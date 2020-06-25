DAWN.COM

June 26, 2020

FO 'disappointed' with US report on terrorism

Naveed Siddiqui Updated June 25, 2020

In today's statement, FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan was fully aware of its responsibilities as a sovereign state. — Radio Pak/File
FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui

The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday said it was "disappointed" with Pakistan-related observations in the US State Department's Annual Country Report on Terrorism for 2019, calling them "self-contradictory and selective" in characterising efforts to counter terrorism and terrorist financing.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that while the report recognises that Al Qaeda has been seriously degraded in the region, it neglects to mention Pakistan's crucial role in decimating the group.

"Similarly, the report acknowledges the sharp decrease in terrorist attacks in Pakistan. However, it neglects to explain that this was only possible because Pakistan’s resolute counter-terrorism operations have targeted proscribed groups and outfits without discrimination."

The annual report — released on June 24 — looked at global counter-terrorism trends during the past year and reviewed progress made by the US and other countries in dealing with the threat.

In the section on Pakistan, the report stated that the country continued to serve as a "safe haven for certain regionally focused terrorist groups" and allowed groups targeting Afghanistan and India to operate from its territory.

It alleged that Pakistan has yet to take decisive action against Indian and Afghanistan-focused militants, adding that no effort has been made to prosecute terrorist leaders such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader Masood Azhar and Sajid Mir, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, "both of whom are widely believed to reside in Pakistan under the protection of the state, despite government denials".

In today's statement, Farooqui said that Pakistan was fully aware of its responsibilities as a sovereign state.

"We reject any insinuation about any safe haven. Pakistan will not allow any group or entity to use its territory against any country.

"On the contrary, it is Pakistan that faces the threat of terrorism from externally-based and foreign sponsored groups, like the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS-K and others. The report is again either silent or vague on the origins and locations of these terrorist groups."

The FO spokesperson also went on to highlight the different steps that have been taken to combat terrorism and terror financing.

"In recent months, Pakistan has prosecuted and convicted the leadership of several proscribed groups, which has been acknowledged by the United States elsewhere but only merit a passing mention in the report.

"Pakistan also continues to implement the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan, and has undertaken wide ranging and systemic reforms to that end.

"While it notes the progress made by Pakistan under the action plan, the report did not capture the political commitment, revamping of Pakistan’s AML/CFT [anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism] regime, and our consistent and sustainable actions which have also been recognised by FATF."

It added that the report had also failed to acknowledge the full extent of Pakistan's support for the Afghan peace process.

"Pakistan’s positive contribution and facilitation of US-Taliban direct talks culminating in the peace agreement of February 29 are widely acknowledged, including by the US and its leadership.

"Pakistan hopes that future US reports will fully acknowledge the entire spectrum of Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and present a fair and correct perspective of this global threat," the statement concluded.

Pak US Ties , Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Comments (53)

Qazi Rashid Manzoor
Jun 25, 2020 06:26pm
If Pakistan pulls out of CEPEC & leaves China our time tested friend, then overnight reports on Pakistan will change to positive.
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jun 25, 2020 06:33pm
Why disappointed?
Recommend 0
Dalai lama
Jun 25, 2020 07:12pm
US is right more than 100℅.
Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 25, 2020 07:20pm
Please reject it
Recommend 0
Vivek
Jun 25, 2020 07:22pm
Pakistan is fully aware of its responsibility?
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 25, 2020 07:23pm
Sharif family with all money ,either from off shore accounts or from internall plunderring through her institutions is sitting safe and untouched in London and her all allies are being acquitted one after another -and FO spokesperson says that Pakistan is doing stable actions in money laundering. Comming to Zaradri- nothing is done for holders of benami accounts or Omni group despite the fact that Zardari allies became much more rich during their regime. The current government may be honest and is not on instititionalized plunderring-as one sees from angle of ordinary tax payer. However it lacks a tough administration to handle the deep rooted mafias in the country and their connections ,sitting in London. Either the corruption is transmitted into roots of each and every decision maker at each level in the country(seems so) and government is helpless-or also , the corrupt mafia has harrased the naïe government
Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Jun 25, 2020 07:48pm
Worlds most peaceful country in grey list? What is happening in the world.
Recommend 0
Nick
Jun 25, 2020 07:51pm
Expect more such disappointments
Recommend 0
Roy
Jun 25, 2020 07:55pm
Same state of denial and rejection. Doing same thing again and again and expecting a different outcome.
Recommend 0
Akash
Jun 25, 2020 08:04pm
No rejection, only disappointment?
Recommend 0
Confused
Jun 25, 2020 08:06pm
Your PM just called OBL a martyr. Why are you surprised?
Recommend 0
Realworld
Jun 25, 2020 08:14pm
Grey list again?
Recommend 0
krish
Jun 25, 2020 08:17pm
Good that they only disappointed not rejected. Just thought Who care about
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jun 25, 2020 08:21pm
Periodically some New Progressive Encouraging Report...Good Going.. Keep it up..Stay Focussed...
Recommend 0
Indian Common man
Jun 25, 2020 08:35pm
Please give love and peace a chance.
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jun 25, 2020 08:48pm
@Rashid Khan, no credit
Recommend 0
Misbah
Jun 25, 2020 08:51pm
US and world is 100% right.
Recommend 0
Haidar
Jun 25, 2020 08:53pm
What has changed ? If nothing then why surprised?
Recommend 0
Anand
Jun 25, 2020 09:14pm
Pakistan is the most honest nation
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Jun 25, 2020 09:15pm
Why worry about what the U S says? Pakistan is a nuclear country and has the best and richest army in the world.
Recommend 0
Crystal Clear
Jun 25, 2020 09:18pm
Pakistan needs gdp. The rest will fix itself. That is what every Pakistani should focus on.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 25, 2020 09:48pm
The whole world knows that real truth and justice are for sure, rare commodities in and around the White House, Washington, D.C. since January 20, 2017.
Recommend 0
ASB
Jun 25, 2020 10:01pm
Who cares?
Recommend 0
Javed
Jun 25, 2020 10:32pm
@Rashid Khan, I am wondering too.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jun 25, 2020 11:46pm
Disappointment, rejection!
Recommend 0
ON .
Jun 26, 2020 12:12am
@Realworld, it's a great achievement that still in grey and not in black list
Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
Jun 26, 2020 12:18am
Please reject the statement as usual
Recommend 0
Nikus Kumar Giri
Jun 26, 2020 12:48am
It is not very important, what people perceive about you Most important is your intentions and resultant actions. What I see from news paper is Pakistanis are supporting Talibs, who want to impose 7th century beduin culture.in Afghanistan. And Pakistanis are expecting positive view from democratic EU or USA?
Recommend 0
Desi jat
Jun 26, 2020 12:55am
Pakistan is a sovereign state it seems, somebody please believe them.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 26, 2020 01:35am
@Dalai lama, 100% wrong!
Recommend 0
Josh Powell
Jun 26, 2020 02:11am
US has no dignity, Trump says Hong Kong protesters have every right to protest but then threatens to use Military against the protesters in US. US is the most hypocritical country in the world.
Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Jun 26, 2020 02:18am
These reports from US Are just a politics tool from to doressnither countries US it self Are breaking many geneva conventions.
Recommend 0
Akmal PashA
Jun 26, 2020 02:22am
Now it is very clear.
Recommend 0
Akmal PashA
Jun 26, 2020 02:23am
US has all the info, their secret service collect all the info anywhere in the world.
Recommend 0
BTW
Jun 26, 2020 02:33am
FM and FO should summarily reject this report. No mincing of words
Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor
Jun 26, 2020 02:50am
I can sense a change in foreign policy and heavy leaning towards Sino-Pak collaborations and favours from the CPEC masters.
Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Jun 26, 2020 02:50am
@Qazi Rashid Manzoor , Not possible my dear. Agreements / treaties with China are "one way" passage - you can go only one way. Never rather try.
Recommend 0
Ismail
Jun 26, 2020 02:58am
Why can’t Pakistan exposes India’s involvement in attacks on Afghan Security forces in the name of Taliban! India constantly trying to get Baluchistan independent by sending terrorist. Give them evidences.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Jun 26, 2020 03:39am
We must trigger an economic sanctions on Washington and convene an emergency OIC meeting on the issue.
Recommend 0
Pakman
Jun 26, 2020 03:55am
Such reports are biased, mischievous and lopsided from the very start, remember Iraq with weapons of mass destruction, tying Sasan to Al-Al Qaeda, US ended up killing, raping 100 of thousands of innocent Iraqis, such faulty resorts are basis for destroying Syria, Libya, and others
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Jun 26, 2020 04:43am
Disappointed only? You are NOT rejecting it then. It is a new one.
Recommend 0
Mustafa.
Jun 26, 2020 04:48am
Does anyone teally vare what US has to say
Recommend 0
Mustafa.
Jun 26, 2020 04:49am
Does anyone really care what US had to say
Recommend 0
Tamza
Jun 26, 2020 05:48am
@Confused, OBL is as much a martyr as Mudi is a peace loving Hindutva PM. If OBL is s ‘terrorist’ so is Mudi.
Recommend 0
sarang
Jun 26, 2020 06:55am
@Qazi Rashid Manzoor , Time has not yet tested your friendship with China. Wait and watch on CEPEC.
Recommend 0
Punjabi Pandit
Jun 26, 2020 07:46am
Pak to open its eyes before it’s too late for them
Recommend 0
Manoj Kumar
Jun 26, 2020 08:23am
No rejection this time???
Recommend 0
Jimmy
Jun 26, 2020 08:36am
why does it matter anymore?? Pak knows these repeots are always biased.. written by those officials who are in bed with indians.. Just stop worrying about that and do whats good for the country and the ppl.
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Jun 26, 2020 08:44am
Pakistan should not expect any good narrative from USA in Pakistan's favour regarding its key role in eliminating terrorists from the country. US Congressmen are simply ignorant and know nothing about ground reality. US itself has miserably failed in Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan and has admitted its failure after killing more than million Muslims in these countries. The role of US is to keep beating drum without acknowledgement of Pakistan's efforts in combating terrorism came from Al-Qaeda. TTP. K ISIS, all of those were funded and are being funded by India to commit subversive activities in Pakistan. FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui has expressed everything loud and clear.
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Jun 26, 2020 09:25am
Yeah, this is what Pakistan gets after its former leader, Musharraf, kept on repeating in his book 'our friends' referring to the same country that will NEVER give credit to Pakistan that it deserves. Where is Musharraf now, still calling them 'friends'.
Recommend 0
MG
Jun 26, 2020 09:40am
And we reject US report....
Recommend 0
Ayyubi
Jun 26, 2020 10:16am
@Qazi Rashid Manzoor , I 100% agree with you .
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 26, 2020 10:29am
@Pakman , agreed.
Recommend 0

