Opposition parties reject govt's budget for new fiscal year

Dawn.comUpdated June 28, 2020

Members of the opposition, including PML-N's Khawaja Asif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and JI's Mian Aslam, address a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Members of the opposition, including PML-N's Khawaja Asif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and JI's Mian Aslam, address a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Opposition parties on Sunday rejected the federal government's budget for the new fiscal year, lambasting the ruling PTI for being unable to provide people with relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking alongside PML-N's Khawaja Asif and Jamaat-i-Islami's (JI) Mian Aslam, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the "united opposition" has rejected the government's budget and has issued a joint statement in this regard.

The PPP, PML-N, JI, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, Awami National Party, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), National Party, Qaumi Watan Party and some of our independent friends in the National Assembly have rejected this budget, he said.

The announcement — made during a press conference in Islamabad — comes ahead of Monday’s crucial voting in the National Assembly to pass the federal budget.

The government has been trying to woo its disgruntled allies before the NA meets on Monday to vote on the budget. Earlier today, delegations from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), the MQM, and the Grand Democratic Alliance called on the premier.

On June 17, BNP-M President Sardar Akhtar Mengal had announced his party's withdrawal from its alliance with the government over its failure to implement accords with the party.

Before the BNP-M's withdrawal, the PTI enjoyed majority in the National Assembly with 156 seats while along with all its allies it had a total of 186 seats in the lower house of parliament. The MQM has seven, PML-Q has five, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) five, BNP-M has four, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) has three and Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) and Awami Muslim League have one seat each besides four independent lawmakers.

On the other hand the opposition has 156 seats, as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has 84 seats, Pakistan Peoples Party 55, Mutahidda Majlis-i-Amal Pakistan 15 and Awami National Party has one seat.

"This budget has united the people against the government. We had thought that the budget would help protect the people's economic rights. Instead of doing that, it has added to their burden," Bilawal said during today's press conference.

The PPP chairman added that the government's unexpected decision to increase the prices of all petroleum products by up to nearly Rs26, was an "excellent example of this government's hypocrisy".

Responding to a question, Bilawal said that the opposition had played a "responsible role" so far. "When the pandemic hit, we said we will keep partisan issues aside and fight it together.

"Three to four months have passed and this is still our stance, but the prime minister has not taken this seriously. Before the pandemic, he was a threat to our democracy and economy. Now, he is a threat to people's lives and their economic prosperity."

The PPP chairman went on to say that the PTI lacked the leadership needed to combat the pandemic. "You need to have an 'above politics' view [...] the PTI doesn't have such leadership, and citizens are suffering as a result."

Bilawal also said that Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was in contact with all parties despite having the coronavirus. He said that an All Parties Conference will be announced as soon as Shehbaz recovers.

"Even when sick, Shehbaz is making Imran sweat."

Bilawal added that if the government had paid heed to the advice of doctors and other international bodies, the country may have been spared from Covid-19. "The only way to solve the country's problems is through democracy [...] not with selected consensus."

'As long as Imran is premier, we are headed towards disaster'

Representing the PML-N, Khawaja Asif reiterated that instead of providing people some relief during this difficult time, the government had added to people's difficulties.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has become a national liability. As long as he is the premier, we are headed towards disaster. The sooner we get rid of him, the more chances we have of salvaging the situation," he said, adding that they will formulate a joint strategy in this regard.

He stated that the manner in which the government's coalition partners were abandoning ship was a sign that its end was near.

He added that that a government that used state institutions to target the opposition was "cowardly", adding that it was now time for them to be held accountable.

Asif said that the opposition will explore all constitutional means to change the government. "There is a need for building consensus within the opposition, which is already there. The PTI has a lot [divisions] at the moment, which will become more visible in the coming days.

"[The country] needs a new mandate."

JI's Mian Aslam also criticised the government's ability to address current problems in the budget for the new fiscal year, calling it "unrealistic".

Govt questions opposition's rejection of budget

Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Minster for Industries Hammad Azhar. — DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Minster for Industries Hammad Azhar. — DawnNewsTV

Shortly after the announcement, Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Minster for Industries Hammad Azhar and Communications Minister Murad Saeed held a press conference, calling the move an attempt at political point-scoring.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Azhar said that he failed to understand why the opposition was rejecting the budget. "No new taxes have been imposed, relief has been given [...] withholding taxes and custom duties have been removed, so what are they rejecting?"

He said that this had become a sort of "tradition" for the opposition. "When I was reading the budget, it has not yet been tabled, but even then they had rejected it. This has become a tradition for them for political point-scoring.

"Since we are facing difficult times, I expected the situation to be different. However, the opposition has always bowed down to their own interest and not the country's."

He added that the criticism about an increase in petroleum prices was baseless as prices in Pakistan were still lower than other countries in the region.

The information minister highlighted that the opposition was unable to see a person without a business or agenda come into power, adding that they should be ashamed for making such statements during this difficult time.

Comments (50)

Nawaz
Jun 28, 2020 07:52pm
And Budget will pass
Junaid
Jun 28, 2020 08:09pm
When is the last time in Pakistan a budget or for that matter any bill has passed peacefully and without any give and take. A country where small section pays taxes what do one expect. These politicians who drive luxury cars and live in big houses merely pay few 1000s rupees in taxes and yet they claim the speak for poor.
Dr. Dummy
Jun 28, 2020 08:09pm
Pakistan needs a leader of substance, promise and foresight who has the ability to take the nation and its people forward in this calamitous time.
Aslam Khan
Jun 28, 2020 08:10pm
All looters getting together, as usual.
Arshad Khan
Jun 28, 2020 08:15pm
Opposition has to reject this selected government completely before it is too late, not only the budget. It is a disaster.
Thomas
Jun 28, 2020 08:18pm
Single and simple job. Close eyes and reject everything. No wonder they are known as the rejected.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 28, 2020 08:19pm
Based on their horrific past of openly robbing and looting the helpless and hapless masses of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan during their tenure in office, what else can you expect from these shameless and spineless opposition parties but to reject the 2020-21 fiscal budget of the country?
Ali Kazmi
Jun 28, 2020 08:29pm
Bilawal ji, sell Surrey palace and help the poor.
Mbhatty
Jun 28, 2020 08:31pm
It is policies of PPP and Muslim league which has brought the country to finical mess. They destroyed the institutions that are supposed to keep the country on right track by disregarding merit and honesty. The following governments have to deal with the mess they left behind and they are blaming the preset government for their mismanagement for 30 years.
Dr Khan
Jun 28, 2020 08:38pm
you were and you will be a liability.
The ultimate answer
Jun 28, 2020 08:38pm
Remember your own Government's budget!
Brownman
Jun 28, 2020 08:48pm
Just like they all rejected the extension but overwhelmingly voted for it in the parliament. PMLN and PPP have no credibility.
Aaqib
Jun 28, 2020 08:53pm
Get a life ! Always someone there to go in opposite direction.
Tahir Malik
Jun 28, 2020 08:54pm
ppp and ppm plundered the nation and now you have the audacity to try deny this nation any chance of recovery. When the courts do you in pray that the prison budget passed
bhaRAT©
Jun 28, 2020 09:02pm
Do they ever accept anything?
Dr Ibrahim
Jun 28, 2020 09:15pm
Liabilities are hiding in Cafe's in London, and palaces in Sindh!
Zak
Jun 28, 2020 09:18pm
And the people of Pakistan reject you all. 'The PPP, PML-N, JI, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, Awami National Party, Balochistan National Party-Mengal, National Party, Qaumi Watan Party and some of our independent friends in the National Assembly have rejected this budget, he said.'
Hasnain Haque
Jun 28, 2020 09:19pm
These people have no shame or respect, most of their leaders and their children have run away and yet they sit here pretending they care about the people.
Hasnain Haque
Jun 28, 2020 09:21pm
What credibility does this opposition have, the former finance minister is on the run, the leader is on the run, their children are on the run, another leaders father is corrupt and he himself has never worked. These people pretend to care about the nation. Shameful.
Hasnain Haque
Jun 28, 2020 09:21pm
What have the opposition ever done for this nation.?
Patriot
Jun 28, 2020 09:23pm
How is this budget different from the ones by the PPP and PLMN governments?
Changez Khan
Jun 28, 2020 09:27pm
Incompetent non-functional opposition wastes everybody's time.
Zak
Jun 28, 2020 09:31pm
The amazing thing is, while the enemy harks for war, the opposition tries its best to attack the governement and our armed forces from Within. Shame on them all.
Syed
Jun 28, 2020 09:31pm
This opposition is a joke... nothing constructive as an alternative..just trying to find a way to protect their old corrupt ways
Zak
Jun 28, 2020 09:31pm
The budget is fine under the circumstances and far better then what any of the opposition have done over last 30 years.
Bobby London
Jun 28, 2020 09:33pm
What exactly is wrong with the budget? They didn’t mention anything about it. *shakes head*
Naeem Qureshi
Jun 28, 2020 09:35pm
The opposition has to propose what they would do differently Just rejecting the budget is not enough
ExMohajirinUK
Jun 28, 2020 09:36pm
Paying lip service won't change reality. Time has come for common people to revolt against this IMF budget. Anyone with me?
ExMohajirinUK
Jun 28, 2020 09:38pm
This selected govt. has to go before it breaks the very fabric if this nation. Enough is enough. Go Imran Go, we had enough of your tall promises and all those U-Turns, you have proved to be worst PM this country ever had in our history.
I am Baloch too
Jun 28, 2020 09:38pm
Absolutely nothing from opposition to prove why the budget is a burden. At least Asad Umer is critical of it on some parts, so why can't the opposition follow his cue and find tangible reasons for not approving budget. PPP's stance that the federal government is not giving money should be taken to court as they have been doing this for the past 5 years including in NS period.
Shah
Jun 28, 2020 09:39pm
This opposition has yet to state one single point out of this budget on which they have objections or come up with one alternative suggestion for betterment of the people of Pakistan. Just hey and cry to get back in power by hook or crook.
AHAQ
Jun 28, 2020 09:51pm
Certainly people of Pakistan rejected the opposition in last elections for previous budget blunders.
Jk
Jun 28, 2020 09:55pm
Did any opposition party in history of Pakistan ever accepted ruling party budget?? Would be interesting if media does this research.
Ash Man
Jun 28, 2020 09:58pm
Favourite activity of all politicians. Reject - reject - reject. When actually they can’t do anything about the situation.
Tahir A
Jun 28, 2020 10:02pm
“This budget has united the people against the government.” How is this union any different than the last two years? Or how can it yield any different outcome than the vote on the budget last year? The budget is going to pass just as all treasury motions so far have passed.
Tahir A
Jun 28, 2020 10:06pm
Bilawal’s maternal grandfather once famously asked “Ghaas khao gai? (Will you eat grass?). Young Zardari should know that in keeping that promise with the real Bhutto, the Pakistani public will eat grass but will not vote Zardaris and Sharifs into power again.
Chrís Dăń
Jun 28, 2020 10:11pm
What else to expect our looter opposition leaders.
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 28, 2020 10:11pm
Khawaja Asif Bhayya Please don't lower yourself alike and that too before so younger like your son. How come Bilal is sitting in the center and you are sidelined. Not only in age you are like his father, may be even older than him, but you have been Foreign Minister as well itself proves that you definitely edge over Bilawal Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / zaidi.formerdiplomat@hotmail.com
shib
Jun 28, 2020 10:21pm
@Nawaz, sure these dialogues are only to please their masters...Un the back of the rooms....every thing is settled...in leo of some relieves....no more cases....no more NAB Enquiries....put on back burners...There are the true face of all our corrupt politicians...
SohailAnwar
Jun 28, 2020 10:25pm
What rubbish Khawaja Sahib!! Yes, Noon League and your PM (London) was and still a liability!
Pro Democracy
Jun 28, 2020 10:28pm
Good effort by joint opposition...
Salman
Jun 28, 2020 10:32pm
PPP/PML(N) want their cut.
Mr Khan
Jun 28, 2020 10:38pm
PTI Government disappointed everyone in the country.
Idris
Jun 28, 2020 10:38pm
Why ? he is much better than Zia ul haq
Ahmad
Jun 28, 2020 10:42pm
When all political parties of Pakistan will stop fooling people?
Hafeez
Jun 28, 2020 10:46pm
Waiting for Golden budget from Sindh Govt and Bilawal...
ajmal
Jun 28, 2020 10:47pm
opposition always rejects the budget but Pakistani opposition hardly understands it.
Jnb
Jun 28, 2020 10:49pm
Most pathetic Budget ever ! Not a single relief for a common people. Latest hike of Rs 25 in petrol proves that " This govt is going to robe common man/poors" in this year too !
Lavesh
Jun 28, 2020 11:04pm
PMIK is a national liability.
Salman
Jun 28, 2020 11:11pm
Hammad raises a good point. What are the specific items the opposition is rejecting?
