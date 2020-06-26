Former JI emir Syed Munawar Hasan passes away in Karachi

Former Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) emir Syed Munawar Hasan passed away on Friday at a hospital in Karachi where he was under treatment for the past few days.

Hasan was born in Delhi in August 1941, a fortnight before Abul A’ala Maududi launched the JI. In the late 1950s, after aligning himself with the National Students Federation, he crossed over to Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba.

Elected emir in 2009 with around 70pc votes for the first term, Munawar Hasan started losing his popularity within the party after JI’s poor showing in the 2013 general elections. He served as the fourth JI chief from 2009 to 2014.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to the deceased's family and to party workers.

"His services to Pakistan and commitment to Islam were unwavering. May Allah rest his soul in peace!"

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari prayed for the deceased's family and offered his condolences.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also offered his condolences. "I spent a lot of time with Syed Munawar Hasan. He was a man with a happy disposition. He made valuable contributions to politics," he said.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that Hasan was a strong voice for Muslims all across the world.