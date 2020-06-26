DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 26, 2020

Tax exemptions on official perks cost Rs30bn in 2019, says FBR

Mubarak Zeb KhanUpdated June 26, 2020

Email

FBR reports tax expenditure on pension and commutation of pension of govt officials, military officers and judges. — AFP/File
FBR reports tax expenditure on pension and commutation of pension of govt officials, military officers and judges. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: An official report of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has shown income tax exemptions and concessions worth Rs30 billion given to the top government officials, military officers and judges of superior courts on perks and privileges in the tax year 2019.

The estimates come from the first-ever comprehensive report on “Tax Expenditure 2020” produced by the FBR, which has also developed a special appendix on tax expenditure on pension and commutation of pension of government servants. Tax expenditure is a technical term that refers to the amount of revenue the state foregoes when it grants a tax exemption or a concession.

As per FBR details, the cost of exemptions on house rent allowance to judges of the Supreme Court or High Courts is estimated at Rs32 million. The total number of in-service judges is 130 and the total house rent allowance paid to judges in the tax year 2019 was Rs127.171m.

The total cost of exemption on perquisites, benefits and allowances received by judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan and High Court is estimated at Rs283m. The tax expenditure is calculated at the rate of 25pc.

The FBR report shows value of superior judicial allowance stood at Rs526.507m for in-service judges while the value of perquisites for in-service and retired judges is Rs605.280m. The former allowance is exclusively for 130 in-service judges while the second one is for both in-service and 390 retired judges. The exemption cost is estimated at Rs2m on free of rent residence for President of Pakistan, Governors and the Chiefs of Staff of Pakistan Armed Forces. The cost of concession in rates on allowance to pilots of any Pakistani airlines is estimated at Rs430m.

Reports tax expenditure on pension and commutation of pension of govt officials, military officers and judges

Similarly, the cost of lower rates on flying and submarine allowance is estimated at Rs133m. The exemption cost is estimated at Rs84m on income received by dependents and families of Shuhada. The cost of different allowances paid to armed forces personnel is estimated at Rs1.106bn.

The report did not mention the cost of free conveyance and sumptuary (entertainment) allowances given to Chiefs of Staff of Pakistan Armed Forces and corps commanders. The cost of foreign allowances to employees (diplomats) is estimated at Rs1.167bn.

As the pension and commutation of pension are exempted from income tax, the report used pension data maintained by four provincial and federal accountants general and separate AGs for Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Post and Military.

The exemption cost is estimated for the pension over and above the exemption threshold of Rs400,000.

The report estimates Rs13.68bn as the impact of revenue foregone on account of exemption on pension.

The total amount of pension paid in the tax year 2019 stands at Rs276.4bn across Pakistan. Of these payments, the highest share is of Punjab province that stood at Rs87.39bn or 31.6pc of the total, followed by military Rs81.17bn (29.36pc), Sindh Rs56.56bn (20.4pc), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rs22.71bn (8.2pc), federal government Rs11.18bn (4.04pc), Balochistan Rs9.17bn (3.31pc), Pakistan Railways Rs6.74bn (2.43pc) and Pakistan Post Rs1.47bn (0.53pc). These figures include only those pensions whose amount is above Rs400,000 per annum.

The tax exemption cost calculated on civilian pension stands at Rs9.2bn and on military pension at Rs4.5bn.

For the higher slab, those receiving pensions above Rs5m per annum (more than Rs400,000 per month), the proportion between civilian and military is the other way round. The total amount paid in this slab to military personnel stood at Rs6.3bn, while the pension payments to all civilian officers, including judges of superior courts and federal secretaries, stood at Rs1.5bn. The report does not mention the number of beneficiaries.

The cost of tax exemption in this slab for the military is Rs1.6bn while for the civilians it stood at Rs0.4bn, respectively. The report does not mention any rank- or grade-wise comparison though the data shows that persons with higher ranks in the military have much higher monthly pensions compared to civilians.

The analysis of data regarding payments of commutation pension shows that early retirement payment is also higher in the military compared to civilian institutions. The highest payment of commutation was made in the military, which stood at Rs54.6bn or 32.7pc, followed by Punjab that stood at Rs33.9bn (20.3pc), Sindh at Rs30.7bn (18.4pc), KP Rs19.8bn (11.89pc), Balochistan Rs8.8bn (5.28pc), federal government Rs13bn (7.8pc), Pakistan Railways Rs3.8bn (2.4pc) and Pakistan Post Rs1.7bn (1.02pc).

Tax concessions on the payment of commutation pension were estimated at Rs16.65bn in the tax year 2019. This amount is also over and above the exemption threshold of Rs400,000.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ibrahim S.
Jun 26, 2020 09:22am
If you dig deeper, what you will find will surprise you more
Recommend 0
syed faiq raza
Jun 26, 2020 10:02am
Also please report tax expenditure cost favoured to IPPs, Fertilizer and other sectors, which cover significant portion. Also they enjoy subsidy.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 26, 2020 10:38am
Elite are going to eat our money again.
Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jun 26, 2020 10:44am
These classes are the privileged groups of the country and the rest of the people have to earn not only to feed their own selves and their families but also contribute towards the major portion of their earnings to the welfare of these groups.
Recommend 0
Taimur
Jun 26, 2020 11:43am
What action taken to eliminate fake pensioners from the list and to recover amount which was transferred in the name of pensioners who are not even alive?
Recommend 0
Parvez
Jun 26, 2020 01:13pm
This country was made for these people ....the rest can go where ever they can.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Prices and markets

Prices and markets

Are there limits to how much the price should move when there is a demand or supply shock?

Editorial

Updated June 26, 2020

Air crash report

There must be a root-and-branch overhaul of both organisations and the problems that bedevil them.

Premature optimism
Updated June 26, 2020

Premature optimism

REPORTS that Covid-19 cases in Pakistan have been falling in recent days should be viewed with caution.

June 26, 2020

A heavy price

IT is unfortunate that Radiullah alias Amiray from Tehkal in Peshawar district has found himself in the company of...

June 25, 2020

Diplomatic spat

PAKISTAN-India relations, already in the throes of an extended cool phase, have over the past few days deteriorated...

June 25, 2020

Tax exemptions

NOT all tax exemptions — the indirect, off-budget expenditures governments accrue by removing or reducing assigned...

June 25, 2020

Unjustified detention

WHAT began as a farce is becoming more so by the day. It has been over 100 days since Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman,...