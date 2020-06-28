DAWN.COM

Ninth Indian spying quadcopter this year shot down along LoC: ISPR

Dawn.comJune 28, 2020

"The quadcopter had intruded 850 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC, said the military's media wing. — Photo courtesy ISPR
The Pakistan Army on Sunday shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Hot Spring sector along the Line of Control (LoC), according to the military’s media wing.

"The quadcopter had intruded 850 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC," said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet, adding that this was the ninth Indian quadcopter to be shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year.

On June 5, the Pakistan Army had shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Khanjar sector along the LoC. "The quadcopter had intruded 500 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC," the ISPR had said.

Officials believe the Indian Army is deliberately escalating tensions at the LoC by sending spy drones and by resorting to unprovoked shelling. This constitutes a breach of the November 2003 ceasefire agreement.

On June 3, Maj Gen Iftikhar had warned that any military adventurism by India will be met with "uncontrollable and unintended consequences", cautioning the neighbouring nation to "not play with fire".

"Many times, their [India's] quadcopters have intruded on our side [of the LoC] and in the past we have downed some of them, and it has been covered in the media."

"Being a military spokesperson, let me say this: Indian aggression aimed towards Pakistan will be responded [to] with full might, there should be no doubt about this. We are ready, we will respond — and we will respond with full might."

