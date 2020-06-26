DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 26, 2020

Afghan envoy meets army chief, PPP chairman

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 26, 2020

Email

Afghanistan’s envoy to Pakistan Atif Mashal in a meeting with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Twitter/File
Afghanistan’s envoy to Pakistan Atif Mashal in a meeting with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: With progress on the much-anticipated intra-Afghan talks again being impeded by familiar challenges, Afghanistan’s envoy to Pakistan Atif Mashal on Thursday reached out to Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa for a discussion on the peace process.

“Today I met with Pakistan COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa and discussed follow up of matters arising from his recent Kabul visit, Afghan peace process, upcoming APAPPS meeting, strengthening bilateral relations and the current situation in the region,” Mr Mashal tweeted after the meeting.

Gen Bajwa had on June 9 visited Kabul for assuring the Afghan leadership about Pakistan’s support for the Afghan peace process. His visit had taken place in the midst of progress towards the initiation of the intra-Afghan dialogue, which had raised hopes about the prospects of ending the 19-year-long conflict in Afghanistan.

However, lately the exchange of prisoners between Afghan government and the Taliban has once again slowed down. Kabul is still to release another about 1,250 of the agreed 5,000 insurgent fighters, while Taliban is to set free about 400 of the 1,000 captured Afghan security personnel.

Prisoner swap between the two sides has been taking place under the Doha agreement that was signed by the US and the insurgent group in February and is a prerequisite for the start of intra-Afghan talks.

Prisoner exchange between Afghan government and the Taliban has slowed down again

The release of prisoners is a major issue that has been delaying the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, which were originally scheduled for March 10. Pakistan had facilitated the signing of the agreement.

Meanwhile, there has also been a sharp spike in violence in Afghanistan.

Chief of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah has warned that increased violence would damage the peace process.

“Where does it get us? If the current level of violence continues… and then the people leave Kabul [for Doha] in order to start talks [with the Taliban], but with the news of hundreds of people being killed recently, including civilians, that will not be a good environment for the start of negotiations,” Abdullah was quoted by VOA as having said.

The Afghan envoy later met Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at his residence in Islamabad, according to a statement by the political party.

The two, the PPP said, “discussed matters of mutual interests and exchanged thoughts on strengthening bilateral relationship between both countries”.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that the PPP always believed that a democratic, stable and peaceful Afghanistan was vital for peace and harmony in the region.

He called for greater cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan for peace, development and stability.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ismail
Jun 26, 2020 09:49am
Why PPP? This reflects bad intention of Afghan Government as PPP would never want peace! They are following Indian agenda to destroy peace accord. Afghan Government if honest and serious then should catch Indian involvement who are using fake Taliban name to destroy the peace agreement! As they are the losers in peace process!
Recommend 0
Notwo
Jun 26, 2020 10:08am
Bilawal is quickly becoming a serious threat for PM Sahab.
Recommend 0
Hard to bite
Jun 26, 2020 10:26am
Why PPP chairman?
Recommend 0
badar
Jun 26, 2020 10:38am
@Notwo, We People are the barreier my eliminate this threat in next election forever
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jun 26, 2020 11:07am
@Ismail, Who else will meet Afghans?
Recommend 0
Chacha
Jun 26, 2020 01:30pm
@Ismail, PPP approach is mature when dealing with Afghanistan or Iran
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 26, 2020 02:25pm
Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Prices and markets

Prices and markets

Are there limits to how much the price should move when there is a demand or supply shock?

Editorial

Updated June 26, 2020

Air crash report

There must be a root-and-branch overhaul of both organisations and the problems that bedevil them.

Premature optimism
Updated June 26, 2020

Premature optimism

REPORTS that Covid-19 cases in Pakistan have been falling in recent days should be viewed with caution.

June 26, 2020

A heavy price

IT is unfortunate that Radiullah alias Amiray from Tehkal in Peshawar district has found himself in the company of...

June 25, 2020

Diplomatic spat

PAKISTAN-India relations, already in the throes of an extended cool phase, have over the past few days deteriorated...

June 25, 2020

Tax exemptions

NOT all tax exemptions — the indirect, off-budget expenditures governments accrue by removing or reducing assigned...

June 25, 2020

Unjustified detention

WHAT began as a farce is becoming more so by the day. It has been over 100 days since Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman,...