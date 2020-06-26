DAWN.COM

Etihad Airways suspends flights from Pakistan

Mohammad AsgharUpdated June 26, 2020

Suspension of Etihad flight operations till July 1 won’t affect inbound flights. — AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: Etihad Airways on Thursday suspended its flight operations from Pakistan, a day after several passengers who had travelled to Hong Kong by another airliner tested positive for Covid-19.

Etihad Airways is the third airline of the UAE after Fly Dubai and Emirates to have temporarily suspended its flight operation for outbound passengers.

An official of Etihad Airways, who did­n’t give his name, told Dawn that the outbound flights of Etihad Airways had been suspended till July 1. He didn’t give any reason for the suspension of flight operations from Pakistan, but hinted that the suspension of outbound flights might be exte­nded. However, he added, inbound flights would continue to operate for Pakistan.

Etihad Airways resumed its two weekly flights from Karachi and Lahore on June 13 after a gap of 55 days and was planning to operate flights from Islamabad. The airline earlier suspended flights to Pakistan on March 21 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, refuting reports of suspension of its passenger services, a spokesman from Qatar Airways told Dawn that the airline's operations to and from Pakistan are continuing.

Earlier, Fly Dubai had suspended its flight operations for Pakistan till August 1 due to the spread of coronavirus. A senior official of Fly Dubai said special flights to repatriate UAE nationals were still operating from Pakistan.

Just a day ago, Emirates, which had been operating flights from Pakistan to Dubai, had temporarily suspended passenger service from the country until next week. However, Emirates will continue to operate repatriation flights into Pakistan as per announced schedule and continue to operate cargo services. A spokesman for the airline said: "Following the announcement of positive Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong relating to certain passengers who travelled on out flights, Emirates has taken the decision to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan."

Correction: This story had earlier erroneously reported that Qatar Airways had also suspended its flight operations to Pakistan. The error is regretted.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2020

Comments (5)

Javed
Jun 26, 2020 10:33am
First the fake licenses, and now this.
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Jun 26, 2020 10:58am
If it was so then why Qatar airways booked my ticket to Pakistan at first place.
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 26, 2020 11:57am
Though PIA is operating fairy flights from Pakistan and bringing back Pakistani nationals from GCC countries. UAE airlines are also bringing back Pakistani nationals to Pakistan. At the time of screening of passengers at Pakistani airports, it is known to every one in the country that most of passengers are affected from coronavirus. At the time of arrival, these passengers who are infected by coronavirus come in contact regularly with PIA ground handling staff and staff of handling agencies, in addition to the staff of CAA, FIA Immirgration and Pakistan's Customs. The ground handling staff of PIA and of foreign airlines handling agencies are locally transmitted by coronavirus from incoming Pakistani passengers as they are working at airports in various shifts without being provided PPE's like the doctors and paramedics staff. I urge federal minister for aviation to immediately provide PPE's to all staff working at the airports day and night in order to save them from coronavirus.
Yusuf
Jun 26, 2020 12:52pm
It's not safe to travel.
Monsieur
Jun 26, 2020 01:31pm
strange, most passengers, travelling out of Pakistan seem to be contaminated. I feel government is hiding the exact figures of the infected.
