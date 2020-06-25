DAWN.COM

Glimmer of hope as number of cases goes down slightly

Ikram JunaidiUpdated June 25, 2020

Number of tests has reduced from over 32,000 to around 25,000 per day. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: With all trends of the novel coronavirus changing downwards for the last five days, health experts hope it can be the start of declining of the graph.

They anticipate that the number of cases may further decrease but the number of deaths may increase as a large number of patients are still on ventilators and around 90 per cent of them may not survive.

The country reported 3,622 Covid-19 cases and 78 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 191,022 and casualties to 3,808.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,000 to 5,000 cases were being reported daily for the past few days, but the number has been declining with every passing day. However, the worrisome thing is that the number of tests, which had reached over 32,000, has reduced to around 25,000 during the past few days.

Testing has been reduced over the past few days

An official of the National Institute of Health said on condition of anonymity that it was true that the number of tests had reduced over the past few days, but it was also a fact that the number of suspected patients declined across the country. “It can be the outcome of smart lockdowns or maybe we are moving towards herd immunity due to which now less number of cases is being reported,” he added.

The herd immunity is a terminology in which if a large number of people are infected, the pace of infection reduces.

The official claimed that there was no policy to reduce the number of tests for Covid-19. “However, tests have been reduced because we have been getting fewer numbers of suspects in hospitals. Let me prove it with another example i.e. almost a week back the case positivity was around 20 per cent which means that 20 out of 100 tests were being found positive. However, on Tuesday (June 23) the case positivity was 16.7pc. It shows that more suspects were tested as compared to last week,” he explained.

“Though the number of deaths also reduced, it may increase in coming days, as around 550 patients are on ventilators and almost 90pc of them may not survive. The trend has changed and graph has started declining so we will hold a meeting on Saturday (June 27) to discuss the projected number of cases in coming days,” the official said.

When contacted, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said data spoke for itself but it would be too early to talk about it.

“As far as trends are concerned let us hope that the trajectory is in the right direction, but we should wait rather than giving a verdict,” he added.

Profiling of patients

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz presided over an in-camera meeting of the subcommittee of Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus Disease at the Parliament House.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Khawaja Asif and Shahida Akhtar Ali, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan, Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid and others.

According to a statement, Mr Faraz directed the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) to prepare profile of patients on the basis of age group and arrange different break-ups of data to better understand the spread of Covid-19.

The subcommittee was of the opinion that the pricing of Covid-19 tests needed to be brought down so that the maximum number of patients could fall in the affordability bracket. It suggested that the areas declared hotspots must be cordoned off as per standard operation procedures (SOPs) and all stakeholders should play their role strictly as no complacency could be afforded in this regard.

The NHS ministry was directed to address the complaints of the general public regarding different fee structures and devise a mechanism for lowering the exorbitant rates charged by private hospitals.

The subcommittee decided to hold next meeting within 15 days and advised the ministries and divisions concerned to come up with detailed response to the recommendations communicated earlier.

549 patients on ventilators

According to the NCOC data, out of 1,539 ventilators allocated for Covid-19 patients, 549 have been occupied across the country. Moreover, 1,895 additional ventilators are in the pipeline and will be added to critical healthcare capacity by the end of July. “Provincial governments, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad have been making all-out efforts to enforce health guidelines/instructions compliance for public safety and well-being and to contain the spread of coronavirus,” it states.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2020

sukhera
Jun 25, 2020 08:40am
of course there will be lower cases if you reduce the testing. I don't see any hope of reduction in cases.
Recommend 0
Asif Raza
Jun 25, 2020 08:40am
InshAllah things will get better and may the Almighty give a quick recovery to those infected with the virus.
Recommend 0
M Khan
Jun 25, 2020 08:52am
Reducing the number of tests per day will bring the number of infected to automatically drop. It has nothing to do with this "smart" lockdown (FYI keeping Mosques open was the main reason fro the spike but he has the gall to state mosques had nothing to do with it. Do you have any data to prove it or did again come to him in some dream). The Government thinks everyone here is as delusional as them when it comes to this pandemic (and they would be right to an extent). It' simple math the current number of infected found are 20% or thereabout when conducting tests so if 7,000 less tests are being conducted per day it means 1,400 people that are infected will never know. This is a dangerous game they are playing with the nation by giving them a false sense of security. The mess they made from the start is getting bigger by the day. Stay Safe Pakistan. You have no one looking out for you but you.
Recommend 0
bimal william
Jun 25, 2020 08:54am
Pakistani is conducting around 30000 test on daily basis and about 12 percent people are found +ve which is very high.
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jun 25, 2020 09:17am
@M Khan, Very true.
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jun 25, 2020 09:20am
PM IKN is largely responsible for the high infection rate. History will not forgive him for his cowardice & incompetence.
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jun 25, 2020 09:22am
The big man has the real command.
Recommend 0
Yousufzai
Jun 25, 2020 09:36am
You have reduced the testing. How can you arrive at a conclusion so early ?
Recommend 0
citizen
Jun 25, 2020 09:46am
Finally we are winning against corona. Another feather in the cap of our greatest leader khan saheb..
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 25, 2020 10:04am
The noble kindhearted leader is a genius! He has discovered a way to beat covid, just reduce testing. Stop it altogether and we will be covid free!
Recommend 0
SN
Jun 25, 2020 10:42am
Reduced testing led to fewer cases! How surprising! Why didn't anyone think of that before?
Recommend 0
Kamran
Jun 25, 2020 10:56am
Really, you don't test the people and you wont get infected identified. Reducing testing from 30,000 to 22000 will obviously result in decline in identified cases.
Recommend 0
DEV
Jun 25, 2020 11:44am
Reducing tests is a grave mistake which might result into a big volcano of Corona positives in future. One day the government will have to face the mirror.
Recommend 0
Arshad Iqbal
Jun 25, 2020 11:57am
Well....
Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 25, 2020 12:09pm
Zero testing, zero cases. Let's just completely eliminate it. Why stop at Glimmer of Hope?
Recommend 0
Krsn
Jun 25, 2020 12:16pm
Result of criticism on government. Now number will automatically come down
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Jun 25, 2020 12:25pm
They reduced the testing and obviously cases have gone down.what about those cases who are dying in there home because they cant even think of coming to the hospitals as they are full
Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 25, 2020 12:26pm
POTUS Trump would be very happy. His idea has been taken by Pakistani PM IK very seriously. No testing, no cases. Simple. Less testing, less cases. Brilliant!
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Jun 25, 2020 12:27pm
Is the lre anyhring this government can do correctly and provide confidence. Our players are testing positive, our passengers are testing positive and airlines stopping flights. We will lose all credibility if we continue in such a manner.
Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jun 25, 2020 02:02pm
Best way to reduce cases is to reduce testing. Said Trump. Of course the fatality rate is bound to go up with this approach.
Recommend 0
Dude
Jun 25, 2020 02:13pm
Actual numbers are many times higher as the number of testings per day are low
Recommend 0
Gafoor
Jun 25, 2020 02:52pm
It will go up soon. Less test is less number but going to cost you heavily.
Recommend 0
Romi
Jun 25, 2020 02:59pm
Good news and hope south Asian countries will drive out Chinese virus successfully and rebuild economy with Godspeed.
Recommend 0
Tiddi Raja
Jun 25, 2020 03:16pm
IK has saved Pakistan from covid pandemic and economic downfall.
Recommend 0
MG
Jun 25, 2020 03:33pm
There are no cases in Soth Sudan as the country have no test kits
Recommend 0
MG
Jun 25, 2020 03:34pm
There is one way to make new cases zero......simply stop testing
Recommend 0
Hamid
Jun 25, 2020 03:37pm
Two things i want to point out here. 1.Results of cases from private hospitals and laboratories aren't shared with government therefore the total count given by Government is highly underestimated. 2. Reducing number of tests will definitely show you decline in number of cases.
Recommend 0
Abbas
Jun 25, 2020 04:00pm
The percentage that tested positive out of total number of people tested in a day is a better statistic.
Recommend 0
S.
Jun 25, 2020 04:07pm
Do people on this website not read an entire article before giving their own hot takes on every issue? It clearly says that the govt official has admitted to carrying out a lower number of tests but he has also said that there were a lower number of suspected patients/cases. So if less people are ill enough to have to go to hospitals, that to me means the cases are actually falling. He also said that the tests which are being carried out, less positive results are coming out as compared to last week. Pls open your eyes ppl and eat some badaam before you come here and spill drivel on these sites.
Recommend 0
Nk
Jun 25, 2020 06:13pm
May be reporting has gone down. I think given the thinking of the nation it may be a good idea to not report the decline for sometime so that precautions remains in place.
Recommend 0

