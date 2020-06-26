DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 27, 2020

On anti-torture day, PM Imran highlights Indian abuses in IOK as Bilawal advises 'looking inward'

Dawn.comJune 26, 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned India for carrying out torture on residents of IOK while speaking in Azad Kashmir on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned India for carrying out torture on residents of IOK while speaking in Azad Kashmir on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called on the international community to hold India accountable for perpetrating human rights abuses and torture against the residents of India-occupied Kashmir.

In his message on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, observed on June 26, the premier noted that women, men and children living in occupied Kashmir have "faced pellet guns, sexual assault, electrocution, and physical and mental torture" at the hands of Indian forces.

He said these atrocities carried out "on orders of the Hindutva Supremacist Occupation Modi government" are well documented by the United Nations, human rights organisations and international media.

"A continuing silence in the face of such blatant abuse is against international human rights and humanitarian laws and must be unacceptable," the prime minister tweeted.

Soon after, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in a tweet highlighted the need to "look inward" in order to curb incidents of torture.

"It’s easy to condemn police brutality around the world without looking inward," Bilawal wrote, apparently in response to the prime minister's statement.

"Criminalising torture is the first step towards ending this culture of impunity and bringing the perpetrators, whoever they may be, to account. Torture is criminal, make it a crime!" he added.

Both Pakistani and international law prohibit torture and other forms of abuse of prisoners. The country's Constitution also guarantees individual rights, including the right not to be tortured. But though the National Assembly has passed various statutes that outlaw police brutality and torture, there is no consolidated and comprehensive legislation specifically criminalising torture.

More on this: Outlawing torture

'Modi a psychopath'

Prime Minister Imran reiterated his criticism of India while speaking at an event to give cash handouts to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the helpless people of occupied Kashmir were facing unprecedented torture by India and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-inspired "extremist Modi government".

The premier said the 800,000 Indian army troops were inflicting torture on the Kashmiris "with a plan", adding that Modi's mindset had become clear with his role in the 2002 massacre of Muslims in Gujarat.

"He is not a normal man; he is a psychopath. He thinks of the Nazis as role models and that's why he thinks this way," he told the audience.

The prime minister said the Indian violence in occupied Kashmir was "going towards genocide" and he as "Kashmir's ambassador" had gone to various heads of states and explained to them the RSS and their extreme mindset.

"They will also go after Sikhs and other lower castes, this is a Brahman mindset. It is destroying India in reality ... the Hindu who are literate understand where he is taking them."

The premier said the Kashmiri movement cannot be suppressed through force and his government will take the issue to the world.

"We raised this issue to a great extent in the UN but unfortunately when we came back someone had the Azaadi March, so that was sabotaged and the cause was muted. We will pick it up again and build up to August 5," he announced.

On the occasion, the prime minister announced a special relief package for people living close to the Line of Control under the government's flagship Ehsaas welfare programme.

He said the programme will reach 138,000 families in the region who will receive cash assistance, while 1.2 million people in AJK will also receive health cards, which they can use to avail treatment of up to Rs1 million.

While addressing a seminar in Islamabad, Information Minister Shibli Faraz expressed similar sentiments against Indian rights abuses, saying New Delhi, with a view to divert attention from Kashmir, has added a "belligerent posture" towards Pakistan by conducting increased ceasefire violations.

India also resorted to "naked aggression" against Pakistan on February 26 last year, when it sent its planes across the LoC and has been hinting at another false-flag operation, Faraz said.

"It is time the UN and international community woke up to the ground realities of the region," he added, cautioning India that any aggression against Pakistan will be given a matching response.

"Pakistan has the will to defend threats but it does not want military confrontation and desires peaceful settlement of all disputes."

He said Pakistan will continue to extend moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris' cause.

'Denial of human dignity'

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his message in connection with the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture highlighted that India has so far failed to ratify the UN Convention on Torture.

"Instead, [the] Indian government freely uses #torture as an instrument of state policy to crush Kashmiri struggle for [the] right to self-determination," he tweeted.

In a tweet, UN Secretary General António Guterres termed torture an "abhorrent denial of human dignity".

"On Friday's International Day in Support of the Victims of Torture, let us commit to achieving a world free of this human rights abuse," he said.

Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (37)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
PrakashG
Jun 26, 2020 07:02pm
For his information Modi isn't a Brahmin, and actually belongs to a lower caste.
Recommend 0
DAN
Jun 26, 2020 07:03pm
On international torture day please do not torture us with your daily statements from which you are going to take an u turn anyway.
Recommend 0
SinoVirus
Jun 26, 2020 07:13pm
Only yesterday there was news about stripping and torture of an Afghani in Pakistani police station. How obtuse and hypocritical can this country's leaders get?
Recommend 0
Javed
Jun 26, 2020 07:13pm
Bilawal is right. The Peshawar Police incident is current. Let’s see what PTI does about it.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jun 26, 2020 07:15pm
Bilawal is right. When injustices are happening at home, it steals the narrative.
Recommend 0
Dalai lama
Jun 26, 2020 07:17pm
Frustration! Frustration & more Frustration!
Recommend 0
Rashid khan
Jun 26, 2020 07:20pm
Thanks PMIK for raising voice, the world listens you and give loans
Recommend 0
Rashid khan
Jun 26, 2020 07:20pm
Please also speak to the world on the economic situation to get loans
Recommend 0
Rashid khan
Jun 26, 2020 07:21pm
Pakistan is a superpower and should take an initiative just like for loans
Recommend 0
Rashid khan
Jun 26, 2020 07:23pm
PMIK has to cry live on conference to get world's attention
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jun 26, 2020 07:27pm
Nothing tortures more than these repeated statements. Torture for the country where leaders issue these statements to cover their lack of governance and thorough nuisance for the rest of the world.
Recommend 0
Pradeep Sagar
Jun 26, 2020 07:27pm
Poor choice of words. Pakistan looks bad.
Recommend 0
Churchill
Jun 26, 2020 07:28pm
Now showing "Imran khan the saviour of the world"- available twice a week on twitter only.
Recommend 0
Asfand
Jun 26, 2020 07:28pm
Have a look at yourself first! People in the world aren't fools that you think you can convince by saying such things without putting your house in order.
Recommend 0
Khan baba
Jun 26, 2020 07:31pm
Concentrate on Baluchistan
Recommend 0
Rmk
Jun 26, 2020 07:31pm
So brave of PMIK. He should also condemn Trump for atrocities against Black people. Pakistan as an international Superpower must held all the world accountable for their wrongdoings
Recommend 0
Sk
Jun 26, 2020 07:41pm
You can say whatever you want within your country. Apart from that if you cross the border, beware of your life.
Recommend 0
India India
Jun 26, 2020 08:12pm
The usual rhetorics ... as if anyone cares .
Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 26, 2020 08:28pm
Bilawal has proven himself to be not fit to be any kind of leader. He is driving his party into oblivion.
Recommend 0
Sadnews
Jun 26, 2020 08:43pm
For once agree with PPP
Recommend 0
AK
Jun 26, 2020 08:55pm
IK please look inward. This inward scenario is worse than any where in the world. Heed this good advise even though it is from your political opponents.
Recommend 0
TBH
Jun 26, 2020 09:10pm
True leader will have courage to look within rather than preaching the world
Recommend 0
Rajan
Jun 26, 2020 09:13pm
Here we go again. Good luck.
Recommend 0
B r chawla
Jun 26, 2020 09:20pm
Listen to Bilawal who knows IK is only deflecting the issues
Recommend 0
Subhi
Jun 26, 2020 09:29pm
Yes, Bilawal is correct, look inward first, fix our own home and then we should look outward and point fingers.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 27, 2020 12:04am
Imran Khan is a great PM.
Recommend 0
Fastrack SIngh
Jun 27, 2020 01:11am
Bilawal is more smarter than this so called oxford guy
Recommend 0
Cv
Jun 27, 2020 01:28am
What a disaster this government is.
Recommend 0
Meow
Jun 27, 2020 01:32am
Liar liar
Recommend 0
NKS
Jun 27, 2020 03:46am
My respects to Mr Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his honesty and courage on this occasion!
Recommend 0
NKS
Jun 27, 2020 03:52am
@Javed, C'mon, PTI!
Recommend 0
NKS
Jun 27, 2020 04:01am
@Sadnews , I agree with PPP leader BB-Z!
Recommend 0
Ayan khan
Jun 27, 2020 04:50am
What about the Chinese treatment of the Muslim Ugurs? Aren't they human or IK will not speak against his master China?
Recommend 0
Jatin Iyer
Jun 27, 2020 06:12am
And your minorities live rocking lives under your rule, Mr PM IK...care to comment on that?
Recommend 0
K P RAO
Jun 27, 2020 06:36am
Please read protestors surround Tehkal police
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Jun 27, 2020 07:09am
Raise voice for Palestine and Kashmir at international level now because "the lives of Muslims matter".
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 27, 2020 07:43am
'looking inward'
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Don’t tear down statues

Don’t tear down statues

Left-liberals in the West should ponder the effects of effacing historical symbols as Pakistan-India have.

King’s speech

King’s speech

Fahd Husain

Among his arsenal of weapons, communication was the most lethal. And yet on Thursday his weapon failed him. Why?

Editorial

June 27, 2020

Interest rate surprise

THE State Bank has done it again. For the third time, it has held an unscheduled meeting of the Monetary Policy...

June 27, 2020

Airlines’ concern

THE report of Etihad Airways becoming the third major Gulf airline to ‘temporarily suspend’ its flight ...

Slip of the tongue?
Updated June 27, 2020

Slip of the tongue?

POLITICIANS are known to make embarrassing statements, and then row back by saying they were misquoted.

Updated June 26, 2020

Air crash report

There must be a root-and-branch overhaul of both organisations and the problems that bedevil them.

Premature optimism
Updated June 26, 2020

Premature optimism

REPORTS that Covid-19 cases in Pakistan have been falling in recent days should be viewed with caution.

June 26, 2020

A heavy price

IT is unfortunate that Radiullah alias Amiray from Tehkal in Peshawar district has found himself in the company of...