'Dubious pilot licences' do not pertain to PIA alone, says national carrier

Dawn.comUpdated June 26, 2020

Amid the aviation crisis, the PIA management had decided to ground 150 pilots and started relieving them from flight rosters. — APP/File
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday said that the issue of commercial pilots possessing dubious licences — brought to light after an investigation into a recent plane crash that claimed the lives of 97 people — was not exclusive to the national carrier.

In a tweet, PIA said that the licences were issued by the competent authority and were "valid as per their records".

"It's the process and discrepancies through which they were obtained [...] triggered the inquiry by the government and action."

The issue of dubious licenses drew global attention after Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan declared in the National Assembly that 150 pilots from PIA had fake licences.

There are 860 active pilots in the country, he had said, adding that of these, 262 pilots did not even take their exams themselves.

A day earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed summoned the director general of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to explain allegations of fake licences by some pilots of different airlines of the country who fly passenger aircraft and thus put the lives of people at stake, a serious offence under the law.

The CAA director general is requi­red to furnish a comprehensive report before the Supreme Court within two weeks in this regard and when the case will be taken up again after three weeks, chief executive officers of the PIA, AirBlue and Serene will also appear before the court with reports about the professional qualification of pilots in their respective airlines.

The credibility of CAA and PIA also took a massive hit when the International Air Transport Association (IATA) expressed concern over the "serious lapse in licensing and safety oversight by the aviation regulator".

Amid the aviation crisis, the PIA management decided to ground 150 pilots and started relieving them from flight rosters for allegedly possessing ‘dubious licences’, while asking the CAA to urgently provide the list of all those who allegedly had fake/suspicious commercial pilot licences.

Sources said the PIA management had not officially received the list of those pilots having ‘dubious licences’ from the CAA, but had decided not to allow such pilots to operate flights and initiated departmental action against them.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez told Dawn that it had already been announced that about 150 pilots would be grounded.

Despite the number of such pilots and its adverse impact on PIA’s flight operations, all of them would be indefinitely grounded pending the outcome of inquiries against them, constituted by the government of Pakistan, he said.

PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Thursday wrote another letter to the director general of the CAA and a letter to the aviation division secretary asking them to urgently provide the list of all those PIA pilots having fake/suspicious licences.

Air Marshal Malik said the provision of lists of commercial pilots having fake or suspicious licences would enable the management to issue instructions for immediate action.

johnpauljones
Jun 26, 2020 01:39pm
This Palpa is a national embarrassment and criminal for violating international aviation protocols. Playing with the lives of innocent travellers.
Karachites
Jun 26, 2020 01:58pm
PIA is another sad story just like Pakistan Steel Mill. Political affiliation counts more to be qualified for the job rather than technical capabilities. After all these sham political leaders have their own jet so why they bother about PIA.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 26, 2020 02:13pm
Two wrongs don't make it right.
Ahmed
Jun 26, 2020 02:15pm
@johnpauljones, what has PALPA to do with these fake licenses.
F
Jun 26, 2020 02:16pm
Recover pay and perks cost also
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jun 26, 2020 02:21pm
If you know they are fake, why dont you fire them and initiate criminal proceedings against them at first place????
