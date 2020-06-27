DAWN.COM

6 Pakistan cricketers get negative result in second Covid test

ReutersUpdated June 27, 2020

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Test matches and three T20 internationals behind closed doors in August-September. — AP/File
Pakistan are scheduled to play three Test matches and three T20 internationals behind closed doors in August-September. — AP/File

Six of the 10 Pakistan cricketers bound for England who tested positive for Covid-19 have now registered negative results on re-testing, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday.

Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz, however, must return a second negative result before they can join the main squad of 20 players who will leave for England on Sunday.

“These players were asymptomatic, which means their chances of regaining complete fitness are higher and brighter than most,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

“As soon as these players test negative twice through the PCB testing process they will be flown to England to join the squad.”

Kashif Bhatti, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Imran Khan have tested positive again.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Test matches and three T20 internationals behind closed doors in August-September, although the exact dates and venues have not been announced yet.

After reaching Manchester on Sunday, the players will undergo coronavirus tests before moving to Worcestershire for a 14-day isolation period, the PCB said.

Test captain Azhar Ali and limited-overs skipper Babar Azam will be in the first batch of players, accompanied by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

Fast bowling coach Waqar Younis will travel to England from Australia, while Twenty20 specialist Shoaib Malik has been allowed to join late after meeting his family in India.

“With the Test series being played first in August, Misbah is satisfied with the group of players that are travelling on Sunday as the focus will be on red-ball preparation,” the PCB CEO added.

Jehanzeb Ahmad
Jun 27, 2020 06:14pm
the original tests were done from Shaukat Khanam with best kits. This creates doubts about all the 20000 tests being done in Pakistan...With so many false positives what is the real infection rate ?
Recommend 0
Zartaz Gul
Jun 27, 2020 06:19pm
Pakistan has the world's most reliable Covid-19 testing kits. Pakistan is now dominating even in medical field.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 27, 2020 06:40pm
Let there be light and hope at the end of the tunnel.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 27, 2020 06:41pm
Even a single positive player of Covid-19 in the dressing room, can infect the whole team.
Recommend 0
Atif
Jun 27, 2020 06:47pm
Made in China testing kits are moody. Results depend upon their mood.
Recommend 0
ABCD
Jun 27, 2020 07:20pm
Which test is faulty, first or second?
Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Jun 27, 2020 07:38pm
Only in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Fahim
Jun 27, 2020 07:39pm
Either one of the tests (1st or 2nd) was conducted using Chinese testing kit.
Recommend 0
Jehangir
Jun 27, 2020 07:40pm
Pakistanis can do miracles anytime anywhere.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jun 27, 2020 07:41pm
Chinese kits are not reliable
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jun 27, 2020 08:02pm
Good news
Recommend 0
FAZ
Jun 27, 2020 08:18pm
If England announces more incentives for this tour, all will be negative..
Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Jun 27, 2020 08:41pm
@Thomas, One could also phrase that as Reliable kits are not Chinese
Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 27, 2020 09:30pm
Is shoaib allowed in India - how did that happen?
Recommend 0
Taftan
Jun 27, 2020 09:34pm
Imagine the magic these chinese kits are doing with common man
Recommend 0
Neighbor
Jun 27, 2020 09:46pm
@Fahim, it must be both
Recommend 0
Sadnews
Jun 27, 2020 10:06pm
Please cancel this tour don’t embarrass the whole nation by going tgere and finding out they are positive
Recommend 0
Godwin
Jun 27, 2020 10:07pm
Which one to trust? I think the British board will conduct their own tests before letting the Pakistan men’s cricket team in.
Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jun 27, 2020 10:17pm
Money changes preferences even life is at stake.
Recommend 0
Citizen
Jun 27, 2020 10:48pm
COVID19 positive should not be taken as patient is COVID hit whereas small flu also results in COVID19 positive
Recommend 0
kamlu
Jun 27, 2020 10:57pm
PCB is so desperate to make money through these matches. It is putting cricketers lives in danger.
Recommend 0
Fairview
Jun 27, 2020 11:27pm
Are these false positives or false negatives
Recommend 0
qamarzai
Jun 28, 2020 12:06am
Why all this confusion? Can they not call the whole thing off, and wait, even if necessary for one year, for the pandemic to ease??
Recommend 0
Ramrajya Satya
Jun 28, 2020 12:20am
Hopefully the men in green will not infect others in their former motherland.
Recommend 0

