this bully
AK
Jun 29, 2020 05:52pm
If you play,you Pay!
Nomi Goraya
Jun 29, 2020 05:54pm
@Zen, Just one correction when India inaugurated the road with much fanfare which actually passes through Nepal. When Nepal objected then instead of making correction India doubled down on the sovereignty of the contested area which even a friendly country like Nepal refused to accept. Fact remains that it is the attitude of India in the region which is pushing the other countries in South Asia in folds of countries like China.
Godwin
Jun 29, 2020 05:56pm
We’ll be seeing the last of him soon.
Ajaya K Dutt
Jun 29, 2020 06:17pm
@Nomi Goraya , - Not an inch of the road passes through Nepal territory. People living around the road had been voting in Indian elections since 1947.
Femina
Jun 29, 2020 06:20pm
@Nomi Goraya , Does China have good relations with any of his neighbors, and even pakistan other than China
JustSaying
Jun 29, 2020 06:22pm
@Nomi Goraya , "Does India have good relationship with any of her neighbors ? Why India cant mind her own business and let the people have their lives?.." My friend.. no one is a Saint in International Politics, every country including Pak, China, India are playing games for the benefit of their country... Does Pakistan has good relations with its Neighbours..??
Abhi
Jun 29, 2020 06:22pm
China's point man PM Oli will be removed soon by his own party, yes India play's if it finds that something against it is planned or may occur in the future in its backyard. That has been the policy of India, no matter who rules(Congress, BJP or third front) .Prevention is better than cure
Original Rajput of Sindh
Jun 29, 2020 06:34pm
India lost its land to China and had 20 soldiers killed. How embarrassing is that and Indo was embarrassed by Pakistan last year. India became a embarrassment to world under Modi.
Gautham
Jun 29, 2020 06:44pm
This phrase, “redrawing the map’, tells the gist. How can any country, whether it’s Nepal or China or for that matter, India can redraw the boundary without consent of the other affected party?
Umair - Canada
Jun 29, 2020 06:45pm
India is backbone of Nepal. This is temporary threat from China. Same like what happened to Malaysia. Nepal PM will fall soon and Indian supporter will come to power. Nepal is nothing without India's support.
BAXAR
Jun 29, 2020 06:46pm
@Uday, "India's neighbours don't mind their own business. That is the problem." They don't take care of India's business, you mean?
Wasim
Jun 29, 2020 06:47pm
Well media reports doing the rounds and viral social media in Nepal, indicates Oli was honey trapped by the Chinese. What can he do in such a situation to save himself.
BAXAR
Jun 29, 2020 06:51pm
@Nomi Goraya , "Why India cant mind her own business and let the people have their lives?" India has promised the US that it will lead the south Asia as a block to guard their interest in the region, in exchange for large US investments. If it cannot lead the region, no investment.
