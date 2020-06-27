DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 27, 2020

Zardari’s indictment in Park Lane reference deferred again

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 27, 2020

Email

Asif Ali Zardari's counsel says apart from Covid-19, air travel is not safe as many pilots possess fake licences. — Online/File
Asif Ali Zardari's counsel says apart from Covid-19, air travel is not safe as many pilots possess fake licences. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court here on Friday again deferred the indictment of former president Asif Ali Zardari and other suspects in the Park Lane reference till July 6.

Judge Mohammad Azam Khan was earlier expected to indict Mr Zardari on June 11 but deferred it to June 26 while issuing instructions to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to make arrangements for participation of the ailing chairman of Omni Group, another suspect, from a hospital in Karachi.

However, when the court resumed proceedings on Friday Mr Zardari was not present.

His counsel Advocate Farooq H. Naek said since no directive regarding taking Mr Zardari on video link were issued during the earlier hearing, the ex-president was unable to attend the proceedings.

Counsel says apart from Covid-19, air travel is not safe as many pilots possess fake licences

In response to the judge’s remarks that Mr Zardari could have appeared in person, Mr Naek said it was difficult for him to travel because of Covid-19. He recalled that ex-prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, who frequently attended the proceedings, had contracted the disease.

According to him, if Mr Zardari appears in person he would be accompanied by scores of people and it would not be possible to observe social distancing.

Moreover, Mr Naek said, the government had recently admitted that a large number of pilots held fake degrees and bogus licences; therefore, air travel is not safe these days.

The judge directed NAB to make arrangements for a video link for Mr Zardari so the court may indict all the accused persons on the next date.

Mr Zardari has been accused of being involved “in extending loan and its misappropriation by M/s Parthenon Private Limited, M/s Park Lane Estate Private Limited and others.”

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anonymouseee
Jun 27, 2020 10:06am
Excuses after excuses by zardari and his corny friends.
Recommend 0
Sadnews
Jun 27, 2020 10:47am
Backdoor negotiations
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Don’t tear down statues

Don’t tear down statues

Left-liberals in the West should ponder the effects of effacing historical symbols as Pakistan-India have.

King’s speech

King’s speech

Fahd Husain

Among his arsenal of weapons, communication was the most lethal. And yet on Thursday his weapon failed him. Why?

Editorial

June 27, 2020

Interest rate surprise

THE State Bank has done it again. For the third time, it has held an unscheduled meeting of the Monetary Policy...

June 27, 2020

Airlines’ concern

THE report of Etihad Airways becoming the third major Gulf airline to ‘temporarily suspend’ its flight ...

Slip of the tongue?
Updated June 27, 2020

Slip of the tongue?

POLITICIANS are known to make embarrassing statements, and then row back by saying they were misquoted.

Updated June 26, 2020

Air crash report

There must be a root-and-branch overhaul of both organisations and the problems that bedevil them.

Premature optimism
Updated June 26, 2020

Premature optimism

REPORTS that Covid-19 cases in Pakistan have been falling in recent days should be viewed with caution.

June 26, 2020

A heavy price

IT is unfortunate that Radiullah alias Amiray from Tehkal in Peshawar district has found himself in the company of...