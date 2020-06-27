DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 28, 2020

PIA moves to assuage concern over 'dubious' pilot licences

ReutersJune 27, 2020

In this photo, a PIA plane is seen on the runway at the Manchester Airport, England. — File
In this photo, a PIA plane is seen on the runway at the Manchester Airport, England. — File

Pakistan International Airlines has written to foreign missions and global regulatory and safety bodies, assuring them it has grounded all 141 pilots suspected of obtaining licenses through unfair means, the carrier's spokesman said on Saturday.

The move looks to assuage safety concerns after Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Friday that the government had asked various commercial airlines, flying clubs and charter companies to ground a total of 262 pilots until investigations into their qualifications are completed.

The action was prompted by a preliminary report on the crash of a PIA aircraft in Karachi last month, which found pilots had failed to follow standard procedures.

Global safety and transport bodies expressed concern about the alleged “dubious” licenses and said they were looking into the matter. PIA flies a number of international routes, including to the United States, Britain and Europe.

“It is also ensured that all pilots flying PIA flights are having genuine licences endorsed by the government of Pakistan,” said a copy of the letter sent to the US Embassy in Islamabad seen by Reuters.

The letter, signed by PIA Chief Executive Arshad Malik, also promised the airline would remain compliant with all international aviation safety and regulatory standards.

PIA's spokesman said the letter had been sent to all heads of foreign missions in Pakistan as well as international aviation regulators and safety monitoring agencies.

Aviation Minister Khan had said the move to ground the pilots would help allay global concerns and show wrongdoing had been corrected. He added that five officials of the aviation authority were also suspended for abetting the suspected pilots.

The Pakistani pilots' union did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

In a joint statement, The International Federation of Airline Pilots' Associations and the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations called for the crash probe to be conducted on international standards, urging against “premature conclusions” based on incomplete or speculative information.

Omar
Jun 27, 2020 06:23pm
I personally know 2 pilots in PIA who are sons of pilots as well, who obtained licenses through dubious means and were flying 777 on Toronto routes.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 27, 2020 06:31pm
Good to correct wrongdoing than cover up.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 27, 2020 06:32pm
The whole world knows that it takes decades to build up the reputation as "great people to fly with" but it only takes only few days to squander and dissipate it.
Recommend 0
Pran
Jun 27, 2020 06:33pm
How many times would you think before flying with PIA.
Recommend 0
Saba
Jun 27, 2020 06:33pm
Control tower people should be in jail right now It’s their fault as well by not providing the right directions for poilts to land
Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 27, 2020 06:53pm
Incompetent incompetent incompetent
Recommend 0
Jan
Jun 27, 2020 07:01pm
Nothing will happen. Pilots and PALPA are a huge mafia in a impoverished country like Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jun 27, 2020 07:05pm
Good that those pilots are separated and for future strict measures should be taken to prevent these almost unqualified people flying back again.
Recommend 0
Aslam Khan
Jun 27, 2020 07:26pm
Years for PPP/PMN efforts are paying off on every front. So sad and embarrassing. What is more embarrassing is the people on the top will never get caught or will be freed soon afterword.
Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 27, 2020 07:27pm
Now the fake pilots will have to pay a hefty sum again to get their fake license reinstated. Will they really get rid of fake pilots? How do we know that PIA will clean house if those cleaning are also corrupt? Who can you trust?
Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 27, 2020 07:32pm
It's shocking... PALPA should be dissolved... Proper investigation must be done... It's a crime....
Recommend 0
mehboob basha
Jun 27, 2020 07:39pm
They can be used for internal flights.
Recommend 0
Ahsan
Jun 27, 2020 07:47pm
Very positive move. There might be short term concerns expressed by the international community but in the long term will lead to massive benefits. Better to admit and fix your mistakes than to hide and let them remain
Recommend 0
T-man
Jun 27, 2020 08:14pm
PIA has become a fake airline due to government control. Close it down or sell it to private investors.
Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Jun 27, 2020 08:29pm
Fake license holder pilots should be jailed.
Recommend 0
James
Jun 27, 2020 08:31pm
Naya Pakistan
Recommend 0
Waheed UK
Jun 27, 2020 08:40pm
Corruption is indeed a curse but is considered a blessing by the corrupt elements in our society. This cancer must be eliminated from the fabric of society in all its forms and manifestations. Whatever the short term cost of eradicating this cancer will be a price well worth paying in the long run.
Recommend 0
KM
Jun 27, 2020 08:46pm
PTI is a useless party that is bent on damaging every institutes in this country....They don't want to take actions but sit there, whine and blame everyone else for their failure. They could punish the airline, pilots, institutes which issued the licenses BUT that would mean PTI has to work which is not possible
Recommend 0
PakistanZindabad
Jun 27, 2020 09:18pm
After investigation, criminal prosecution should be conducted against them and also who were involved hiring them, especially political parties
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Jun 27, 2020 09:24pm
There should be an international organization to accredit pilots who flies international routes.
Recommend 0
Shahzad
Jun 27, 2020 09:32pm
Lets hope the rot is cleared this time.
Recommend 0
tshaikh
Jun 27, 2020 09:46pm
@Aslam Khan, why hasn't IK done anything yet then ? Isn't it past the 30 days he promised to kill corruption?
Recommend 0
Omar
Jun 27, 2020 09:54pm
When you have grandfather, son and grandson all working as pilots in PIA, imagine the criteria and merit of this organization.
Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Jun 27, 2020 10:16pm
The jobs and lives of Pakistanis in the international world is very badly impacted specially in the GCC countries after Government's aviation minister 'Ghulam Sarwar Khan', claimed that every 1 in 3 pilots in Pakistan have fake degrees. Kuwait Airways has grounded several Pakistani Pilots and Engineers other Airlines are also following the same footsteps. Even if this is the reality the said Minister should have not claimed it in such a manner resulting in loss of reputation of the country and people. Most interestingly the said minister who remained affiliated with several parties before joining PTI himself was involved in Fake Degree Cases. The way this Minister has mishandled the issue he should be punished for tarnishing away the image of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 27, 2020 10:40pm
@Justice, no one here
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 27, 2020 10:42pm
Those who are involved in fake licences, should be punished. But, we have not seen any action against the person who was caught and later released on bail years ago, running an international organization issuing fake credentials on payment of charges, of any university in the world.
Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Jun 27, 2020 10:44pm
Let make PIA as it was back in the 1960 to 1980 world class Air Lines with the logo "great people fly with" I remembered when Air Marshall (Retired) Noor Khan was CEO of PIA, this Air Lines became in top rank with Pan Am, British Airways, Lufthansa, Italian Air Lines. I think, if PIA reduce surplus staff, change in top management, strong mind CEO who can make PIA a world class Air Lines again.
Recommend 0
sukhera
Jun 27, 2020 11:11pm
Thanks to our aviation minister for his irresponsible remarks in the national assembly and ruining our national carrier. The remarks were made without a thorough investigation and charging the hiring personnel who hired them. The investigation should be conducted in a fair and transparent manner. This is the only way to clean up the mess and make sure it does not happen again to restore the confidence of its passengers whose trust had been shaken at the core.
Recommend 0
KM
Jun 27, 2020 11:13pm
@James, no sir, it’s remnant of old Pakistan. All these pilots are inducted during 2010-18.
Recommend 0
KM
Jun 27, 2020 11:21pm
@KM, it is not PTI. All these pilots got jobs during PPP and PML tenure.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 27, 2020 11:48pm
The bottom line is that after termination of jobs of PPP and PMLN 150 recruited pilots who are accused of holding ‘dubious licences’, new PTI pilots will be inducted to fly PIA passengers aircrafts. It’s a good time to make big money. All newly recruited pilots will be given a “clean chit” after white wash right from the very beginning to change the image of PIA from negative to positive.
Recommend 0
Smart Observer
Jun 27, 2020 11:54pm
Why is the identity of the fake pilots not being disclosed? Nothing will happen. You cannot expect a thief to catch a thief.
Recommend 0
Critic
Jun 28, 2020 12:03am
@Pran, I would even consider travelling a by cruise ship than flying with PIA.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 28, 2020 12:15am
@Omar , It is your moral and legal responsibility to expose those two pilots.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 28, 2020 12:17am
@KM, Very true.
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jun 28, 2020 11:13am
Merit was killed 50 years ago with the advent of democracy. We must go back to a pure merit based system.
Recommend 0
Yousuf Naqui
Jun 28, 2020 11:51am
@Aslam Khan, you are very right. If I were to take decision, I would arrest all culprits, conduct judicial inquiry and stem action against proven culprits, hang them in street as they have killed deliberately so many innocent people. Government must now draw laws against such discrepancies in every field. Driving license, road worthy certification, factories operation procedures, safety and maintenance of power houses etc etc.
Recommend 0

