KE attributes prolonged power outages in metropolis to shortage of furnace oil

Dawn.com | Amir WasimJune 25, 2020

KE said that peak demand had crossed 3,450 megawatt because of the hot and humid weather being experienced by the city. — AFP/File
K-Electric (KE) on Thursday attributed the prolonged power outages in the metropolis to a shortage of furnace oil, as lawmakers in the National Assembly questioned the role of the power utility.

In a statement, the power utility said that peak demand had crossed 3,450 megawatt because of the hot and humid weather being experienced by the city.

"Furnace oil is not available in the market to the level required, resulting in up to 800 mt shortfall daily. This has been in the news and the government is taking action by allowing imports.

"Also, a reduction of 50 mmcfd in regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by the Sui Southern Gas Company has further added to the challenge."

The statement added that along with these factors, power from the wind corridor was also affected, resulting in the reduction of KE's power supply from 3,150MW to 2,800MW.

It added that the government had decided to import furnace oil and the situation was "likely to normalise" in the coming days.

On Wednesday, the power utility said that "violent mobs" had caused damage to KE's grid station and offices.

"This endangers our teams and makes our job more difficult. We are working 24/7 to supply maximum power despite ongoing fuel shortage. Please bear with us at this challenging time."

MQM stages walkout in NA over power outages

Meanwhile, MQM lawmakers staged a walkout in the National Assembly on Thursday over prolonged power outages in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Speaking on a point of order, MQM MNA Usama Qadri said that the KE and the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) have added to people's misery due to prolonged load-shedding.

"On one hand, the government is imposing a 'smart lockdown' and asking the people to stay at home, and on the other, KE and Hesco are forcing people to come out on the streets.

"Hyderabad is witnessing temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius and the people are on the roads protesting against Hesco."

He stated that whenever the issue was raised with Energy Minister Omar Ayub, he would say that he was powerless as KE is a private entity.

"KE has destroyed Karachi's infrastructure. It says it is not getting furnace oil, where is the government? Where will the 30 million people of Karachi and Hyderabad go if the government can't control a company?"

He added that instead of providing relief to the people, KE was overcharging consumers. "Over the government's failure to provide relief to the people of Karachi, we are staging a walkout," he said.

After the walkout, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser referred the matter to the concerned committee.

Nepra takes notice of load-shedding, over-billing

A day earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) took notice of complaints regarding continuing unannounced load-shedding in Karachi and directed the power utility to submit a detailed report in this regard.

In a statement, Nepra also noted that inflated electricity bills were being charged to consumers. "Strict directions have been given to K-Electric to take remedial measures and submit a detailed report to Nepra immediately."

Many took to the streets on Wednesday to protest the power outages, blocking main roads and highways to bring the issue to the attention of the relevant authorities.

Protesters said that power outages were also triggering a water crisis, adding to the burden on the common man.

Abdali Durrani
Jun 25, 2020 05:39pm
OK. This may be a perfect excuse. But what about over-billing? KE has swindled billions of rupees by sending bills double the amount that they charge during the same months. This country is sliding into lawlessness and the unethical companies like KE are taking full advantage of the situation.
Aslam Khan
Jun 25, 2020 05:57pm
Doesn't KE do any planning? How many summers they have been supplying to Karachi? Don't they have enough data to forecast and then arrange for production accordingly?
M. Saeed
Jun 25, 2020 06:03pm
Power outage is a perennial problem of Karachi electric. Federal Government alone can solve this problem because, Sindh and KE goons are good for only filling their own coffers.
Beg&Borrow
Jun 25, 2020 06:04pm
There is abundance of cheap oil globally. Yet we cannot afford to buy enough for domestic consumption.
Sairbeen plus.
Jun 25, 2020 06:10pm
False excuse. The furnace is available in abundant and these days at low prices.
Tahir Malik
Jun 25, 2020 06:19pm
But why common man votes for the same politicians that did nothing for them even when were elected. You reap what you sow
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 25, 2020 06:22pm
KE does not accept any aurgument by consumers for delay in payment of monthly electricity bills whether one has money or not? If electricity bills are not paid in time, KE staff cut off electricity connection whether it is a residence, shop, commercial organisation or an industrial unit. The consumers of KE is not in a position to say to KE bill collectors to have patience then why KE is asking its consumers to have patience? It is the duty of KE management to procure furnace oil before start of summer season so that KE consumers in Karachi should not face undue and prolonged load-shedding. The management and the staff do not know that apart from the soaring heat, how many people are quarantined due to coronavirus at their residences and breathing with the help of oxygen cylinders. KE can't clap with one hand. If KE wants monthly bills to be paid before due date than KE also must make sure to provide uninterrupted electricity 24/7 and 365 days in the year without any lame excuse.
Farrukh Munir
Jun 25, 2020 06:27pm
Good governance, off course.
Imtiaz Piracha
Jun 25, 2020 06:30pm
This weather pattern & consumption level is not new. Why doesn't KE plan its operations professionally & stop being an expensive and clumsy adhoc based organization?
Tiddi Raja
Jun 25, 2020 06:32pm
KE is world-class
Mak
Jun 25, 2020 07:11pm
This is nonsense and misery for the people living in Karachi . Wish Sindh Government can act !!!!
Brownman
Jun 25, 2020 07:26pm
They don't show this level of complacency when you miss the bill payment by even one day. They send out their debt collectors the next day. The main reason is the now collapsed Abraaj Capital (Arif Naqvi its ex-CEO is on bail), that owns it, and has no money to support it. They want to sell but nobody is interested.
Iqbal bhai
Jun 25, 2020 08:23pm
K Electric has run out of furnace, gas, and wind simultaneously. Strange coincidence
Ash Man
Jun 25, 2020 09:12pm
MQM behavior is peculiar. Never seen treasury benches stage walkout before. They have to share the blame because they are part of government.
SHAHID SATTAR
Jun 25, 2020 09:19pm
If you are suffering losses continuously for serving the inhabitants of Karachi, why not tell the government that you have suffered enough and want to hand over the KE back to them? Perhaps a fair price can be negotiated between the two sides. This will put the public of the city at part with the rest of the country and you will be safe from any more brickbatting by the citizens of Karachi.
Tariq Suhail
Jun 25, 2020 09:24pm
In the lowest ever prices in fuel in international market, why private oil marketing companies and KE find hard to find fuel. Omar Ayub seems to losing his job as minister as petrol crisis seems deep.
Santosh
Jun 25, 2020 09:31pm
Who is using "Furnace oil" to generate power...!
Suchbaath
Jun 25, 2020 09:37pm
Oil has over supply and KE is blaming on shortage of oil. Is it an excuse to raise rates? Is another Jehangir Tareen behind this scandal?
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 25, 2020 09:43pm
The whole world knows that prices of oil and gas are at their lowest ebb these days, all over the globe.
Ashley
Jun 25, 2020 09:46pm
Government trying to save dollars to avoid bankruptcy therefore shortage of furnace oil, petroleum, diesel so importing less. There is no Shortage of these products in the world market.
Bilal Mustafa
Jun 25, 2020 09:55pm
in 2017 the government mandated the use of much cheaper RNLG fuel banning furnace oil electricty generation and furnace oil imports . Three years 4 RNLG power plants were implemented and KE could not upgrade its fuel injection system. A crisis means KE can sell at three times the price.
Actually
Jun 25, 2020 10:16pm
For past over 6 months Fuel Adjustment Charges are being charged as arrears. Every month 2-3k extra for 2017 and onwards. What a business model that can charge loss retrospectively at will in connivance with NEPRA or whom so ever is the regulator. Life of even middle-class is being brought to miserable hapless levels.
Liman Gashkori
Jun 25, 2020 10:21pm
Let us plant furnace oil trees.
Imad
Jun 25, 2020 11:16pm
Failure in each and everything
Jehangir
Jun 25, 2020 11:27pm
Most miserable and pathetic commercial city in the world. Sorry Karachi.
Farhan
Jun 25, 2020 11:58pm
That’s interesting , a private power company telling its customers to bear with our inefficiency or incompetence or both as we don’t have the resources to arrange for power production, while the regulator and relevant ministries in Islamabad sits tight lipped being a mere spectator to the grueling punishment in this weather citizens have been subjected to by KE.
Syed Ali Abbas
Jun 26, 2020 12:44am
Karachi is for all but no one is for Karachi. Shame on KE, Sindh government, Federal government and all political parties.
nawaz
Jun 26, 2020 01:07am
In the age of Solar, Nuclear and Wind energy sources, we are still looking for FURNACE OIL !!!
Josh Powell
Jun 26, 2020 02:09am
Load Shedding again? bring back PML-N again.
amin khan
Jun 26, 2020 03:24am
Furnace Oil shortage??? How come ? Just 4 months ago SAPM said we don't need FO or local refineries? FO better be exported? FO short. Petrol shortage. Diesel shortage. Is there any one leading Petroleum Division.
amin khan
Jun 26, 2020 03:27am
@Aslam Khan, We closed local refineries because they produced FO. SAPM states we don't need FO. Refineries are hardly running. Then we have FO shortage. Of course we will have shortages because Leaders of PETROLEUM sector don't know where the market in moving.
Texas Ranger
Jun 26, 2020 03:45am
Is KE is so dumb that it is willing to go away with sales and blaming it on the government ? What if Govt totally cut off the furnace oil, will KE bear the non utilized capacity losses of its assets ?
Vinayak Kaurwar
Jun 26, 2020 03:54am
I am grateful that such things don't happen in India
Root Cause
Jun 26, 2020 05:03am
It is not funny anymore. There should be a limit to lame excuses and incompetence. Charging big money for poor services for many years. Probably pocketing all the profit and not investing in company to upgrade its equipment and material supply. Who this company is accountable for providing quality services? Consumers are helpless, what about provincial or federal government, are they helpless too?
Arun
Jun 26, 2020 05:17am
It is a vicious cycle. Hot summers. Use of fossil fuels. More CO2. Even hotter summers.
jaredlee007
Jun 26, 2020 06:58am
KE: Sum of incompetence, politics, cheating, and corruption.
Jibran Khan
Jun 26, 2020 07:08am
And you guys have no emergency backuo plan?
Abdali Durrani
Jun 26, 2020 08:07am
@Mak , Sindh government is a partner in crime. So is PTI that had been receiving election campaign funds from KE.
Parwaiz Abidi
Jun 26, 2020 11:26am
All the money collected goes to one person. Asif Ali Zardari.
