Protesters surround Tehkal Police Station in Peshawar amid outcry over police brutality

SirajuddinUpdated June 26, 2020

Protesters gather outside Tehkal Police Station. — DawnNewsTV
Protests erupted in Peshawar on Friday for a second consecutive day as citizens took to the streets against police brutality, days after a video surfaced on social media showing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police abusing and stripping a man naked while filming the ordeal.

A large number of protesters gathered outside Tehkal Police Station — where the incident took place — shouting slogans against officials and attacked the main gate by pelting it with stones. The protesters also caused damage to CCTV cameras in the vicinity and set a motorcycle alight.

Speaking to Dawn.com, SP Saddar Circle A S Khalid said that the situation was brought under control shortly after protesters gathered.

"Some youngsters were trying to disturb law and order," he said. Officials used tear gas to disperse the protesters, who were later spotted rinsing their eyes and face with water.

"We are protesting to demand justice for the victim," said 20-year-old Ahmed Khan.

Protesters also gathered outside the provincial assembly's building and staged a demonstration against police torture. Officials used tear gas to disperse the protesters.

SP Khalid added that a separate protest was also held outside Town Police Station, in which a large number of workers from different political parties participated. The protest was peaceful, he said, adding that officials were there to control the situation.

On Wednesday, three policemen were arrested and booked for assault and other charges after a video showing them abusing and stripping a man — identified as a 30-year-old Afghan national who currently resides in Peshawar's Tehkal area.

The incident apparently occurred a week after the victim uttered profanities against police high-ups, including the inspector general and senior superintendent of police, in a video that was uploaded to social media.

In the video showing the abuse, police personnel were heard forcing the man to apologise. A third video shot separately showed the man apologising for using abusive language against police officers and saying he will not repeat this.

The next day, hundreds of protesters, mostly from Tehkal area, took to the streets.

Protesters gathered in front of the Peshawar Press Club building and blocked the Sher Shah Suri Road, burned old tyres and shouted slogans against police brutality. Later, some of them walked to Surey Pul Chowk in front of the provincial assembly’s building, where they were joined by a large group of protesters from Tehkal area.

There followed clashes between the police and protesters. The police used tear gas and baton charge to disperse the mob, while the protesters retaliated by throwing stones.

Following public outrage, the provincial government announced the holding of a probe into the incident through a Peshawar High Court judge.

Adviser to KP CM Ajmal Wazir said a judge would be notified for the probe in consultation with the high court’s chief justice.

“The probe will be completed within a fortnight, while its report will be made public within a month. The government will not spare anyone responsible for the incident,” he said.

Ajmal said four police officials, including the station house officer of Tehkal area, had been suspended before three of them were arrested, while an FIR had been registered against the SHO as well.

Comments (14)

charizard
Jun 26, 2020 09:51pm
send all these refugees to motherland afghania
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 26, 2020 09:55pm
All lives matter.
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 26, 2020 11:00pm
Why and how have all federal and provincial governmets failed to civilise the police officials? Has anyone answer to this question?
Alrehan
Jun 26, 2020 11:10pm
Case should also be sent to Fia
Majid
Jun 26, 2020 11:31pm
Now that man will disappear.
Moeazze
Jun 27, 2020 12:25am
Police brutality everywhere in the world. The police should never take law into their own hands.
Zak
Jun 27, 2020 01:44am
'identified as a 30-year-old Afghan national who currently resides in Peshawar's Tehkal area.' Enough is enough. Send All Afghans back to their own homeland. Specially these ungrateful criminals who live off Pakistan and then have the audacity to abuse our law enforcement officials. The Mob too must be foreign funded PTM.
Mansur Ul Haque
Jun 27, 2020 03:18am
Gone are the days when police brutalities goes in noticed. This is the age of social media. Well done protestors.
T-man
Jun 27, 2020 03:52am
Pakistanis life matter.
Arbaz Khan
Jun 27, 2020 04:39am
Police brutality is very common in Pakistani. Government has very little control over police. No visible reform done in years.
Hari
Jun 27, 2020 06:19am
Start looking inside and stop blaming other countries.
Chrís Dăń
Jun 27, 2020 10:59am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, indeed.
Chrís Dăń
Jun 27, 2020 11:02am
@AZAM AKBAR , because the victim was not an elite in any way.
Chrís Dăń
Jun 27, 2020 11:09am
Where are all Institutions in Pakistan?
