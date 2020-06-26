DAWN.COM

‘Indian boycott of Chinese goods may not be feasible’

ReutersUpdated June 26, 2020

Supporters of India's ruling BJP burn an effigy during a protest against China, in Kolkata, India on June 19, 2020. — Reuters
Supporters of India's ruling BJP burn an effigy during a protest against China, in Kolkata, India on June 19, 2020. — Reuters

NEW DELHI: A boycott of goods from China may not be feasible as India is dependent on such imports, although New Delhi should try to cut its dependence on them, India’s top export promotion grouping said on Thursday.

As calls have grown in India for Chinese products to be shunned after a border clash between the neighbours killed 20 Indian soldiers, customs officials at the key port of Chennai have held shipments originating from China for extra checks.

“We extend our support to the government to make India self-reliant in the face of the recent tiff with China, but we should also keep in mind that we depend on China for a lot of key raw materials,” said Sharad Kumar Saraf, president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

The government should ask Indians to stop buying Chinese items that are also made by Indian companies, but a ban or boycott of all Chinese products would hurt Indian manufacturers, Saraf told reporters.

Greater scrutiny of shipments from China at the southern port of Chennai, one of India’s biggest, handling cargo ranging from automobiles and auto components to fertiliser and petroleum products, could disrupt supply chains.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2020

Comments (44)

Dalai lama
Jun 26, 2020 10:06am
Now china feel the heat, keep it up.
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Jun 26, 2020 10:12am
Another failed Bollywood stunt by India. What India does not know is that China is not vulnerable like the minorities of India. China will teach a life-time lesson to the bullies of India whose soldiers can only dance at the border. Their patriotism is limited to Bollywood movies. Send RSS goons to fight Chinese army and then India will see how timid its own people are.
Recommend 0
kautiliya
Jun 26, 2020 10:13am
My Chinese friends do not buy any food that originates in China or buy any products produced in China
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jun 26, 2020 10:18am
Why not make a peace with China by returning their land?
Recommend 0
Leena
Jun 26, 2020 10:22am
This will not stop China to take their claimed land back.
Recommend 0
mmm
Jun 26, 2020 10:23am
India needs to be smarter and keep peace in the region by not trying to help USA corner China. Need to work towards peace in the region.
Recommend 0
Covid19
Jun 26, 2020 10:24am
@Dalai lama, it's a two-way heat and India will be the main loser.
Recommend 0
Harry
Jun 26, 2020 10:25am
This will give indian companies space to launch products and gain market share, can pakistan do that ?
Recommend 0
Hindustani
Jun 26, 2020 10:25am
We will ban all these cheap Chinese Mobiles and toys. China will come to its senses very soon.
Recommend 0
R Sahu
Jun 26, 2020 10:30am
If India can decrease imports by, say about 25%, it will be a great achievement. We can save about 15 US dollars per year.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 26, 2020 10:39am
A miscalculated reaction. Will fire back.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jun 26, 2020 10:41am
"‘Indian boycott of Chinese goods may not be feasible’.." Slowly by Slowly...One Step at a Time...
Recommend 0
surya
Jun 26, 2020 10:43am
let it happen
Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jun 26, 2020 10:49am
There is no country in the world which can exist without Chinese products and services. The world's dependence over the Chinese goods has increased manifold during the past many decades including those countries which consider themselves as Chinese arch rivals.
Recommend 0
Naeem
Jun 26, 2020 10:54am
China is not dependent but India is,
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jun 26, 2020 10:55am
The banners these protesters are holding, and the shirts they’re wearing, are all Made in China. China is a world super power and India knows it. No one can mess with China.
Recommend 0
Sameera
Jun 26, 2020 11:01am
Banning is not feasible in a day. But it's possible in a year. It's just beginning. Whole world will follow India.
Recommend 0
Sameera
Jun 26, 2020 11:02am
@Naeem, China is not dependent and the world is. Now turn is changing.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jun 26, 2020 11:03am
Modi/BJP is destroying its economy. India is using uneconomical tactics.
Recommend 0
Ashley
Jun 26, 2020 11:05am
Chinese import are likely will be reduced permanently and it will be gradual process. Process has started.
Recommend 0
Jacky
Jun 26, 2020 11:08am
@Naeem, so why china and pakistan is worried ?
Recommend 0
monty
Jun 26, 2020 11:10am
United States & Nato moving it's troops from Europe to South China sea to help India, Viatnam, Philippines, Japan, Australia & Indonesia. Also to secure Taiwan & honk Kong human rights. Pakistan should chose right side as a Muslims country should realise how bad Uhigors are pressed by dragon. Chinese eat snakes they can't be friends. At end India & Pakistan are blood brothers we still share our female as sisters mother's. Kindly come out from such diaspora together we can win world.
Recommend 0
KSRana
Jun 26, 2020 11:13am
Feasible or not feasible> For us nation first. Once many MNCs moves to India, situation will change completely.
Recommend 0
KSRana
Jun 26, 2020 11:14am
@Naeem, India has other options, do not worry. Pakistan is totally independent country be happy with that.
Recommend 0
Manoj
Jun 26, 2020 11:14am
@Chrís Dăń, let's see
Recommend 0
Rajan
Jun 26, 2020 11:14am
Ok. Challenge accepted by Modi. Let's see who wins. Anyone things Modi will reduce only Chinese import to India then you dont' know Modi.
Recommend 0
Ramesh R
Jun 26, 2020 11:24am
@Saif Zulfiqar, Whatever buddy. We will stand on our two foot. We dont beg anyone for help.
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jun 26, 2020 11:34am
Indian decision on China will affect to Indians or world?
Recommend 0
Common Man
Jun 26, 2020 11:36am
@Naeem, Nation First and rest is secondary...
Recommend 0
Dipak
Jun 26, 2020 11:37am
This is the begining.
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Jun 26, 2020 11:40am
India knows better.
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Jun 26, 2020 11:44am
China is India's headache. Indians know how to tackle it.
Recommend 0
Reader
Jun 26, 2020 11:48am
@Ashley, Yes, both Indians and Chinese know the implications, the Indians think long term like the Chinese. Imports will be reduced gradually but surely, no question about that.
Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jun 26, 2020 11:48am
@Chrís Dăń, Why are you worried?
Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jun 26, 2020 11:49am
@Saif Zulfiqar, You should be happy.
Recommend 0
satish
Jun 26, 2020 11:55am
That's the correct approach and answer to Chinese aggregation. Try to avoid as much as Chinese products and encourage local manufacturing.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Jun 26, 2020 12:18pm
No more cheap toys, cheap clothings, silly apps, useless decorations etc from China. This will slowly expand to other items. All Indians are behind their martyred soldiers even if China doesn't care whom they lost.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jun 26, 2020 12:19pm
@Dalai lama, "Now china feel the heat, keep it up." Yes they depend on India. They will starve to death when Indians will not buy anything from them. Keep it up.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Jun 26, 2020 12:19pm
@Chrís Dăń, Its Chinese move that's backfiring at the moment.
Recommend 0
nathan
Jun 26, 2020 12:46pm
World has survived without buying made in China during the lockdown when all the markets were closed, it can do the same for longer period t
Recommend 0
Haramullahvista
Jun 26, 2020 01:25pm
Boycotting the chinese stuff is a long term process. It needs slow replacement by local industry.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 26, 2020 01:47pm
Let racist Modi and his fascist R.S.S. and BJP cronies boycott Chinese goods and services. Eventually, they will beg for Chinese products just like bigot and liar Trump did.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jun 26, 2020 01:53pm
@Ramesh R, Modi has cut both foots of every Indian.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 26, 2020 02:23pm
Both India and China will increase imports of Bangladesh goods.
Recommend 0

