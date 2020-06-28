DAWN.COM

Depleted Pakistan cricket squad leave for England

AFPJune 28, 2020

In this handout picture released and taken by the PCB, Babar Azam (R), Imad Wasim (L) and Imamul Haq (C) wearing face masks arrive at Allama Iqbal International airport on June 28. — AFP
In this handout picture released and taken by the PCB, Babar Azam (R), Imad Wasim (L) and Imamul Haq (C) wearing face masks arrive at Allama Iqbal International airport on June 28. — AFP

The Pakistan cricket squad left on Sunday for their England tour without 10 players who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Test skipper Azhar Ali said the team was looking forward to playing in what will be some of the first Test matches since the Covid-19 pandemic sparked a global lockdown.

“All the players are excited after a tough period,” said Azhar on the eve of departure.

“Though a tour to England has always been challenging, our performances there on the last two tours [in 2016 and 2018] are encouraging and we will try to repeat those.”

Pakistan drew a four-Test series 2-2 in 2016 and a two-match series 1-1 two years later.

A chartered plane carried 20 squad members including two reserves, who were seen wearing face masks and observing social distancing at Lahore airport in pictures released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The squad will face a two-week isolation period on arrival before continuing their preparations ahead of the first Test with two four-day warm-up matches.

The travelling party did not include 10 players who tested positive for the virus last week. Six later tested negative for the virus, and will be allowed to rejoin the squad once they have had two consecutive negative results.

Pakistan are due to play three Tests against England in August followed by three Twenty20 internationals.

Raza
Jun 28, 2020 04:18pm
The nation is financially in dire straits but our cricket team can yet afford to travel to England in extreme luxury on a chartered aircraft. wow.
Sh
Jun 28, 2020 04:28pm
@Raza, The flight arranged by English cricket board not pcb
Sajjad
Jun 28, 2020 04:30pm
Should have been avoided.
Bipin
Jun 28, 2020 04:50pm
Speechless.
Dave
Jun 28, 2020 04:51pm
@Raza, IMF can help, so please don't worry.
Alih
Jun 28, 2020 04:54pm
Chartered plane? You must be kidding me? Are we a nation of billionaires or what?
Arshad Khan
Jun 28, 2020 05:34pm
What kind of cricket is this in most dangerous time starting with isolation? Why we are so desperate when team is not performing?
Vivek Lahore
Jun 28, 2020 05:35pm
Finally some cricket!!
Danish
Jun 28, 2020 07:15pm
Have a good rest for 2 weeks before start training.
Dr.Sadaf
Jun 28, 2020 07:16pm
@Raza, do they deserve it? No, considering their pathetic performance every time.
Dr.Sadaf
Jun 28, 2020 07:18pm
@Vivek Lahore, days of disappointing performances starting , enjoy.
Sadnews
Jun 28, 2020 07:37pm
Worst cricketing decision in history of PCB Hope this does not become a showcase of Pakistan’s ability to handle coronavirus
