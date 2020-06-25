DAWN.COM

CJP takes notice of video clip threatening Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Haseeb BhattiJune 25, 2020

Justice Isa's wife, Sarina Isa, had informed police that the life of her family was in danger as they were receiving threats. — SC website/File
Justice Isa's wife, Sarina Isa, had informed police that the life of her family was in danger as they were receiving threats. — SC website/File

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday took notice of a video clip containing "derogatory, contemptuous, and scandalous language" against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

A statement by the apex court said: "The [CJP] has taken notice of [a] video clip viral on social media containing derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the institution of judiciary and honorable judges."

The matter was fixed for hearing for tomorrow (Friday) before Bench-1.

A copy of the statement issued by the Supreme Court.
A copy of the statement issued by the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, Justice Isa's wife, Sarina Isa, had informed police that the life of her family was in danger as they were receiving threats and had requested officials to register a case against those who were threatening and harassing her family.

She had filed an application at Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station.

“I am the wife of Mr Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is a judge of the Supreme Court, and to whom a death threat has been extended,” she said in her complaint, adding that a person in a video had said that her husband should be shot publicly.

She also submitted a USB containing the threatening video message.

A search on the internet revealed the name of the person painting a target mark on my husband’s picture to be Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza, she said, adding that she had enclosed printouts of two documents which she had obtained from links appearing in the video, but did not know if this was his real name.

“As you must know many powerful people are not happy with my husband and I suspect that this death threat to my husband is in continuation of what we have been facing,” she said, adding that her father was seriously ill and today was the first day she had stepped out of the house after a long time.

“I do not want to lose my husband,” the complainant said.

Threatening to murder a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was the worst kind of terrorism, the complaint stated, adding that many powerful people wanted to get rid of Justice Isa and it was the duty of the police to find out who they were and to arrest them.

Last week, the SC had thrown out the presidential reference against Justice Isa, terming it “invalid”.

“[The reference] is declared to be of no legal effect whatsoever and stands quashed,” read the majority (9-1) short verdict on a petition filed by Justice Isa and others seeking the reference's dismissal.

The reference filed against Justice Isa — in line to become the chief justice on September 18, 2023, for 13 months — by the government in May last year alleged that he had acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in his wealth returns

Ashley
Jun 25, 2020 10:45pm
Any statement by Imran government?
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jun 25, 2020 11:02pm
Money trail?
Recommend 0
Aad
Jun 25, 2020 11:26pm
@Ashley, They sent statement as a threatening video. Everytime I think that, this may be lowest point they can go, they prove me wrong.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 25, 2020 11:32pm
This complaint is a double edged sword that can damage either ways.
Recommend 0
Asfand
Jun 25, 2020 11:33pm
There is malicious campaign going on against the judge which must be stopped and the government should step. The government is not accepting that their case was quashed
Recommend 0
Osman
Jun 26, 2020 01:26am
Publicity stunt.
Recommend 0
Jnb
Jun 26, 2020 01:39am
Supreme Court can well manage these kind of threats !
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 26, 2020 01:45am
Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza or whosoever he may be should be immediately arrested and a case according to the law should be registered against him. This man should be grilled by the police to inquire as who else is involved in the threatening plot. How dare he issued such a threatening statement and that too to kill a serving SC judge. The government should provide heightened security for Justice Isa as well as to all of his family members and they should not move without a bullet proof car escorted by the police or Rangers protocol.
Recommend 0
Aad
Jun 26, 2020 01:57am
@Ahmad, So no money-trail means you can send threatening video? Which world these PTI supporters live in? As per them, its okay to kill if there is no money trail provided yet even though case is still going on.
Recommend 0
zane
Jun 26, 2020 02:05am
Lady, I think you forgot that your husband is "one of the powerful people" of Pakistan who simply needs to show money trail. Stop the Bull left and right and produce evidence such as your money trail and the case is close.
Recommend 0
Gaz
Jun 26, 2020 02:11am
@Asfand, it can stopped very easily. Just tell us how the wife of a Pakistani judge managed to earn over a million dollars by teaching.
Recommend 0
Banda Faqeer
Jun 26, 2020 02:24am
This threatening statement must be from government overseeing the government of Imran Khan. Their amateur actions are known by all.
Recommend 0
SMA
Jun 26, 2020 02:39am
Pakistan needs to overhaul the whole judiciary systems Including appointments and education on the competitive basis like CSP exams. Judges past and present history along with their political affiliation should closely be closely watched before qualifying for appointments. Above all their assets should be investigated as well.
Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Jun 26, 2020 02:51am
I am the wife of judge Isa don’t ask me money trail because he is honorable SC judge.
Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Jun 26, 2020 02:56am
When a person or a judge has the balance in his hand he or she should weigh equitably.
Recommend 0
MZ
Jun 26, 2020 03:08am
@Aad, Is it them really (IK)?
Recommend 0
Strategist
Jun 26, 2020 04:17am
Do they not have anything else to do rather than to respond to news, media and people's random messages on social media? I request the government to pass a law that this media drama should be done and dusted. No government department should be allowed to give daily statements. We don't pay taxes for this
Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Jun 26, 2020 04:32am
Good decision! A threat to any judge, not to mention the Justice of Supreme court, should be taken seriously by the authorities concerned. If, in the long run, we want to make Pakistan a viable and civilized country then the Dignity of Judiciary must be preserved.
Recommend 0
Amin
Jun 26, 2020 04:54am
Birds of feather flock together. Money trail please.
Recommend 0
AHAQ
Jun 26, 2020 05:09am
More excuses?
Recommend 0
nk
Jun 26, 2020 06:33am
They just don't want this to go to SJC!!!
Recommend 0
A&A
Jun 26, 2020 06:57am
Next episode, thrill & mystery continue...
Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Jun 26, 2020 06:58am
A stupid act by the government has many adverse consequences
Recommend 0
Amir
Jun 26, 2020 07:35am
a person threatens another openly, and verifiable. Yet no police action as of yet. This is the state of affair in Pakistan and gives such people strength to take violence in their own hand. Because they know they will be protected by some state institution
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 26, 2020 08:35am
No distractions. Every Pakistani wants this CJP to find how the expensive properties were amassed by the judge.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jun 26, 2020 08:37am
@Ashley, You talk? In your India, a serving CJI was sent home for not complying with Hindutva scheme of things.
Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed sheikh
Jun 26, 2020 08:49am
@Asfand, go to the second part of quashed judgement, it is hurting there
Recommend 0
Raheel sharif
Jun 26, 2020 08:59am
@Dr Tarik, please have your head examined. All money trail was given to Supreme Court. Money came from sale of one thousand acre of agricultural land inherited from her father and working in American school. The properties were bought before Justice faez Essa became a judge he was lawyer at that time.
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Jun 26, 2020 09:08am
It is the responsibility of IK government to provide full protection to Justice Isa and his family.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jun 26, 2020 10:15am
@Fastrack, they were gotten the same way as IKs and his sisters properties
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 26, 2020 10:26am
@Osman, yes.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 26, 2020 10:27am
@zane, I wish she behaves normal,shows her own sources to buy the assets and clises the chapter gracefully.
Recommend 0
Naji
Jun 26, 2020 11:11am
Dear Madam, just submit all record of income and money transfer from Pakistan to UK. Kindly submit all receipt of £700,000 plus, you transferred to UK for the purchasing of three properties.
Recommend 0
Abdul
Jun 26, 2020 02:39pm
@Naji, She has already done so to the 10 members of Supreme court. Did not your brain hear the comments made by the honourable judge last Friday.
Recommend 0

