India gave a befitting reply to 'those coveting our territories', says Modi

Dawn.comJune 28, 2020

"India knows how to maintain friendships but it can also look someone in the eye and retaliate, and give an apt reply,” said Indian PM Narendra Modi on Sunday. — Reuters/File
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, while referring to the "violent faceoff" with Chinese forces on the disputed Himalayan border that left 20 Indian soldiers dead, said India gave a "befitting response to those who eyed Indian territory".

“In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given those coveting our territories," Modi was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"India knows how to maintain friendships but it can also look someone in the eye and retaliate, and give an apt reply,” Modi said during his monthly radio programme.

The Indian premier, however, did not mention China by name.

“Our brave soldiers have shown that they will not let any harm be done to Mother India’s pride. India bows to our brave martyrs. They have always kept India safe. Their valour will always be remembered,” said Modi as domestic pressure grows on the Indian government over what is being seen in India as a timid response to Beijing’s action.

Read: Is China telling Modi something?

Under an old agreement between the two nuclear-armed Asian giants, no shots are fired at the border, but there have been fisticuffs in recent years between border patrols.

According to Indian officials, soldiers were hit with clubs studded with nails and stones during the brawl that erupted on June 15 in the remote Galwan Valley, high in the mountains where India’s Ladakh region borders the Aksai Chin region captured by China during the 1962 war.

The rival armies have been eyeball-to-eyeball at their border for decades, but it was the worst clash since 1967, five years after China humiliated India in that war.

On Wednesday, both sides “agreed to resolve the existing situation peacefully” following talks through video conference under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on border affairs.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Defence Ministry, in separate statements, has accused India of breaking the agreement of June 6, and claimed India had committed to not patrolling in the valley or building facilities there. The Defence Ministry said India “should bear full responsibility for the incident that was solely and completely triggered by its breach of consensus and unilateral provocations” and “demanded the Indian side severely punish those who should be held accountable, strictly discipline its front line troops so as to ensure that such incidents do not happen again".

Ahsan Gul
Jun 28, 2020 02:44pm
No, India can only beat unarmed Muslims of Kashmir. Sincerely
Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 28, 2020 02:46pm
the befitting reply being 20 dead indians and giving 10 indian prisoners? how many prisoners did india take? 0 Politicians lies are often funny, but this is pure delusion.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Jun 28, 2020 02:46pm
Living in a bubble.
Recommend 0
Pakistan zindabad
Jun 28, 2020 02:48pm
Yeah right
Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 28, 2020 02:50pm
Btw what was the befitting reply? 20 indian soldiers?
Recommend 0
Bilal
Jun 28, 2020 03:01pm
Befitting reply by getting 20 soldiers killed.
Recommend 0
vishal gupta
Jun 28, 2020 03:03pm
We proud of our soldiers...we have made it in enemies territory ..proud soldiers
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 28, 2020 03:03pm
"befitting"? China released ten Indian soldiers after killing 20; at least 76 injured. Did India even capture one? Only Indian media claims killing 43.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 28, 2020 03:04pm
Losing territory, soldiers, then disowning captured territory and soldiers is befitting response?
Recommend 0
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Jun 28, 2020 03:05pm
Stop fooling everyone in 2020. India is in dire straits in every field. And all Modi does is talk.
Recommend 0
Praveen
Jun 28, 2020 03:07pm
Yes, India is not 1962 India, now its 2020 India under strong leadership. Jai Modiji.
Recommend 0
vyas
Jun 28, 2020 03:07pm
Our pride Modi ji
Recommend 0
Fraz
Jun 28, 2020 03:16pm
Befitting reply ?. How ??
Recommend 0
Su
Jun 28, 2020 03:19pm
He’s 100% right
Recommend 0
Rumpa
Jun 28, 2020 03:50pm
China claims everything except Covid.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Jun 28, 2020 03:51pm
Modi proved himself
Recommend 0
JP
Jun 28, 2020 03:59pm
Well Said PM Modi. India needs strong leader like you.
Recommend 0
Pops
Jun 28, 2020 04:00pm
So it’s ok for China to build defensive positions, but India must not do it on their side?
Recommend 0
Arshad Khan
Jun 28, 2020 04:23pm
Unfortunately the world powers are with Modi and India. Situation is looking dangerous.
Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 28, 2020 04:23pm
Really?
Recommend 0
AZulfi
Jun 28, 2020 04:24pm
what exactly was that response? This maybe your version of events but international perception is quite diffeent
Recommend 0
Gaz
Jun 28, 2020 04:26pm
When you have over a billion people ready to be fooled then you can literally say anything
Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 28, 2020 04:26pm
How?
Recommend 0
rns
Jun 28, 2020 04:26pm
Actions speaks louder than words...
Recommend 0
Stay Strong
Jun 28, 2020 04:28pm
Satellite images, video footages and captured soldiers are showing the opposite of this.
Recommend 0
Indus valley
Jun 28, 2020 04:31pm
@AZulfi, international perception is that Chinese forces suffered heavy casualties as well.
Recommend 0
Taimur Qureshi
Jun 28, 2020 04:33pm
Befitting reply where in Bollywood!
Recommend 0
Cameron
Jun 28, 2020 04:38pm
How? And when? What befitting reply by India? Chins killed your soldiers and took your territory and they are still there and expanding.
Recommend 0
babu
Jun 28, 2020 04:43pm
PM Modi has now developed into a top class Statesman. India is lucky to have such a strong government and leaders at helm.
Recommend 0
Honest
Jun 28, 2020 04:43pm
Fairy tales apart, China holds Indian land and nobody supported Indian claim it was theirs. Even Modi disowned it.
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Jun 28, 2020 04:52pm
Modi means what he says. He wil force China to vacate Indian territory. . .
Recommend 0
CU
Jun 28, 2020 05:22pm
Befitting reply? Did they send a postcard?
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Jun 28, 2020 05:25pm
@Taimur Qureshi, Yes Bollywood
Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan)
Jun 28, 2020 05:25pm
Here he comes again
Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan)
Jun 28, 2020 05:26pm
Yes we all know that befitting reply
Recommend 0
Saudi Doctor
Jun 28, 2020 05:34pm
If you keep giving the same kind of "Befitting" responses, I am afraid you will lose the whole India.
Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 28, 2020 05:34pm
@Gopal Patel, "Modi means what he says. He wil force China to vacate Indian territory." But he is claiming he's already forced China to vacate. Obviously not.
Recommend 0
Eternal
Jun 28, 2020 05:36pm
Modi said that he will give befitting response to China, but couldn’t. No actions, just the words!
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Jun 28, 2020 05:37pm
Blood brother be careful , this would happen to you some day.
Recommend 0
Dr. Ramesh K Sharma
Jun 28, 2020 05:43pm
@Taimur Qureshi, Sir, India needs to safeguard its boundaries rather than pleasing Pakistan.
Recommend 0
ramana
Jun 28, 2020 05:46pm
@Arshad Khan, yes, orange alert given in India
Recommend 0
Chacha
Jun 28, 2020 05:47pm
@Pops, Yes
Recommend 0
Jatin Iyer
Jun 28, 2020 05:50pm
@ AZulfi,cameron....about 43 casualties and chinese withdrawal fromt he points of conflict reflect the reality..... be careful of all weather iron bro....
Recommend 0
Justice for All
Jun 28, 2020 05:53pm
Does he know the meaning of ‘befitting’
Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 28, 2020 06:03pm
@Gaz, exactly
Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 28, 2020 06:13pm
May be he meant that he wants to give a befitting reply to china but cannot because china is too strong to overcome.
Recommend 0
Kaly
Jun 28, 2020 06:19pm
@Arshad Khan, - Fortunately whole world except your corrupt leaders are with India because they know India is right and China is wrong.
Recommend 0
Kaly
Jun 28, 2020 06:22pm
@Taimur Qureshi, - China's 43 soldiers died..according to intelligence report from USA.
Recommend 0
Farhad
Jun 28, 2020 06:31pm
@JP, where is befitting reply
Recommend 0
Krishna Bhargav
Jun 28, 2020 06:34pm
@AZulfi, The response was: Galwan Valley is not Saksham Valley, no Gifts here
Recommend 0
Krishna Bhargav
Jun 28, 2020 06:42pm
@Saudi Doctor, Like you lost Saksham Valley, Bangladesh and Gwadar? No, this is not what is happening here.
Recommend 0
Rashid AL Maktoum
Jun 28, 2020 06:43pm
Still chinese could not officially release the number of casualties in chinese side... what more to say... atleast after 4 days they admitted the death of a commanding officer... official statement is that the numbers will be declared at proper time. Anybody can read between the lines and understanding the fact...
Recommend 0
Citizen
Jun 28, 2020 06:44pm
@Gaz, it is a democracy my friend, maybe you dont understand how it works.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S.
Jun 28, 2020 06:47pm
@Vivek Lahore, do you really believe what he said
Recommend 0
Bhagirathi Pattajoshi
Jun 28, 2020 06:47pm
@Arshad Khan, because the world knows who is who.
Recommend 0
Mukesh Kuumar
Jun 28, 2020 06:47pm
@Gaz, yes China has that billion
Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Jun 28, 2020 07:07pm
@Indus valley, What ever media says but reality is that China has captured your area.
Recommend 0
Hindukush
Jun 28, 2020 07:09pm
@Gopal Patel, When?
Recommend 0
Sajjad
Jun 28, 2020 07:29pm
You lost 20 soldiers, and claiming of befitting response?
Recommend 0
Maud
Jun 28, 2020 07:30pm
What a diversion, this Indian "virtual befitting reply"!
Recommend 0
Faisal
Jun 28, 2020 07:31pm
India is smart enough to not play with super power
Recommend 0
Asgar Khan
Jun 28, 2020 07:31pm
@Taimur Qureshi, to rogue countries
Recommend 0
True Indian
Jun 28, 2020 07:38pm
@Cameron, who told, China till now not able to confirm his casualties
Recommend 0
Venkat
Jun 28, 2020 07:41pm
@AZulfi, what is international perception
Recommend 0
Kamran
Jun 28, 2020 07:42pm
yeah befitting by running away like cowards
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Jun 28, 2020 07:53pm
@Akram, Absolutely. So far not seen a single befitting reply. All dreams. Illusions, superstition, nothing more.
Recommend 0
Majid
Jun 28, 2020 08:03pm
Modi can only give befitting reply to China on Twitter.
Recommend 0

