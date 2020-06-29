DAWN.COM

China sent martial artists to India border before deadly clash

AFPUpdated June 29, 2020

Tensions are common between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in the mountainous border terrain, but this month’s fighting was their deadliest encounter in over 50 years. — AFP/File
BEIJING: China reinforced its troops near the Indian border with mountain climbers and martial arts fighters shortly before a deadly clash this month, state media reported.

Tensions are common between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in the mountainous border terrain, but this month’s fighting was their deadliest encounter in over 50 years. Five new militia divisions including former members of a Mount Everest Olympic torch relay team and fighters from a mixed martial arts club presented themselves for inspection at Lhasa on June 15, official military newspaper China National Defence News reported.

State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of hundreds of new troops lining up in the Tibetan capital.

Tibet commander Wang Haijiang said the Enbo Fight Club recruits would “greatly raise the organisation and mobilisation strength” of troops and their “rapid response and support ability,” China National Defense News reported, although he did not explicitly confirm their deployment was linked to ongoing border tensions.

Chinese and Indian troops clashed later that day in the most violent confrontation between the two powers in decades, in the Ladakh region 1,300 kilometres away.

India says 20 of its own soldiers were killed in brutal hand-to-hand combat that day, while China suffered an unknown number of casualties.

Both sides have blamed each other for the battle, which was fought with rocks and batons without any shots fired. India said that it had reinforced troops in the contested Himalayan border region, saying it was matching a similar buildup by China.

Chinese state media have in recent weeks highlighted military activity including high-altitude anti-aircraft drills in the Tibet region bordering India.

The new troops were recruited with the aim of “strengthening the border and stabilising Tibet,” China National Defense News said.

India claims Chinese troops ambushed Indian soldiers and forced them down a ridge where they had gone to remove a Chinese “encroachment”.

A bilateral accord prevents the use of guns, but the fighting was still fierce, with rudimentary weapons.

China has in turn accused Indian soldiers of twice crossing the Line of Actual Control, the unofficial boundary, provoking its troops.

The two countries fought a war over the border in 1962. There is an understanding between the nuclear-armed neighbours that their troops in the disputed and inhospitable region will not use firearms.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2020

Comments (62)

Thomas
Jun 29, 2020 09:05am
Yesterday's Indian PM claim was nothing short of hilarious. World laughing at befitting response.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 29, 2020 09:07am
India's definition of befitting response: losing territory, having 23 soldiers killed and 10 captured. PM disowning land and soldiers.
Recommend 0
Pakistani Guy
Jun 29, 2020 09:11am
Worst part- not even Trump or Australia, Russia, Japan even spoke a word of clear support for India or condemn China which they do daily.
Recommend 0
Maula Jatt
Jun 29, 2020 09:16am
The so called martial arts experts got hammered.
Recommend 0
Saoud Ahmed
Jun 29, 2020 09:25am
So, the Chinese now will use their martial skills to slam in India's face. That's funny to hear!
Recommend 0
Witness
Jun 29, 2020 09:25am
Dejected Indians using kung fu to break own tv sets and damage own shops.
Recommend 0
Mumbaikar
Jun 29, 2020 09:26am
@Fastrack, Sad, but true.
Recommend 0
Mani
Jun 29, 2020 09:31am
After all, they lossed 45 soldiers. What a shame.
Recommend 0
CHELFLS
Jun 29, 2020 09:31am
Chinese are mentally obsessed people to occupy others territory even during pandemic period.
Recommend 0
Advisor
Jun 29, 2020 09:34am
My advice to thousands of Indians reading this. Next time, try yoga. ;)
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 29, 2020 09:38am
@Mani, So now its 45 from 35? Why not lie even bigger and make it 100? Just like you claimed 300 in Balakot.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jun 29, 2020 09:38am
A nation that cannot declare their martyrs by hiding numbers is disgrace to itself. This is what China is.
Recommend 0
Rajput
Jun 29, 2020 09:46am
Kung Flu didn't work much I guess.
Recommend 0
By heart Indian
Jun 29, 2020 09:57am
China should never be trusted. India should curtail trade with China.
Recommend 0
Govind_Indian
Jun 29, 2020 09:58am
@Fastrack, Atleast India owns it's soilders. 35+ Chinese soilders died , and not a word from China.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jun 29, 2020 10:00am
In that case the Indian Casualties should have been more...but the (hidden) results show a different story....
Recommend 0
Aftab Azhar
Jun 29, 2020 10:01am
China suffered huge losses despite attacking first. They lost over 30 soldiers in the scuffle.
Recommend 0
Su
Jun 29, 2020 10:02am
So why did they attack with stones and clubs then if they know martial art?
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Jun 29, 2020 10:09am
UNSC permanent member still reluctant to declare casualties.
Recommend 0
Lolwa
Jun 29, 2020 10:09am
Are these martial Artist capable to stop bullets ?? Because modi has given free hand to his soldiers !! Best of LUCK !
Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunatha Rao
Jun 29, 2020 10:16am
If it is so, it is puzzling then, as to how more than thirty Chinese soldiers died.
Recommend 0
Harry
Jun 29, 2020 10:18am
Kung fu, experts not reveling numbers, almost 15 days. Tell them to atleast say no one got killed at there side, and try to win mental war with India.
Recommend 0
ON .
Jun 29, 2020 10:18am
Kungfu with nailed rods? how many experts died?
Recommend 0
Dev
Jun 29, 2020 10:35am
Kung Flu?
Recommend 0
Sami khan
Jun 29, 2020 10:40am
Becareful next time India
Recommend 0
SATT
Jun 29, 2020 10:42am
India is a civilized country not a medieval country.India may use weapons.
Recommend 0
PAKISATAN
Jun 29, 2020 10:43am
Still managed to lose 43 PLA soldiers??? Apparently training is not good.
Recommend 0
Sindhu
Jun 29, 2020 10:44am
@Fastrack, India is tranceferent in declaring their martyred soldier,may be on the other side too many so it takes days,weeks,months to count their numbers.
Recommend 0
SATT
Jun 29, 2020 10:45am
India is a civilized country not a medieval country.India may use guns.
Recommend 0
Harry
Jun 29, 2020 10:45am
Kung fu not reveling numbers.
Recommend 0
Harry
Jun 29, 2020 10:46am
Kung fu panda, not giving numbers.
Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Jun 29, 2020 10:48am
Proves that attack on Indian soldiers was pre planned and pre determined
Recommend 0
kp
Jun 29, 2020 10:48am
One Desi is enough for 2 of those kung chngs
Recommend 0
Amit Bhawaker
Jun 29, 2020 10:57am
@Advisor, did you try yoga??
Recommend 0
anoop
Jun 29, 2020 11:01am
But are these martial artists capable to stop bullets?
Recommend 0
Bala
Jun 29, 2020 11:01am
Demo is good...but in reality... things are different
Recommend 0
KSRana
Jun 29, 2020 11:03am
It seems earlier training was not sufficient
Recommend 0
Mighty Indian
Jun 29, 2020 11:04am
One tight slap from Indian army personnel is enough.
Recommend 0
Mighty Indian
Jun 29, 2020 11:05am
Indian slap sent them flying
Recommend 0
Subrat
Jun 29, 2020 11:06am
And chinese communists say India attacked them unprovoked. Lie n china go hand in hand. Do they have courage to declare their casualties? Only global times said there were casualties.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Jun 29, 2020 11:27am
@Mani, Is that Chinese casualty number released by the Godi media?
Recommend 0
sonu
Jun 29, 2020 11:31am
lost life of 43 PLA now they bring Martial artist India has another option for martial artist
Recommend 0
Anil
Jun 29, 2020 11:42am
@Fastrack, Why China continues to hide its casualties despite of admitting one. Wait for another 30 years for them to declassify before celebrating the victory
Recommend 0
Punjabi Pandit
Jun 29, 2020 11:46am
Still lost 43 soldiers, their martial arts is also made in China...
Recommend 0
AKL
Jun 29, 2020 11:55am
China should declare it's dead
Recommend 0
Adi
Jun 29, 2020 12:02pm
Surprise !! Indian army I hope you guys learnt some martial art from China.
Recommend 0
Rao
Jun 29, 2020 12:27pm
Will they perform martial arts for Indian soldiers entertainment.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 29, 2020 12:29pm
Bottom line: Modi is the best Indian PM. For Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Kumar
Jun 29, 2020 12:33pm
Count yr cadet before fight
Recommend 0
Chirag Patel
Jun 29, 2020 01:10pm
@Pakistani Guy, you need to read international news
Recommend 0
MG
Jun 29, 2020 01:21pm
Hence the whole of Chinese martial art battalion has vanished now
Recommend 0
Tom Touta
Jun 29, 2020 02:14pm
They sure rang their bells.
Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Jun 29, 2020 02:18pm
@Maula Jatt, In your dreams!!
Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Jun 29, 2020 02:21pm
@Lolwa, Only Indians have guns and bullets??stop this day dreaming!
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 29, 2020 04:17pm
Chinese were humiliated by Indians. Truth now coming out
Recommend 0
Dickras
Jun 29, 2020 04:20pm
Shame that Chinese lost 45 soldiers and did not acknowledge it. They dont even recognize sacrifice of their own. Pity on them
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 29, 2020 04:50pm
China plays Indian soldiers with their martial artists.
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Jun 29, 2020 04:57pm
@Fastrack, oh, is that why China is complaining ? or is that why China doesn't want to escalate the border tiff?
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Jun 29, 2020 05:00pm
@Fastrack, so you agree the Chinese lost 35 soldiers !!!
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Jun 29, 2020 05:10pm
India's western neighbor seems to be frustrated and disillusioned with the unexpectedly adverse results of the Indo-China clash .... amusing
Recommend 0
MessageFromKarachi
Jun 29, 2020 05:21pm
So it is not so effective
Recommend 0
Last Word
Jun 29, 2020 06:28pm
Armed Chinese martial artists were given good lessons by the unarmed Indian soldiers.
Recommend 0

