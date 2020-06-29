DAWN.COM

Biden urges India to restore rights of Kashmiri people

Anwar IqbalUpdated June 29, 2020

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden comes with a clearer stance on many issues.
WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential nominee and former US vice president Joe Biden wants India to restore the rights of people of occupied Kashmir and has expressed disappointment over recent constitutional amendments that specifically target Muslims.

In a policy paper — “Agenda for Muslim American community” — posted recently on his campaign website, Mr Biden clubbed Kashmir and Assam in India with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in western China, and discrimination and atrocities against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority.

“In Kashmir, the Indian government should take all necessary steps to restore rights for all the people of Kashmir. Restrictions on dissent, such as preventing peaceful protests or shutting or slowing down the Internet, weaken democracy,” says the paper while outlining the policies Mr Biden will pursue if elected president in November.

“Joe Biden has been disappointed by the measures that the government of India has taken with the implementation and aftermath of the National Register of Citizens in Assam and the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act into law. These measures are inconsistent with the country’s long tradition of secularism and with sustaining a multi-ethnic and multi-religious democracy,” the paper adds.

Democratic presidential nominee comes with a clearer stance on many issues

Donald Trump also highlighted the Kashmir issue in his 2016 presidential campaign and also offered to help resolve the dispute in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in July 2019. Since then, he has twice reiterated his offer at the UN General Assembly and at an international forum in Davos, Switzerland.

But Mr Biden, who is so far at least 10 points ahead of Mr Trump in most opinion polls, has taken a clearer stance on this and other Muslim issues in his policy paper.

“Joe also understands the pain Muslim-Americans feel towards what’s happening in Muslim-majority countries and countries with significant Muslim populations,” the paper states.

“The forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in western China is unconscionable. As President, Joe will speak out against the internment camps in Xinjiang and hold the people and companies complicit in this appalling oppression accountable.”

Additionally, “systematic discrimination and atrocities against Burma’s Rohingya Muslim minority is abhorrent and undermines peace and stability”, the paper adds.

The paper declares that people of many faiths across the Middle East “are overdue for political and economic reform – as well as a return to principled American diplomacy – to help them find dignity, prosperity, and peace”.

Mr Biden, who was the vice president during President Barack Obama’s two terms at the White House, also defended the previous administration’s Middle East strategy, which led to the signing of the US-Iran nuclear agreement in July 2015.

But in May 2018, the Trump administration officially withdrew from the agreement and has since been following a policy that targets Iran while seeking a greater alliance with Saudi Arabia and its allies.

Promising to reform this policy, Mr Biden’s policy paper says that the changes would include “ending Donald Trump’s ‘blank check’ for Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses at home and abroad and ending the war in Yemen”.

And to achieve this target, the Biden administration, if elected, would hold “tough conversations about human rights with both friends and rivals”.

The paper also rejects the Trump administration’s decision to bar people from some Muslim majority countries from coming to the United States, particularly as refugees. The new administration would “welcome refugees fleeing conflict to our shores again”, it declares.

Addressing another sensitive issue – the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – the policy paper says that “as President, Joe will actively engage Israelis and Palestinians alike to help them find ways to live together in peace, freedom, security, and prosperity and to champion a two-state solution”.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2020

Thomas
Jun 29, 2020 09:28am
Excellent. You cannot fool everyone forever.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 29, 2020 09:29am
Indian dilemma. Trump ditched on China and visas. Biden wants rights for Kashmiris. Seriously loving Modi.
Recommend 0
Hitesh
Jun 29, 2020 09:30am
Watch for his backtracking on this issue (if and) after he wins the elections.
Recommend 0
Pakistan Guy
Jun 29, 2020 09:30am
Bigotry will never be accepted. Very nice to hear the beginning.
Recommend 0
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Jun 29, 2020 09:31am
Thanks to BJP, the ball has been set rolling.
Recommend 0
Kumar
Jun 29, 2020 09:33am
All about ensuring muslim votes. see after results they will first call Modi for more stronger ties with India.
Recommend 0
VIMLA R DHARAWAT
Jun 29, 2020 09:38am
@Thomas, dream on my friend, Trump is going to cont. second term!
Recommend 0
N Abidi
Jun 29, 2020 09:38am
So did you hear what Biden said ,surrender modi
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Jun 29, 2020 09:40am
Yeah, what does he know about Kashmir, let alone about Kashmiris' rights.
Recommend 0
Truth
Jun 29, 2020 09:41am
Now we know who will win the elections
Recommend 0
cyni
Jun 29, 2020 09:43am
Biden ... you will lose big time
Recommend 0
Godwin
Jun 29, 2020 09:47am
No problem. After elections he’ll warm up.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jun 29, 2020 09:55am
"Biden urges India to restore rights of Kashmiri people..." What about the Rights of the Blacks....
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jun 29, 2020 09:55am
Who is this Biden....???
Recommend 0
Ratan Bhai
Jun 29, 2020 09:57am
nothing will impact india, did Uighur impact china?
Recommend 0
Hwh
Jun 29, 2020 10:04am
Really!
Recommend 0
Shah
Jun 29, 2020 10:05am
@JustSaying, «Who is Biden?» Sarcasm or just completely ill-informed?
Recommend 0
bryan joseph
Jun 29, 2020 10:14am
I remember how the Labour party leader had to eat humble pie after similar press releases. His party lost bg time as well.
Recommend 0
Starter
Jun 29, 2020 10:15am
Much more to come.
Recommend 0
Rajendra
Jun 29, 2020 10:31am
He is going to loose, for sure....
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jun 29, 2020 10:44am
It’s just a false jester to get Muslims votes. Biden is equally corrupt as Shriefs.
Recommend 0
Manish
Jun 29, 2020 10:44am
India does not fight war depending on someone.
Recommend 0
PrakashG
Jun 29, 2020 10:45am
He's not speaking selectively. He's talking about China too. Shows he's sincere about plight of Muslims in the world - unlike some other self-serving demagogues.
Recommend 0
Mahesh
Jun 29, 2020 10:45am
The more he gives anti India statements, the less is his likelyhood of winning the election.....
Recommend 0
Harry
Jun 29, 2020 10:47am
Election talks.
Recommend 0
jamil Ahmed
Jun 29, 2020 10:53am
Thank Mr. Biden for speaking the truth
Recommend 0
SATT
Jun 29, 2020 11:01am
Mr.Biden please give rights to black Americans.
Recommend 0
Maula Jatt
Jun 29, 2020 11:16am
Biden days are numbered
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 29, 2020 11:17am
@Manish, Correction: Indian no longer fights. Period. ;)
Recommend 0
Observer
Jun 29, 2020 11:44am
@N Abidi , What about China?
Recommend 0
Vishnu
Jun 29, 2020 11:51am
These are all vote bank politics. The president alone doesn't control the USA administration. The pentagon does.
Recommend 0
Chaman
Jun 29, 2020 12:00pm
We neither care what Biden or Trump thinks. What matters is Indian national interests.
Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Jun 29, 2020 12:02pm
@SATT, sure he will not
Recommend 0
kums
Jun 29, 2020 12:03pm
Elections time appeasements to garner votes are everywhere. Rejoice until the next statement for the other votes. It is not policy decisions.
Recommend 0
Rashmi
Jun 29, 2020 12:05pm
Biden not going to become president.
Recommend 0
Brother
Jun 29, 2020 12:19pm
I dont think India bothers anymore
Recommend 0
Patriot
Jun 29, 2020 12:23pm
Why are there no prayers by Indians for Trump win this time around?
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 29, 2020 12:48pm
Stop barbaric killing of innocent Kashmiris. Free Kashmir.
Recommend 0
Citizen
Jun 29, 2020 12:55pm
Biden will lose the support of Indian community now, looks like he didn't learn from what happend in British elections. Don't poke your nose where you shouldn't.
Recommend 0
sanju
Jun 29, 2020 12:56pm
and who is Biden. Dude its a long way to go for Biden.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 29, 2020 01:05pm
Who cares. Trump would win the elections again. This guy is no good.
Recommend 0
Ashish
Jun 29, 2020 01:11pm
@Fastrack, think about your country.
Recommend 0
Hari
Jun 29, 2020 01:39pm
No colour discrimination, treat the blacks with equal rights.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 29, 2020 02:05pm
IOK will get liberated sooner or later.
Recommend 0
Rashid khan
Jun 29, 2020 02:12pm
@Zak, please tell us the procedure
Recommend 0
MONIER
Jun 29, 2020 02:17pm
Another offer to Modi to take heed and change India's policy in Kashmir and drop the racist bigoted laws against minorities.
Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Jun 29, 2020 04:55pm
@Hitesh, You wish!!!
Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 29, 2020 05:31pm
Modi at its best, isolating (shining) India
Recommend 0
Lavesh
Jun 29, 2020 05:32pm
@Zak, Yes like Asian Ocean did.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Jun 29, 2020 05:34pm
His administration did nothing in 8 years prior to this administration.
Recommend 0
N Abidi
Jun 29, 2020 05:34pm
Great decision by Biden ! Future president of USA !
Recommend 0

