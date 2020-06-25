DAWN.COM

SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 7pc

Tahir SheraniUpdated June 25, 2020

The rate cut is the fifth since the pandemic hit the global economy, with the total reduction being 625bps. — File
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a meeting of its monetary policy committee (MPC) on Thursday, decided to slash the country's policy rate by 100 points to seven per cent, the fifth time the central bank has reduced the interest rate in the last 100 days.

The decision was taken in light of the improved inflation outlook, "while the domestic economic downslide continues and downside risks to growth have increased", said a statement released by the SBP.

The rate cut is the fifth since the coronavirus pandemic hit the global economy, with the total reduction being 625 basis points.

The committee noted that risks to the global outlook are heavily skewed to the downside and the path of recovery remains uncertain. "The MPC also noted that in its update of the World Economic Outlook (WEO) released yesterday, the IMF downgraded its 2020 global growth forecast further to -4.9 per cent, 1.9 percentage points lower than in April, and projected a more gradual recovery than previously anticipated," the statement reads.

The MPC further observed that the the economy is expected to recover gradually in the next fiscal year as lockdowns ease. However, "the recovery will depend critically on the evolution of the pandemic both in Pakistan and abroad," the statement added.

The committee also noted that there had been an increasing take-up of SBP initiatives in recent weeks such as the concessional refinancing facilities to protect employment and support the health sector as well as regulatory measures to provide debt servicing relief.

"Together, this strong and data-driven monetary policy response should support growth and employment, while keeping inflation expectations anchored and maintaining financial stability," said the statement.

Notwo
Jun 25, 2020 05:06pm
Set it to 3% for any meaningful impact. No business can run on KIBOR+Bank's Commission.
Recommend 0
Start
Jun 25, 2020 05:08pm
This can lead to outflow of foreign funds.
Recommend 0
Farrukh Munir
Jun 25, 2020 06:27pm
When businessmen and opposition asks you for rate cysts, you refused to do that. Now, what good it will do??
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 25, 2020 06:42pm
But, pandemic's attack on economy is many sided without any dependable estimation.
Recommend 0
Shiraz
Jun 25, 2020 07:12pm
Expansionary monetary policy coupled with contractionery fiscal policy will result in cancellation effect whereby the extra liquidity will only be used to fuel the fiscal deficit, especially in absence of private sector uptake and depressed consumer demand.
Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Jun 25, 2020 07:37pm
The government eases for itself to borrow cheaper loan for the new fiscal year.
Recommend 0
Zaffar Ali
Jun 25, 2020 08:56pm
What about the retired people who live on national savings? What is going to happen to them. They don't have any source of income other than their savings why are they being deprived of that also. This will make the dollar go high up to 180 to 190 rupees.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 25, 2020 09:22pm
Good job but you need to continue to cut rates.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 26, 2020 01:02am
I have no idea who is taking Pakistan's economy towards a very imminent and immediate bankruptcy. At these interest rates there would be no money for investment. That is because saving would be a disincentive. Read economics and then take decisions.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 26, 2020 01:02am
@Ashfaq, That actaully is a very good observation. I agree, fully.
Recommend 0
Jnb
Jun 26, 2020 01:43am
So It proves that "Ishaq Dar was right" in keeping the interest rate constant at 6% for 5 years to improve the economy and GDP... IK's govt is following the same steps of Ishaq Daar !!!
Recommend 0

