June 27, 2020

Sexual abuse cases: Judge for use of only sterile objects to collect evidence

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter

LHC directs health department to ensure provision of Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits to all hospitals in Punjab. — Reuters/File
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has taken strong notice of use of non-sterile objects to collect evidence in sexual assault cases and issued a set of guidelines for the health authorities.

The health department shall ensure provision of sufficient quantities of Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits to all hospitals in Punjab, including those at the district and tehsil headquarters, said Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh in an order about dismissal of bail petition of a suspect facing charge of sodomy.

During the course of hearing, an official of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) told the judge that doctors usually prepared swabs with non-sterile objects such as matchsticks, ice cream scoops, broomsticks and twigs and then used them to collect evidence from the victim. In some cases, he added, large cotton plugs were used as swabs.

These objects sometimes caused injury or infection to the victim and often jeopardised the process of DNA analysis owing to incorporation of contaminants and potential inhibitors.

Justice Sheikh observed that in a sexual assault case, the victim was the crime scene and the prime responsibility for collection of evidence from him/her rested on the medical officer.

The guidelines issued by the judge required the medical officers to use, without fail, the kits for collection of forensic evidence in all sexual assault cases.

The judge observed that only sterile standard cotton tip swabs, provided at the PFSA, or otherwise commercially available, could be used for collection of evidence from the body of a victim. “Homemade swabs and cotton balls etc should never be used for evidence collection,” said the judge.

Justice Sheikh further said the medical officers shall also adhere to guidelines issued by PFSA for collection, preservation and transportation of samples. He said they shall particularly ensure they take detailed and accurate history of the incident from the victim, including (but not limited to) the assault activity, time elapsed since the assault, and post-assault activities of the victim. The DNA samples should be dispatched to the forensic laboratory without delay.

The judge directed the primary and secondary health secretary to ensure compliance with these guidelines and initiate appropriate proceedings against medical officers who neglected or failed to do so.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2020

