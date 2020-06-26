DAWN.COM

Credibility crisis hits PIA, CAA over ‘dubious licences’ of pilots

Mohammad AsgharUpdated June 26, 2020

PIA management had not officially received the list of those pilots having ‘dubious licences’ from the CAA, but decided not to allow such pilots to operate flights and initiated departmental action against them. — Wikimedia Commons/File
• Airline seeks list of such aviators from regulator
• Palpa calls for accountability of flag carrier management
• IATA expresses concern over reported licensing lapse

RAWALPINDI: The credibility of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has taken a massive hit after the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Thursday expressed concern over the ‘serious lapse in the licensing and safety oversight by the aviation regulator’.

Amid the aviation crisis, the PIA management decided to ground 150 (one-third of its) pilots and started relieving them from flight rosters for allegedly possessing ‘dubious licences’, while asking the CAA to urgently provide the list of all those PIA pilots who allegedly had fake/suspicious commercial pilot licences.

The controversy drew global attention after the federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan in the National Assembly declared that 150 pilots of the national flag carrier had fake licences.

Sources said the PIA management had not officially received the list of those pilots having ‘dubious licences’ from the CAA, but decided not to allow such pilots to operate flights and initiated departmental action against them. A show-cause notice had been earlier sent to the general secretary of Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association (Palpa) for allegedly instigating pilots to go on strike.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez told Dawn that it had already been announced that about 150 pilots would be grounded. Despite the number of such pilots and its adverse impact on PIA’s flight operations, all of them would be indefinitely grounded pending outcome of inquiries against them, constituted by the government of Pakistan, he said.

PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Thursday wrote another letter to the director general of the Civil Aviation Authority and a letter to the aviation division secretary asking them to urgently provide the list of all those PIA pilots having fake/suspicious licences.

Air Marshal Malik said the provision of lists of commercial pilots having fake or suspicious licences would enable the management to issue instruction for immediate action within rules and regulations in vogue.

Palpa seeks management accountability

The show-cause notice issued to Palpa General Secretary Imran K. Narejo said: “You are called upon to show cause within seven days of receipt of this notice as to why disciplinary action in accordance with the company rules should not be taken against you.”

The Palpa general secretary has been directed to submit reply to the show-cause notice by June 30.

While welcoming the actions being taken against recruitment in PIA on bogus and fake degrees, Palpa demanded that the same criteria must also be applied to the management positions whereby officers were recruited with fake or irrelevant degrees having no experience of commercial aviation.

Spokesperson of Palpa said the association demanded across the board action and that scrutiny must be done against all those who were recruited using unfair means on key management posts.

The spokesperson said this would end the nepotism culture and help in the development of the airline. This is a welcome development but show-cause notices should also be issued to officers holding administrative posts who do not meet the criteria for their posts.

Notices termed vindictive

He said the campaign against pilots for fake degrees and flying licences was actually undertaken to victimise those having disagreement with incumbent management most of which did not have relevant commercial aviation experience.

Furthermore the recent show cause notices were not only vindictive but also baseless; a pilot was issued a show cause notice for posting comments on Facebook.

“This unprofessional and victimising attitude shows the mindset of current management which is bent upon creating an environment of fear,” he said, adding that this attitude was often referred as a cause behind mental fatigue for operating cockpit crew in the international aviation industry.

He said measures should not create an environment indicating that the management was taking unilateral and unjustified steps. Instead the government must play its part in eliminating the causes of PIA’s demise and employees’ frustration, he added.

Similarly, such actions should also be taken against the officers who were involved in financial irregularities and corruption in PIA.

“Despite the airline’s dilapidated financial condition, some officers are receiving unjustified, illegal increases in form of double salaries and allowances and we demand steps should also be taken against them,” he added.

Moreover, the management should serve show-cause notice to those who made fraudulent deals and contracts which were damaging the airline.

He said the aviation minister’s claim had put the PIA and CAA credibility at stake, as the vibes from international media had made the national flag carrier a laughing stock. “Comments in international media regarding PIA having fake licence holder pilots are not only shameful for the airline but for the country as well,” he added.

He said the letter sent to CAA DG by the PIA CEO seeking details and lists of those 150 pilots mentioned by the minister in the assembly was evidence that the whole narrative was not only baseless but also causing severe repercussions for the airline’s credibility worldwide.

He said a pilot’s licence was not like car driving licence, which could be forged easily without being counter-checked.

The only issuing authority for a pilot’s licence was the CCA and no other organisation had any control or say in the process, he said. All prospective employees must obtain these licences from the CAA before being considered, which were issued under the authority of director general with a validity of six months only, he added.

“It is a serious allegation that around 150 PIA pilots have been flying aircrafts with fake/invalid licences which is apparently a big question mark on the CAA and PIA, both of which are being run by persons on deputation from other government entities, having no knowledge or experience of Civil Aviation,” said the spokesman.

“This shows the seriousness of the government towards flight and passenger safety,” he added.

He appealed to the government to not sweep the issue under the carpet by taking action only against the persons holding fake degrees or licenses and also hold accountable their facilitators.

Meanwhile, the IATA said irregularities found in pilot licences at PIA represented a “serious lapse” in safety controls, adds Reuters.

“We are following reports from Pakistan regarding fake pilot licences, which are concerning and represent a serious lapse in the licensing and safety oversight by the aviation regulator,” an IATA spokesman said, adding that the organisation was seeking more information.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2020

Fastrack
Jun 26, 2020 08:32am
No wonder our enemies love PPP and PMLN, destroyers of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Mihir Arbat
Jun 26, 2020 08:32am
Can the country be fixed or is it too late ? If it can be lets leave everything else and get to work (no talk and no blame game).
Recommend 0
Smart guy
Jun 26, 2020 08:37am
Dubious airline employing dubious pilots!
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jun 26, 2020 08:50am
@Smart guy, Much better than the pathetic Air India.
Recommend 0
Sanjeev
Jun 26, 2020 08:54am
PIA has recruited truck drivers.
Recommend 0
Vasudevan
Jun 26, 2020 08:55am
PIA was a great organization once. One of the very best.....things coming to such a pass....sad
Recommend 0
ARK
Jun 26, 2020 09:01am
Who are these Palpa people? Why do they exist? Does AirBlue have something like a Palpa? What is Palpa doing in the middle. If a pilot has a fake license, not only should the pilot be dishonorably discharged, but it should be figured out who in CAA provided clearance to such pilots and action taken against such individuals at CAA. These people cannot investigate themselves. Even though FIA is probably also compromised, maybe a team of honest officers at the agency can investigate?
Recommend 0
Realworld
Jun 26, 2020 09:09am
Corruption is rampant in all sections of the country...all
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jun 26, 2020 09:10am
PIA should be grounded till it is cleaned up . Enough tragedies. Can Pakistan afford a tragedy like the one in Karachi in a foreign land? What is the role of international aviation bodies ? Shouldn't they ban PIA from flying to any destination?
Recommend 0
Venkat
Jun 26, 2020 09:12am
@Thomas, By saying like that if your ego satisfies, we will let it go like that. But reality is different. You need to wake up and stop dreaming. Then you can realize.
Recommend 0
Gulam
Jun 26, 2020 09:23am
@Thomas, Should Air India be our standard?
Recommend 0
topbrass
Jun 26, 2020 09:28am
@Thomas, @Smart guy, Much better than the pathetic Air India."" Yes you are 100% right. PIA sacked 150 Pilots and brought them and their families to economic hardship where many of those pilots won't get jobs any time soon, but AI is still paying salary to all their pilots. Pathetic indeed. AI should learn from PSM, PIA etc.
Recommend 0
Top class
Jun 26, 2020 09:32am
@Thomas, Air india do not recruit people with dubious certificates sir.
Recommend 0
Faraz
Jun 26, 2020 09:33am
Everyone is talking about fake pilot licenses and no one is looking into if the maintenance engineers and technicians also have fake credentials. This is just as important.
Recommend 0
MG
Jun 26, 2020 09:35am
If pilots have fake degree, what would be train drivers and bus drivers' situation......
Recommend 0
Akbar Ain
Jun 26, 2020 09:38am
Stonefaced...
Recommend 0
Ismail
Jun 26, 2020 09:43am
These pilots with fake degrees were probably not hired yesterday! PPP asking for resignation of Aviation Minister but before that each pilot with fake degrees etc should be scrutinized from personal files and probably we would know as to who were behind the nepotism of recruitment! Surely it will be PPP and PMLN! Because these pilots were not recruited in last two years but have been on duty since many years.
Recommend 0
za
Jun 26, 2020 09:45am
What kind of mechanism P.I.A have developed in 70 years that it cannot catch fake pilots licenses. Don’t blame the fake pilots only blame the incompetent authority who let these pilot to work in P.I.A
Recommend 0
Sena
Jun 26, 2020 09:51am
@Thomas, Pathetic Air India has a better track record than poor Pakistani airlines. Fix your problems rather than looking outside everytime.
Recommend 0
KAMAL NAYAN
Jun 26, 2020 09:52am
@Thomas, is that why PIA was banned from America?
Recommend 0
Jalil Yousaf
Jun 26, 2020 09:53am
The best is to stop traveling by PIA. Everything is fake.
Recommend 0
Notwo
Jun 26, 2020 10:06am
Shut down PIA immediately.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jun 26, 2020 10:17am
These PIA pilots with fake degrees were incorporated by the previous most two corrupt governments.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jun 26, 2020 10:27am
Insurance alone could skyrocket.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jun 26, 2020 10:28am
@Thomas, are you real, THOMAS.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jun 26, 2020 10:30am
For the sake of the traveling public it may be prudent to shut it down until things are sorted out.
Recommend 0
PT
Jun 26, 2020 10:39am
This is PM Imran Khan's Pakistan based on lies and deceit in every wake of life!
Recommend 0
nisar
Jun 26, 2020 10:52am
Minister sahib, it would have been better if you have done investigation and action secretly. PIA particularly and Pakistan generally embarrassed by your inefficiency. You ministers had a habit of shooting in your own foot.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jun 26, 2020 10:52am
All accused, if proven guilty, should face life I prison for risking the lives of hundreds of thousands of passengers. There should be no leniency.
Recommend 0
Nadeem Ahmed
Jun 26, 2020 11:08am
All pilots with dubious credentials were appointed by the PPP/PML-N governments .
Recommend 0
Shakeel Ahmed
Jun 26, 2020 11:09am
I shall soon upload my video with pictures of the state of maintenance of the PIA aircrafts. Hence decided will never fly with PIA again.
Recommend 0
CU
Jun 26, 2020 11:09am
“Comments in international media regarding PIA having fake licence holder pilots are not only shameful for the airline but for the country as well" When we Pakistanis speak up it doesn't matter? These intitutions will blame and counter-blame to cloud the issue. All associated institutions and people should be taken to task. Its about time.
Recommend 0
Lavesh
Jun 26, 2020 11:16am
@Nadeem Ahmed, Can you prove that no dubious pilot joined in the last 22 months.
Recommend 0
Faraz
Jun 26, 2020 11:25am
Everyone is talking about pilots with dubious credentials and no one is looking to verify the credentials of the airplane maintenance workers. They are just as important to passenger and airplane safety.
Recommend 0
Kasim
Jun 26, 2020 11:38am
@Fastrack, look within before abruptly pointing finger at others. This blind national attitude has only brought our downfall.
Recommend 0
Aslam
Jun 26, 2020 11:45am
@Nadeem Ahmed, governments don't appoint pilots, it's the airline controlling authoritie's responsibility to verify before giving the licence to pilots. The rot in our society was always prevelant and increasing due to mismanagement at the highest level.
Recommend 0
Rocky
Jun 26, 2020 11:45am
@Fastrack, what did PTI do ??? Will they put these guys to task ?? Never will fly PIA again
Recommend 0
Haider
Jun 26, 2020 11:49am
Dubious certificates, food, dubious water, dubious people, dubious ... All dubious.
Recommend 0
CU
Jun 26, 2020 12:22pm
@Haider, and then the massive bailouts. No wonder all parties never let reforms happen. Blame it on the unions, but all are in cahoots.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 26, 2020 12:33pm
During the speech in National Assembly, federal aviation minister was more concerned and putting weight behind the point that crash of PIA flight PK-8303 occurred in Karachi as pilot and co-pilot were not focused on their job while flying passenger aircraft and were discussing about coronavirus. He further revealed that 264 PIA pilots are in possession of dubious licences and further elaborated on the point that entire responsibility of crash of PIA flight PK-8303 lies on the shoulders of the pilots and air traffic controller. It is normal practice in Pakistan that if one feels that responsibility of any fault will be fixed on him, he will immediately shift responsibility on somebody's else shoulders and this is what exactly is been done by the aviation minister. Now it has become the responsibility of aviation minister to prove in the court of law that all the 264 PIA pilots are in possession of dubious licences out of which 150 pilots have already been grounded on same charges.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jun 26, 2020 12:37pm
@Haider, and what is your point? We still love Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Anwar
Jun 26, 2020 12:43pm
Being pilot is a prestigious job. If the allegations are found true, an inquiry should also be initiated that, how and when they got recruited. It is not an ordinary matter, In fact people's lives depend on it.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 26, 2020 01:04pm
@Faraz, A very good point you make, sir.
Recommend 0
Akhter
Jun 26, 2020 01:56pm
PIA and CAA are in partners in crime & corruption! Playing with lives of innocent passengers!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 26, 2020 02:15pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Recommend 0

