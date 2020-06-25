DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 26, 2020

Opposition lambastes PM Imran for saying Osama bin Laden was 'martyred'

Dawn.com | Nadir GuramaniUpdated June 25, 2020

Email

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif speaks in the National Assembly on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N leader Khawaja Asif speaks in the National Assembly on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif on Thursday lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan over his speech in the National Assembly in which the premier referred to slain Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden as "martyred".

"Imran Khan called Osama bin Laden shaheed. Bin Laden brought terrorism to our lands, he was a terrorist through and through and he [premier] calls him shaheed?" said Asif during the National Assembly session.

In a late-night tweet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill defended Prime Minister Imran, saying he had twice used the word “killed” for bin Laden (in addition to martyred).

"An unwarranted attempt is being made at home/abroad with a clear intent to make his remarks controversial unnecessarily," he wrote, saying the prime minister's commitment against terrorism is "unwavering".

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran delivered an all-encompassing speech in the parliament.

Speaking about the country's relations with the United States, he said Pakistan had to face a lot of "humiliation" despite supporting Washington in the 'war on terror' and was then blamed for the US's failures in Afghanistan.

Recalling an incident that he said caused "embarrassment" to Pakistan, the premier said: "The Americans came to Abbottabad and killed, martyred Osama bin Laden. When happened after that? The entire world cursed at us and spoke ill of us."

Reacting to the prime minister's speech, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Imran's remarks were consistent with "his history of appeasement to violent extremism".

"It is during his government that those involved in APS Army Public School] attack 'escaped' & those involved in Daniel Pearl's murder get relief. Running with the hare & hunting with the hound," he said in a tweet.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesperson for the PPP chairman, also released a statement in which he called Imran a "national security threat".

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

"By labelling Osama bin Laden a martyr, Imran Khan has become a national security threat. If he is a martyr, then what is the status of those civilians and members of our armed forces who embraced martyrdom in the attacks by Al Qaeda?

"Thousands of civilians and youth were martyred in attacks by Al Qaeda," he said.

Khokhar also questioned the lesson the prime minister was trying to teach the younger generation.

"Today Imran Khan has proven himself to be 'Taliban Khan' in parliament. The Imran Khan-Taliban nexus was evident from the meetings between the two."

This is the same person who had called for the Taliban to open their offices in Pakistan, he said.

Separately, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said that Pakistan was still a victim of terrorist attacks due to Osama Bin Laden.

"Because of him the country is in such a state and you are presenting him as a hero on the assembly floor?"

She added that Imran's words will go down in history. "Remember that Osama Bin Laden can be the PM's hero but not the nation's. He was and will remain a criminal of the state and the people."

Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces who raided his compound in Pakistan in 2011.

Prime Minister Imran during his trip to the United States last year had said that Pakistan’s main spy agency provided the US with a lead that helped them find and take out Osama bin Laden.

The prime minister also said that he never felt more humiliated than he did on May 2, 2011 when American commandos took him out without informing Pakistan.

“Never did I feel more humiliated than I did when OBL was taken out in Pakistan,” he said in his speech at the US Institute of Peace (USIP) in Washington. “Here was a country which was an ally, which did not trust us [enough to tell about the raid]. We do not want to be humiliated like this again.”

Asad Durrani, a former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence chief, had also told Al Jazeera in 2015 that the ISI probably knew where Osama bin Laden was hiding and had shared this information with the Americans before the Abbottabad raid. But this was the first such confirmation by a Pakistani official.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (93)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
gghh
Jun 25, 2020 07:34pm
Now we are talking :)
Recommend 0
SJ
Jun 25, 2020 07:34pm
Massive embarrassment !!
Recommend 0
Amir khusro
Jun 25, 2020 07:38pm
Sad state of affairs
Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Jun 25, 2020 07:47pm
He is not the first person to give such statements
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Jun 25, 2020 07:50pm
IK is 100% right :)
Recommend 0
King
Jun 25, 2020 07:54pm
I think it's slip of tungh !!
Recommend 0
Khurram
Jun 25, 2020 08:00pm
PMLN leaders make sense.
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Jun 25, 2020 08:02pm
Such an irresponsible statement from highest office holder is really troubling. .
Recommend 0
Sree
Jun 25, 2020 08:03pm
I am not surprised.
Recommend 0
Jit
Jun 25, 2020 08:15pm
Honest acknowledgement!
Recommend 0
Babban
Jun 25, 2020 08:37pm
Next time when he meets american leaders, they will ask him for clarification.
Recommend 0
gghh
Jun 25, 2020 08:37pm
Clear case of misplaced priorities. This is not the tabdeeli he promised. He's trying to push us deeper into the muck
Recommend 0
Hwh
Jun 25, 2020 08:43pm
Well done IK. Told the truth.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Jun 25, 2020 08:53pm
As per pmln allies head Fazl ur Rahman of JUIF.. who officially stated in this war a dog killed will equate to shaheed... where was khawaja Asif then ?. He was mourned in pak during PMLN era as well.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 25, 2020 08:54pm
Slip of tongue. Don't make mountain out of molehill.
Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jun 25, 2020 09:02pm
Hope there is a u turn.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Jun 25, 2020 09:03pm
Opposition has nothing to do... as they were in govt ... no difference, just talking.
Recommend 0
Vikas P
Jun 25, 2020 09:04pm
Did he really say that???...!!!
Recommend 0
Hafeez
Jun 25, 2020 09:05pm
In whose Govts all these episodes of TTP and OBL took place PPP and PML N. So stop blaming others.
Recommend 0
photon
Jun 25, 2020 09:08pm
The cat is now out of basket!
Recommend 0
SDA
Jun 25, 2020 09:11pm
Opposition has nothing constructive to offer. They are frustrated because their looting has stopped.
Recommend 0
hamza
Jun 25, 2020 09:17pm
No, it is not an embarrassment. Embarrassment is having corrupt politicians, the likes of PPP, PMNL and some PTI's.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 25, 2020 09:21pm
OK then you had government running that time why he was not captured?
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Jun 25, 2020 09:28pm
It's slip of tongue.
Recommend 0
AHAQ
Jun 25, 2020 09:34pm
Imran Khan is hones about everything while opposition wants bury their heads in sand forever.
Recommend 0
Ravi
Jun 25, 2020 09:36pm
He is confused, he doesn't know how to respond (COVID case),he doesn't know what to do (several U turns), and he doesn't know what to say (the headline above). He was cricketer and philanthropist, who constructed a hospital. Nation building and politics and diplomacy.... He doesn't know anything about it.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 25, 2020 09:41pm
Terrorist for one is a hero for others. Look at what's happening in the U.S. right now as heroes of yesterday like Christopher Columbus and the confederate Generals along with their statues are being torn down by the people in different cities across the U.S.?
Recommend 0
Mango
Jun 25, 2020 09:46pm
Truth...has an uncanny ability to come out.... And rest is history.
Recommend 0
Javeed
Jun 25, 2020 09:49pm
They are right this Bin Laden have brought violence, country’s stability, criminal activities and great embarrassment around globe for Pakistanis living there and around the globe
Recommend 0
Ranajoy Sen
Jun 25, 2020 09:56pm
@Rashid Khan, How so ?
Recommend 0
Shaun
Jun 25, 2020 09:59pm
100 per cent correct
Recommend 0
ann
Jun 25, 2020 10:54pm
@Hani_Layyah, its not about the statement. its about mentality.
Recommend 0
Neutral
Jun 25, 2020 11:48pm
Its a Wide ball.
Recommend 0
Desi jat
Jun 26, 2020 12:51am
@bhaRAT©, such a slippery PM, live with him.
Recommend 0
Ali Vaqar Awan
Jun 26, 2020 12:53am
Khawaja Asif, this time is totally correct.
Recommend 0
Shahik
Jun 26, 2020 01:00am
Shame..
Recommend 0
Vijay
Jun 26, 2020 01:32am
@Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin), Khan Saab had been having many slip of tongues.
Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 26, 2020 01:41am
It is his personal opinion not stance of government of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Ahsan
Jun 26, 2020 01:58am
Look at how the opposition jumps on a slip of tongue and starts to call the honorable PM a security threat How sad and little are they
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jun 26, 2020 02:06am
@Hani_Layyah, "Such an irresponsible statement from highest office holder is really troubling..." As usual expect U-turns tomorrow...
Recommend 0
ashar
Jun 26, 2020 02:07am
another proof, IK doesn't know what he is saying. he is confused
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jun 26, 2020 02:07am
@ann, "@Hani_Layyah, its not about the statement. its about mentality.." You Nailed it...
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jun 26, 2020 02:11am
@bhaRAT©, "Slip of tongue. Don't make mountain out of molehill..." Why not...?? He is no Ordinary Person...should think twice before he addresses the nation...
Recommend 0
Josh Powell
Jun 26, 2020 02:15am
Don't let Imran Khan speak in public please.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jun 26, 2020 02:18am
@bhaRAT©, "Don't make mountain out of molehill..." Why not...??? He sits on the Highest Point (State Head) of the Mountain...He should have been more responsible...
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jun 26, 2020 02:21am
@Hani_Layyah, "Such an irresponsible statement..." By a Responsible Head of State...??
Recommend 0
MEA
Jun 26, 2020 02:37am
@Neutral, it’s a No Ball !
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jun 26, 2020 02:58am
@Neutral, "Its a Wide ball..." I think it's a Full Toss...
Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 26, 2020 03:28am
At least Khawaja Asif and other MLN leader need not criticize the PM. Sharifs were funded by OBL.
Recommend 0
JP
Jun 26, 2020 03:40am
How can be a PM so irresponsible. One can understand that he has no experience but he should no that what he speaks the world is watching.
Recommend 0
Ali Kazmi
Jun 26, 2020 03:42am
He was the moral equivalent of America's founding fathers when he was fighting the Soviet Union. To most Pakistanis he is nothing, neither a friend nor a foe.
Recommend 0
Shah
Jun 26, 2020 04:08am
Slip of tongue or is the PM saying what he really believes. OBL brought havoc to our land when he was alive and his death caused so much embarrassment to the whole country. IK has to come out and clarify his statement. Otherwise he's handed a golden opportunity to his opponents both home and abroad at a time when the country is going through such a tough time.
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 26, 2020 04:25am
Imran Khan has zero credibility
Recommend 0
bolo_BOLO
Jun 26, 2020 04:37am
IK is not a good speaker, nver was and never will be. Myself never a fan of Zulfi Bhtto or his daughter but they both were good speaker. ( Though always acted opposite of what they talked) The less said about NS is better, he could not even read correctly his written speech and even today does not know how to read or talk.
Recommend 0
Abdur R. Talukder
Jun 26, 2020 04:47am
The truth is always considered as whole truth and there is no doubt in it!
Recommend 0
American by Heart
Jun 26, 2020 05:37am
Why is PM talking about past. Deal with present situations. You cannot change past. Nor can you predict future so deal things that matter now.
Recommend 0
CK AK
Jun 26, 2020 06:09am
@Neutral, I love this comment
Recommend 0
Gargoyle
Jun 26, 2020 06:16am
It happens when you don’t use prepared speech. None of these opposition leaders have the moral ground to criticise IK. They need to shut up and wait for their turn in the next election.
Recommend 0
Senthil nathan
Jun 26, 2020 06:57am
Let the cat out of the bag
Recommend 0
Amir
Jun 26, 2020 07:30am
the fact is that it was during PPP government that US did their surgical strike. What did PPP government do...NOTHING. They appeased the US, kept quite, and listened to the embarrassing statement from world over. Because PPP and PMLN agenda had always been to make money, export it to UK, and live the life that even a King can not afford. Our PM is a loose tongue, does not know sometimes what he is saying. But I want him to do one thing, make state institute strong so they can counter likes of Nawaz and Zardari in future.
Recommend 0
G.Hariharan
Jun 26, 2020 08:14am
@Neutral, not only wide ball but also no ball which has a free hit also.
Recommend 0
Malik
Jun 26, 2020 08:14am
He should apologize for the slip of the tongue.
Recommend 0
Dipak
Jun 26, 2020 08:25am
This is the difference between.....
Recommend 0
Imran Qureshi LBW
Jun 26, 2020 08:25am
Imran Khan got hit wicket.
Recommend 0
Vikram
Jun 26, 2020 08:27am
Wait for U Turn.. he will say something soon..
Recommend 0
P K Thakur
Jun 26, 2020 08:38am
@King, Probably .
Recommend 0
India
Jun 26, 2020 08:42am
agreed with IK
Recommend 0
N Abidi
Jun 26, 2020 08:53am
OBL is not a relevant anymore, finished chapter! Stop hyping everything for point scoring! What is relevant is covid 19 ! Lost oppositions!
Recommend 0
SATT
Jun 26, 2020 08:54am
Cricketer playing from both hand.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Jun 26, 2020 09:11am
The dictionary meaning of martyr is “ someone killed because of his religious or other beliefs” PM Imran Khan said in a continuous sentence, which certainly doesn’t mean he believe OBL was a martyr. And for those who are unnecessarily criticizing a sentence, please see Indian TV, they are terming their 20 Hindu Army Jawans as “ shaheed” PM Imran Khan mustn’t talk about a dead horse, in the first place.
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Jun 26, 2020 09:13am
Doesn't he know the difference between killed and martyred ?
Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jun 26, 2020 09:18am
@bhaRAT©, Is it slip of tongue or tongue of sleep?
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jun 26, 2020 09:24am
@Gopal Patel, - since when Indians developing lexicon?
Recommend 0
Rao
Jun 26, 2020 09:27am
I see Pakistan-US relations going down the drain
Recommend 0
Mangoman
Jun 26, 2020 09:37am
IK bowled a no ball and now opposition is having a free hit.
Recommend 0
Mangoman
Jun 26, 2020 09:38am
@Gopal Patel, He is supposed to be Oxford educated.
Recommend 0
Mrs.khalil
Jun 26, 2020 09:43am
Inefficient and shallow politicians made this parliament , a circus theatre, everyone can watch this show on television , free of cost. Yet another side of this issue is , millions of rupees of tax payers money is being spent every year on these incapable people.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 26, 2020 10:25am
This Opposition man has won many money laundering competition where the money came from is the only thing we all ask from Mr Khotjwa
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Jun 26, 2020 10:34am
Please dont remove IK from power. He shud be PM for atleast 2 more terms.
Recommend 0
Aamir
Jun 26, 2020 10:39am
The highest beneficiary of OBL is pmln. Everybody knows that.
Recommend 0
T. M. Reddy
Jun 26, 2020 10:48am
He attempted the word martyred for appeasements of bad, good and great actors, probably....
Recommend 0
Nino
Jun 26, 2020 10:51am
@Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin), His tongue slips too often. Why can’t he learn to keep quiet for a change? Why can’t he read from written texts to save us all from embarrassment?
Recommend 0
Reader
Jun 26, 2020 10:56am
Does anyone believe politicians any longer?
Recommend 0
Shazia
Jun 26, 2020 11:04am
Time and again IK has proved that he is NOT capable to hold the office of PM...
Recommend 0
Rajan
Jun 26, 2020 11:09am
When are you going to meet President Trump again? Would love to watch that meeting.
Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Jun 26, 2020 11:14am
Opposition with nothing else to cry upon has just picked up a word from IK's speech. Why not discuss the foreign trip expense comparison that he put up, evidencing how brutally the people of Pakistan have been looted.
Recommend 0
BK Indian
Jun 26, 2020 11:49am
IK was stumped!!!
Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 26, 2020 12:46pm
@Rashid Khan, "He is not the first person to give such statements" Maybe. But he is the first "Head of Government" to give such a statement.
Recommend 0
Mannu Virk
Jun 26, 2020 02:12pm
@Amir, all in ur dreams
Recommend 0
Adnan Saqib
Jun 26, 2020 02:20pm
this is just a slip of tongue.
Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 26, 2020 02:35pm
Slip of a tongue...
Recommend 0
Abdul
Jun 26, 2020 02:43pm
@Vikas P, Didn't you hear Mr. vikas.
Recommend 0
Haseeb
Jun 26, 2020 02:46pm
Humiliation will become your habit PMIK if you don't know the difference between a terrorist and a martyer
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Prices and markets

Prices and markets

Are there limits to how much the price should move when there is a demand or supply shock?

Editorial

Updated June 26, 2020

Air crash report

There must be a root-and-branch overhaul of both organisations and the problems that bedevil them.

Premature optimism
Updated June 26, 2020

Premature optimism

REPORTS that Covid-19 cases in Pakistan have been falling in recent days should be viewed with caution.

June 26, 2020

A heavy price

IT is unfortunate that Radiullah alias Amiray from Tehkal in Peshawar district has found himself in the company of...

June 25, 2020

Diplomatic spat

PAKISTAN-India relations, already in the throes of an extended cool phase, have over the past few days deteriorated...

June 25, 2020

Tax exemptions

NOT all tax exemptions — the indirect, off-budget expenditures governments accrue by removing or reducing assigned...

June 25, 2020

Unjustified detention

WHAT began as a farce is becoming more so by the day. It has been over 100 days since Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman,...