Today's Paper | June 26, 2020

SAPM says not all people who travelled outside Pakistan tested positive

Dawn.comUpdated June 25, 2020

SAPM Moeed Yusuf addresses the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
SAPM Moeed Yusuf addresses the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday said that the government has decided to follow the same screening process for passengers flying out of Pakistan as it does for incoming passengers.

The government's change in policy — effective from Saturday (June 27) — comes a day after Emirates temporarily suspended its services after about 30 Pakistanis who arrived in Hong Kong onboard the UAE airline's flight on June 22 tested positive for Covid-19.

Yusuf, speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, said that contrary to reports, "not all people who travelled outside Pakistan have tested positive".

"It has been reported that a big percentage of outbound passengers from Pakistan have tested positive in other countries. I want to clarify that is not the case."

Yusuf further said that while outbound passengers would not be tested for the coronavirus, their temperatures and symptoms would be checked. "If there is any suspicion, the health staff will question [travellers] and if they are suspected to have corona, they will not be allowed to travel."

He urged people, especially those who have booked their tickets, to only come to the airport if they are "satisfied that they are completely fit". He cautioned that if people had symptoms or had been in contact with a corona patient, they should not come to the airport.

He also advised people to study the policy of the country they were headed to and make sure they fulfilled all conditions.

Several countries have made it compulsory for all passengers to quarantine themselves for 14 days while others have mandated that incoming passengers should have their tests done, he said, adding that people flying to those countries should make sure to fulfil the conditions.

"I request people flying to such countries to follow their policies. If you go there and test positive, it will be a diplomatic issue for Pakistan."

Speaking about passengers from Pakistan testing positive, he said that the government was "aware" of it. "[Some countries] have raised concerns. We are looking into this as a responsible state and will take steps. We will address these concerns."

On Wednesday, Emirates temporarily suspended passenger services from Pakistan. An Emirates spokesman said: "Following the announcement of positive Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong relating to certain passengers who travelled on our flights, Emirates has taken the decision to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan.

"We are coordinating closely with the various authorities and will review and implement any required additional measures to satisfy all parties before we resume services from Pakistan.”

The government allowed the resumption of international flights only for outbound passengers from May 30 from all international airports of Pakistan, except Gwadar and Turbat.

khurram
Jun 25, 2020 02:31pm
very poor strategy totally inexperienced person with no vision
Recommend 0
Zartaz Gul
Jun 25, 2020 02:35pm
Not all Pakistani travellers tested positive- only about 50%.
Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Jun 25, 2020 02:49pm
simple thing is to make COVID testing mandatory for outbound travel otherwise Pakistan would be blacklisted casing huge issues to the people who live and work in other countries. You do not want to test at home fine it is your issue but all countries are concerned about COVID19 and taking it very seriously so it is not matter of request and choice.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 25, 2020 03:32pm
Only 22 out of 30 tested positive that proves not all are positive
Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 25, 2020 03:54pm
Testing outbound passengers is the responsibility of destination country or the airline not Pakistan. Even most of EU countries not even testing incoming passengers.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 25, 2020 04:17pm
Exceptional cases are always there.
Recommend 0
Reisdasch
Jun 25, 2020 05:02pm
"If you go there and test positive, it will be a diplomatic issue for Pakistan" So that is the issue that concerns the government. Not the people dying in the country, not the prevalence of disease here, but the embarrassment that might be caused if other countries blacklist us and they have to explain why coronavirus is so rampant amongst our people
Recommend 0
Subhi
Jun 25, 2020 05:07pm
Govt. should wake up. Govt. is just not improving image of Pakistan but showcasing poor state of handling Covid to the world.
Recommend 0
Zeeshan KHan
Jun 25, 2020 05:51pm
What government can do. Our people are irresponsible. First they donot take and roaming in street without precaution. Second they want to live same life before. Government cant do everything, its collective responsibility.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 25, 2020 07:06pm
Even a Covid-19 negative can become a positive, if infected within the period subsequent to the test. It takes only 36 hours to become positive after exposure.
Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 25, 2020 08:25pm
Only N95 mask during travel can protect healthy passengers when they are traveling with even 1 sick person in central air conditioning system in plane.
Recommend 0
NACParis
Jun 25, 2020 09:29pm
It is unfortunate. Qatar has been operating two flight daily for longer period and found no complains
Recommend 0
Rajan
Jun 25, 2020 09:29pm
Really? Someone tested negative you mean?
Recommend 0
Rajan
Jun 25, 2020 09:30pm
Are you serious? Who is the culprit broke the 100% record?
Recommend 0

