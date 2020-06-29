DAWN.COM

AGP unearths Rs270bn irregularities, embezzlement in federal ministries

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 29, 2020

Recommends strict action against those involved; minister says graph of irregularities has dropped. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has unearthed misappropriation and embezzlement of public funds in various ministries to the tune of over Rs12 billion, with irregularities of government funds amounting to Rs258bn.

The AGP’s report covers the fiscal year 2018-19 — the first year of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government — and recommends strict action, including references, to investigation agencies against those responsible.

The AGP has finalised its report on Audit Year 2019-20 and it would be submitted to parliament and the president in a couple of days. The report also disclosed that record for a number of entities and accounts was not given to audit teams in violation of rules.

A government minister while commenting on the audit report said that such irregularities during the period of past governments used to involve up to Rs1,000bn. Geo TV quoted Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar as saying the graph had come down by 80 per cent but added that the PTI government needed to improve it further.

The audit report identified 56 cases of misappropriation and embezzlement of public funds and fictitious payments amounting to Rs12.561bn. In addition, there were 98 cases involving recovery of Rs79.59bn and 37 instances of non-production of record of Rs17.97bn.

Likewise, the audit unearthed 35 cases pertaining to weak financial management amounting to Rs152.21bn. The AGP put on record that audit paras for the Audit Year 2019-20 involving procedural violations, internal control weaknesses and irregularities which were not considered significant for reporting were not being reported to Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly.

Based on these findings, the audit has proposed to the government to ensure that no expenditure be incurred without budgetary cover and authorisation by the parliament and supplementary grants should not be issued without need assessment and approval from parliament before close of financial year.

The AGP also recommended to the parliament that cases of serious embezzlement of public money be sent to investigation agencies and the government should be directed that retained government receipts and unspent balances be deposited into the government treasury wherever applicable.

The Audit has also sought strengthening of internal control system to reduce risks and internal audit and printing of its report should be ensured along with the sharing of Financial Attest Audit Reports with AGP’s audit teams where required.

Moreover, all assets should be recorded in the stock register and physical verification be carried out annually and all auditable record be produced to audit when demanded. The audit report also suggested that principal accounting officers (federal secretaries heading the ministries) should be directed to take seriously issues of non-production of record as it hampered audit functions of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

The Federal Government conducts its operations under the Rules of Business, 1973, and comprises 60 Principal Accounting Officers (PAOs) for different ministries, divisions and entities. The audit report was finalised after reviews of Internal and External Quality Control Committee meetings with the objective of ensuring parliamentary oversight over the expenditure incurred by federal ministries and divisions.

It reviewed financial systems, transactions and evaluation of compliance with applicable statutes and regulations, the probity and propriety of administrative decisions taken and to highlight cases of irregular expenditure or waste of public money.

The evidence was primarily gathered by applying procedures like inquiries from the management, review of monitoring and progress reports and examination of payment vouchers. Desk audit was carried out before initiating field activities which included performing of audit tests and analytical procedures to evaluate internal controls and to assure that payments were validated by proper supporting documents, approval of competent authority and expenditure was incurred in accordance with the approved budget.

It was noted with concern that for most of the entities audited during 2019-20 it was noticed that the internal audit units were non-existent. Instances of internal control failures were also noted which resulted in irregularities and loss of public money. Similarly, the permanent feature of internal audit reports was found missing in majority of the audited organisations.

The report claimed credit for positive impact of its previous audit reports as the system of issuance of supplementary grants got streamlined. “Finance Division is now issuing Supplementary Grants only in exceptional cases and that too after the approval of the Federal Government,” it noted.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2020

Fastrack
Jun 29, 2020 08:49am
Bravo to self-accountability. Great to see the graph has come down by 80 percent.
Recommend 0
Yasir
Jun 29, 2020 08:52am
Useless audit paras. This amounts to almost half of the development budget. I doubt corruption on such a large scale can take place.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Jun 29, 2020 09:11am
Imran Khan is honest leader. All because of mafia and Imran is not aware of this
Recommend 0
Abbas Mehr
Jun 29, 2020 09:40am
#MrPrimeMinister ........we voted for a Change!
Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 29, 2020 10:51am
That's what you get when you compromise your integrity to get elected
Recommend 0
Qureshi
Jun 29, 2020 11:16am
The first step towards a change is to identify and accept irregularities and make them public. The second step is to have solid mechanisms to stop this from happening in future and give strict punishments to those involved.
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jun 29, 2020 11:49am
@Fastrack, that is just a diversion. Like money stashed abroad and mafia this and mafia that. Show the empirical proof. Zardari govt was using Rs 5 billion a day and PTI is Rs 16 billion per day
Recommend 0
Wow
Jun 29, 2020 12:01pm
Great a lot less than the past. We just need to give PM Imran Khan and his team half the time of what the previous governments had. InshAllah things will improve a lot more then the past. A country where corruption in deep rooted can turn itself around just like that. It takes many years and possibly decades to eliminate the deep rooted culture of corruption. Lets face it mega rich mafia isn't going to give it up lightly.
Recommend 0
WayToGo
Jun 29, 2020 12:48pm
Nothing Happing just talk!!
Recommend 0
Asmat Jamal
Jun 29, 2020 12:51pm
The transparency of the Government is appreciated. Well done PTI Government. Corrections / improvement is not possible without transparency and accountability. Hopefully Judiciary would also make its expenses transparent and submit its report.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jun 29, 2020 04:41pm
Let’s be clear, stealing is stealing, whether it involves Rs 12 billion or 1000 billion. So much for eliminating corruption.
Recommend 0
Ammara Khel
Jun 29, 2020 05:19pm
Another example of corruptible ministers that are no different. Tabdeeli was a farce slogan.
Recommend 0
Lavesh
Jun 29, 2020 05:39pm
More corruption means more money for PMIK.
Recommend 0

