June 27, 2020

262 pilots under investigation for 'dubious' credentials to be grounded, says aviation minister

Dawn.com Updated June 26, 2020

The pilots include 141 from PIA, nine from Air Blue, 10 from Serene Air as well as those affiliated with foreign airlines. — Reuters/ File
The pilots include 141 from PIA, nine from Air Blue, 10 from Serene Air as well as those affiliated with foreign airlines. — Reuters/ File

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan announced on Friday that 262 airline pilots, whose credentials may have been falsified, will be immediately grounded, pending investigations.

The pilots include 141 from Pakistan International Airlines, nine from Air Blue and 10 from Serene Air, Khan said, adding that the remaining were affiliated with flying clubs, chartered plane services or foreign airlines.

The minister said that the airlines and clubs had been conveyed that “their [pilots'] credentials are dubious, and they shouldn't be allowed to fly", adding that the names of all the pilots had also been put up on the Civil Aviation Authority's website.

"These pilots against whom inquiries are being conducted were all recruited before 2018," Khan said, referring to the start of the incumbent government's tenure. "Let me also make clear that after 2018, we did not make any new inductions in PIA or the aviation division or conduct any exams, so whatever this is, it is from the last two terms," he added.

"This government has now set out to rectify the past mistakes," said the minister, adding that not only will the pilots be grounded, he had also decided to suspend five Civil Aviation Authority officials who were found to be involved in the scandal.

"I have their suspension letters ready and we are also consulting the legal team to initiate criminal proceedings against them," said the minister. He added that there were three or four other private persons, who were not affiliated with the CAA but had been found to be involved in the scandal and criminal investigations would be initiated against them too.

The issue of dubious licenses drew global attention after the aviation minister declared in the National Assembly that around 150 pilots from PIA had fake licences.

There are 860 active pilots in the country, he had said, adding that of these, 262 pilots did not even take their exams themselves.

A day earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed had summoned the director general of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to explain allegations of fake licences by some pilots of different airlines of the country who fly passenger aircraft and thus put the lives of people at stake — a serious offence under the law.

The CAA director general is requi­red to furnish a comprehensive report before the Supreme Court within two weeks in this regard and when the case will be taken up again after three weeks, chief executive officers of the PIA, AirBlue and Serene will also appear before the court with reports about the professional qualifications of pilots in their respective airlines.

The credibility of CAA and PIA also took a massive hit when the International Air Transport Association (IATA) expressed concern over the "serious lapse in licensing and safety oversight by the aviation regulator".

Amid the aviation crisis, the PIA management decided to ground 150 pilots and started relieving them from flight rosters for allegedly possessing ‘dubious licences’, while asking the CAA to urgently provide the list of all those who allegedly had fake/suspicious commercial pilot licences.

Syed A. Mateen
Jun 26, 2020 10:18pm
The minister of aviation has left no stone unturned in giving bad name to Pakistan in order to save his own job after flight PK-8303 crashed in Karachi on May 22, 2020. Had there been any discrepancies in acquiring pilot’s licences if licences were dubious, the investigations should have been conducted quietly without telling to entire world. The aviation minister is thinking that he is doing a wonderful job for the country, but he is doing the worst not only for the Pakistani pilots or CAA but for entire country. PIA was already running in losses for decades and after minister of aviation washed the dirty linen in front of entire world, no passenger whether local or foreigner would be willing to travel by any PIA flight and will not take risk of his life. The ultimate result will be that all the PIA passengers and cargo flights will not be allowed to enter in any other country’s air space citing the reasons that PIA flights have become security risk for their respective countries.
Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 26, 2020 10:20pm
This is a total collapse of Governance and Oversight by the Government on assuring Public Safety. Sad.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 26, 2020 10:36pm
They should be kicked out forthwith.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 27, 2020 12:04am
Lock them up.
Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 27, 2020 12:15am
Will there be any punishment for fake licenses.
Recommend 0
John/ USA
Jun 27, 2020 01:31am
I will never fly PIA, 141 pilots are found with dubious licenses.
Recommend 0
Viq saad
Jun 27, 2020 03:23am
Really alarming.
Recommend 0
NKS
Jun 27, 2020 03:43am
This is the 2nd time Dawn has reported unqualified pilots in two years.B4 that there were MP's with false degrees. Then there was Axact College. with fake degrees. We know :India also has reported "diploma mills" like the Trump University's fake diplomas! They all delegitimize honest study.
Recommend 0
Sap
Jun 27, 2020 03:48am
Okaaaayyy. Never heard of such a thing anywhere anyplace anytime. No doubt since PIA is or was home to these guys _ they were flying with ALTP license not some flying club license, How is PIA allowed to even fly outside Pakistan on safety grounds ??? Surely it can be said that PIA cheated other countries' aviation regulators
Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Jun 27, 2020 03:51am
Better late then never, however I wish PTI would have identifying these problems when they came to power. There are people in all departments and government owned companies who were hired because of corruption, nepotism and unfair means. This is the reality of Pakistan. PTI should have empowerd, the relevant ihtesab departments to take action against all such recruits. Its quite possible that the recent plane crash also had pilots who were not qualified. This is a litmus test for this government
Recommend 0
MN KHAN
Jun 27, 2020 04:12am
Ghulam Sarwar Khan Shab Enough is Enough. Just read what international media is talking about PIA. PILOTS
Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 27, 2020 04:23am
Speechless!
Recommend 0
Dev Mehta
Jun 27, 2020 04:45am
Only grounded? Why not arrested?
Recommend 0
Liman Gashkori
Jun 27, 2020 05:19am
PIA leads the pack with 141.
Recommend 0
M.Jan
Jun 27, 2020 05:20am
It is common knowledge that PIA has a lot of political appointees in the administrative roles but it is beyond belief that some of them are actually flying the planes. It's time that this white elephant is handed over to private sector and cleaned up. The damage that this new scandal is doing to the already tarnished image of Pakistan is immense.
Recommend 0
Sarkar
Jun 27, 2020 05:24am
No words - I am shocked!
Recommend 0
Venkat
Jun 27, 2020 05:27am
Auto riksha drivers piloting plane ?
Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Jun 27, 2020 05:52am
Very unsafe to fly with PIA and for our country. Please do the right things and make our beloved country - Pakistan, a great country in the world.
Recommend 0
Atif Khan
Jun 27, 2020 06:17am
This is a good start. Everything begins by admitting there’s a problem. And being transparent about it.
Recommend 0
Peter
Jun 27, 2020 06:25am
How can someone fly a plane with a fake license ? Isn't it suicidal ?
Recommend 0
Laila
Jun 27, 2020 06:42am
Ah yes, dubious credentials. We need to end corruption. Everything else rests upon that.
Recommend 0
Shampee
Jun 27, 2020 07:52am
Do this minister also qualify for this ministry?
Recommend 0
illawarrior
Jun 27, 2020 09:41am
Suspension notices? Should be dismissal notices and criminal charges! Should also include HR staff who did not undertake adequate due diligence at the time of recruitment.
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jun 27, 2020 10:05am
@Shampee, accepted question
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jun 27, 2020 10:05am
@Venkat, maybe
Recommend 0

