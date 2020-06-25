DAWN.COM

Peshawar High Court directs hospital to facilitate woman seeking sex reassignment surgery

SirajuddinJune 25, 2020

The petitioner was diagnosed with gender dysphoria, according to her lawyer. — AP/File
The petitioner was diagnosed with gender dysphoria, according to her lawyer. — AP/File

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday directed the administration of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) to facilitate a young woman who wants to undergo sex reassignment surgery (SRS) to become a man.

The order was issued by a division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rasheed and Justice Naeem Anwar, which heard a petition filed by the woman seeking the court's nod for the surgery.

The case was argued at length in today's hearing in light of the Constitution, transgender rights act and other medico-legal aspects.

The HMC legal adviser, Advocate Mansoor Tariq, was consulted regarding the petition and the legal points involved therein.

Representing the petitioner, senior lawyer Saifullah Muhib Kakakhel argued that it is the woman's constitutional right to opt for any surgery or procedure to change her sex as per her desire.

The petitioner was diagnosed with gender dysphoria, a condition that involves a conflict between a person’s internal gender identity and the biological sex assigned to them at birth, and it can be treated through SRS, the lawyer said.

He informed the court that his client has felt and acted like a male since childhood but her outward appearance is that of a female, and because of the mental distress she has suffered due to the condition, she wants to have her sex changed.

Kakakhel said his client has to make her own choices and the law only facilitates people and not withhold their rights.

He also argued that the parliament had recently passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, and her desire to change her sex is covered under Section 2 of the Act.

Justice Rasheed, who was heading the bench, inquired from the lawyer why they had approached the court regarding the surgery and not the hospital.

At this, the counsel informed the court that his client could face several legal complications after the surgery such as changing her name and sex in her CNIC and regarding inheritance issues, therefore they sought the court's prior approval.

After examining the case from all constitutional aspects, the bench ordered the HMC to facilitate the petitioner and present a report within three months on the following points:

  • Sexual status of the petitioner and whether it is possible for her to undergo sex reassignment surgery.
  • Medico-legal aspects of the case.
  • Technicalities and risk factor involved in the surgery to the life of the petitioner.
  • How the hospital can facilitate the petitioner.

In November 2018, a similar petition was filed in the PHC by a 22-year-old woman seeking permission to undergo SRS, but the application was reportedly withdrawn later.

In 2015, a resident of Kohat transitioned from female to male after undergoing surgery at a local hospital and got engaged to a childhood friend after a successful transition.

In the same year, two sisters in Chakwal had a sex change after doctors declared them male following a physical examination.

Comments (7)

Original Rajput of Sindh
Jun 26, 2020 12:08am
Great job Peshawar High court
Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 26, 2020 01:38am
Why do someone requires a court permission?
Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor
Jun 26, 2020 02:28am
The problem here is that the ones who underwent surgery for similar cases have finally realized they were misguided by the psychologists and can't go back to their previous lives and are hence opening up to the world to warn them about the irreparable damage this can cause. More than 40% "attempt" suicide after the procedure. The point here is that before venturing into the point of no return, every minute detail and all possibilities need to be explored and exhausted. It is not so simple as it appears and responsible reporting needs to be done to avoid pushing the confused ones into becoming copy cats.
Recommend 0
Awaz....
Jun 26, 2020 02:46am
O Lord Have Mercy....
Recommend 0
Shah jee
Jun 26, 2020 03:02am
Great news.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 26, 2020 03:50am
Transgenders should not have to seek prior permission or 'all clear chits' from high courts in precedence of all the possible legal issues they might have after SRS. Our health sector, and more indirectly the state should make such changes in the system that all these inconveniences for people seeking gender change must be facilitated to every end and protected by the law just like the binary gender people. I dont understand or claim to know these decisions that people make in changing their whole identities but i know that these decisions do not make them less human, and cannot, must not keep them from availing basic human rights like jobs education medical services and their inheritances.
Recommend 0
Salaroa
Jun 26, 2020 05:58am
that's a great decision!
Recommend 0

