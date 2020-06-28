DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 28, 2020

Ready to reopen Kartarpur, Pakistan tells India

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 28, 2020

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has conveyed to India its readiness to open the corridor he occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh. — PID/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has conveyed to India its readiness to open the corridor he occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday said it was ready to reopen Kartarpur Corridor from Monday (tomorrow) and invited India for a discussion on protocols for the safe visit of pilgrims during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi tweeted: “As places of worship open up across the world, Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.”

Pakistani gesture came days after India further lowered diplomatic ties with Pakistan by asking Islamabad to halve its diplomatic presence in Delhi. India reciprocally announced reduction in the strength of its mission in Islamabad.

The Foreign Office in a statement said: “The Kartarpur Corridor is a true symbol of peace and religious harmony.”

The nearly 4km long Kartarpur Corridor, which provides visa free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib — where the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak lived and died at the start of the 16th century — was inaugurated on Nov 9 last year by Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of commemoration of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh saint.

It has, however, been closed for pilgrims since March 16 because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The FO said India had been invited to work out necessary SOPs for the reopening of the corridor for ensuring adherence to health guidelines.

There was no formal response from India on the Pakistani offer.

India had reluctantly joined the project when it was announced by the Pakistan government in 2018 out of fear of a strong reaction by Sikhs, if it were to reject the Pakistani proposal.

Under the agreement governing the operations of the corridor, up to 5,000 pilgrims can use it on any day, while 10,000 devotees are allowed to visit the shrine on special occasions like Gurpurab and Baisakhi.

The corridor, however, did not attract much pilgrim traffic during over four months it remained open, although its opening was a longstanding Sikh demand. Even on the inauguration day, only 700 pilgrims used it against expectation of about 10,000 coming over.

Pakistani officials believe that lesser visits were because of hurdles created by Indian authorities.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
RAja Raman
Jun 28, 2020 11:16am
Thank you... Sir. Please wait. Why hurry ? Let us first contain the pandemic situation.
Recommend 0
Manjeet
Jun 28, 2020 11:21am
let us maintain some gap for atvleast next one year .In the present circumstances this appersvto be the best option
Recommend 0
Hari
Jun 28, 2020 11:28am
Don't want during COVID-19, thanks for your offer.
Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Jun 28, 2020 11:41am
Dear sir, the corridor opens for all, not for sikhs only. I have visited there last year & learnt that even Indian muslims avail visa-free entry & meet their Pakistani relatives there.
Recommend 0
Svanik
Jun 28, 2020 11:46am
Pakistan must do more to normalise relations with India.
Recommend 0
Harris
Jun 28, 2020 11:54am
Good. Reopening ancient temples is also good. Positive signs.
Recommend 0
Aks
Jun 28, 2020 12:01pm
Another master stroke by IK.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Jun 28, 2020 12:09pm
Ask India to get SOPs done. Virus is spreading fast there.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 28, 2020 12:24pm
Trying to act smart?
Recommend 0
rakesh ganjoo
Jun 28, 2020 12:35pm
Need of Dollars
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 28, 2020

Petrol’s slippery slope

AFTER a month of wrangling, the aggravated shortage of petrol at pumps around the country is finally set to be...

June 28, 2020

Costly oximeters

AS knowledge of Covid-19 grows, our understanding of the infection’s symptoms and the tools to measure these with...

June 28, 2020

Intolerance inside

IN a landmark resolution, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved funds for the construction of a Hindu temple in...

June 27, 2020

Interest rate surprise

THE State Bank has done it again. For the third time, it has held an unscheduled meeting of the Monetary Policy...

June 27, 2020

Airlines’ concern

THE report of Etihad Airways becoming the third major Gulf airline to ‘temporarily suspend’ its flight ...

Slip of the tongue?
Updated June 27, 2020

Slip of the tongue?

POLITICIANS are known to make embarrassing statements, and then row back by saying they were misquoted.