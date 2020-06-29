DAWN.COM

China to restrict visas for some Americans over Hong Kong row

AFPUpdated June 29, 2020

On Friday, US President Donald Trump's administration said it was restricting US visas for a number of unspecified Chinese officials for infringing on the autonomy of the Asian financial hub. — AFP/File
China announced on Monday visa restrictions on US citizens who have “behaved egregiously” over Hong Kong, ahead of the expected approval by Chinese lawmakers of a controversial national security law for the city.

The country is moving forward on a security law that would punish subversion and other offences against the state in Hong Kong, which saw massive and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests last year.

In response, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday that the US “scheme [...] to obstruct the passage of the Hong Kong national security law will never prevail”.

“To target the US's above wrongful actions, China has decided to impose visa restrictions against American individuals who have behaved egregiously on matters concerning Hong Kong,” Zhao said.

Approval imminent

China's top lawmaking committee is expected to adopt the law during sessions that end on Tuesday.

The legislation was approved by Beijing's rubber-stamp parliament little more than six weeks after it was unveiled, sending shockwaves through semi-autonomous Hong Kong and beyond.

While outlawing acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces, the legislation will allow China's security agencies to set up shop publicly in the city for the first time.

The United States, Britain, the European Union and the United Nations rights watchdog have all voiced fears the law could be used to stifle criticism of Beijing, which uses similar laws on the authoritarian mainland to crush dissent.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said Washington would curb visas for unspecified current and former officials of the Chinese Communist Party “who were responsible for eviscerating Hong Kong's freedoms”.

The officials targeted were “responsible for, or complicit in, undermining Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy”, which Beijing promised before regaining control of the territory in 1997 from Britain, Pompeo said.

Last week, the US Senate unanimously approved a bill that would impose mandatory economic sanctions in the United States against Chinese officials and Hong Kong police identified as hurting the city's autonomous status.

Zhao warned on Monday that the US “should not review, advance or implement relevant negative bills concerning Hong Kong, even less impose so-called sanctions on China, otherwise China will firmly take strong countermeasures”.

Hong Kong was upended by seven straight months of protests last year, initially sparked by an eventually abandoned plan to allow extraditions to the mainland.

But they soon morphed into a popular revolt against Beijing's rule and widespread calls for democracy.

Comments (7)

LgbtqX
Jun 29, 2020 05:18pm
The West going to pull the plug on Hong Kong special status.
Recommend 0
Brownman
Jun 29, 2020 05:30pm
Hong Kong should be a separate country.
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 29, 2020 05:59pm
China is in a big heap of trouble. India, US, Japan, Vietnam, Australia. Looks like they are trying to lash out but I think the end of China is near!
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 29, 2020 06:20pm
Hong Kong Independence for global peace and economy.
Recommend 0
farid
Jun 29, 2020 06:22pm
@A shah, Cina will always be there. The big heap of truble is India who is fighting with every neighbour.
Recommend 0
Sayed
Jun 29, 2020 06:33pm
When everyone else is wrong And you are right the problem is with you. This attitude is being portrayed by China
Recommend 0
Patel D
Jun 29, 2020 06:47pm
China is working on eliminating the special status for Hong Kong and the west has no jurisdiction over it. The UN chief already had openly shown sympathetic inclination for China's position on Taiwan, and soon China will succeed in her claim over Taiwan.
Recommend 0

