Hong Kongers march in silent protest against national security laws

ReutersJune 28, 2020

A pro-democracy protester waves a pro-independence banner during a protest at the New Town Plaza mall in Sha Tin in Hong Kong, China on June 12. — Reuters/File
Hundreds of Hong Kongers marched silently through the city’s streets on Sunday in protest against the looming national security legislation to be implemented by the mainland Chinese government.

Riot police armed with shields were present as the crowd moved from Jordan to Mong Kok in the Kowloon district, as part of a ‘silent protest’, in which they marched but the usual chanting or slogan shouting was mainly absent.

The proposed national security laws were discussed by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee on Sunday in Beijing at a three-day meeting.

The laws are expected to be passed before the end of June but a draft has yet to be made public.

“I am here to oppose the national security laws,” said Esther, 25 who was on the streets of Jordan on Sunday.

“It’s not the last battle, there is a long term resistance (to the laws).”

The event came a day after Hong Kong police refused permission for an annual march that is held on July 1 to mark the handover of the city from Britain to Chinese authorities 23 years ago.

Police cited in a statement that a march would be in violation of Hong Kong’s current ban of groups of more than 50 people gathering which was put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

A survey conducted by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute for Reuters showed the national security legislation is opposed by a majority of people in the financial centre.

It also showed support for protests dropping to 51 per cent from 58pc in June compared to a previous poll conducted for Reuters in March, while opposition to them rose to 34pc from 28pc.

Vivek
Jun 28, 2020 02:13pm
China is the best country in the world
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 28, 2020 02:33pm
China is the worlds biggest human rights abuser
Recommend 0
KRana
Jun 28, 2020 03:30pm
Now bad time of China started.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Jun 28, 2020 03:30pm
Why China creates sovereignty issues wherever it steps in?
Recommend 0
Brownman
Jun 28, 2020 03:37pm
Free Hong Kong.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 28, 2020 03:59pm
Hong Kong should be an Independent, Democratic country.
Recommend 0
Dynamite
Jun 28, 2020 04:32pm
China is heading the Russia way .... the allies will split It up very soon and India will get a stake in Tibet .
Recommend 0
ramana
Jun 28, 2020 05:52pm
@Vivek, to whom
Recommend 0

