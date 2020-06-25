DAWN.COM

Emirates service suspension comes after 30 passengers from Pakistan test positive

The Newspaper's ReporterUpdated June 25, 2020

The airline has put in place a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey on the ground and in the air, to minimise the risk of infection spread. — AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: After about 30 Pakistanis who arrived in Hong Kong on board an Emirates flight on June 22 tested positive for Covid-19, the UAE airline announced temporary suspension of passenger service from Pakistan till July 3.

Of the 30 passengers, both female and male, some had symptoms of fever, cough and sore throat while others were asymptomatic. According to the Hong Kong health department website, all the patients — except two male and one female — have been admitted to different hospitals. The website shows the travel history of the Pakistanis who had been in Pakistan and later travelled by the Emirates flight on June 21.

An Emirates spokesman said on Wednesday: “Following the announcement of positive Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong relating to certain passengers who travelled on our flights, Emirates has taken the decision to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan. We are coordinating closely with the various authorities and will review and implement any required additional measures to satisfy all parties before we resume services from Pakistan.”

The spokesman said health and safety of its crew, customers and communities remained top priority of Emirates. The airline has put in place a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey on the ground and in the air, to minimise the risk of infection spread.

Decision to remain in force till July 3

“We remain committed to serving our customers in Pakistan and are working hard to resume services as soon as possible,” he said. In the meantime Emirates will continue to operate repatriation flights into Pakistan as per the announced schedule, and operate cargo services that support the trade and movement of goods between Pakistan, UAE and our global network.”

The spokesman said certain passengers who were detected Covid-19 positive in Hong Kong might have travelled to Dubai for Hong Kong. However, Emirates has temporarily suspended only passenger services from Pakistan’s all airports.

Emirates said it monitored the latest health developments and regularly reviewed and enhanced measures for health and safety.

According to it, if any passenger has a connecting flight in Dubai, he/she will need to wear a face mask through the airport. The traveller will pass through a fever detection scanner before entering the connections area.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2020

Gafoor
Jun 25, 2020 09:01am
Great! Pakistan government is careless but UAE is serious about Covid.
Recommend 0
Smart Observer
Jun 25, 2020 09:12am
Great Job IK. I regret I voted for you.
Recommend 0
aziz alam
Jun 25, 2020 09:30am
Did Pakistani authorities check these passengers before on boarding them on the Emirates flight ? And in both cases the Pakistani airport authorities are responsible for this mess ! These people take all the perks and do not perform their duties and ultimately being bad name to their country !
Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 25, 2020 10:09am
How come people with these symptoms openly get boarding from Pakistanis Air port. Where is CAA and Health officials.
Recommend 0
Aftab
Jun 25, 2020 10:11am
This is a tip of ice
Recommend 0
Mike
Jun 25, 2020 10:26am
@Aftab, Iceberg,Maybe?
Recommend 0
Subhi
Jun 25, 2020 10:35am
This is an eye opener and authorities should realize how grave the situation and virus spread has happened. We have seen virus has spread among the cricketers as well.
Recommend 0
chacha
Jun 25, 2020 10:51am
Why passengers were not tested BEFORE they boarded in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Gulshan
Jun 25, 2020 10:56am
Should have been tested prior to boarding the plane.
Recommend 0
AJo
Jun 25, 2020 11:03am
@chacha, They were tested with Chinese kit and were -ive. This specialized kit meant for controlling infection count.
Recommend 0
gghh
Jun 25, 2020 11:26am
Pakistani coronavirus cases are surely much underreported.
Recommend 0
gghh
Jun 25, 2020 11:26am
What say @Fastrack?
Recommend 0
Rehmat Ali
Jun 25, 2020 11:39am
This reflects compromised testing or no testing at Pakistani Airports.
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Jun 25, 2020 12:28pm
Thanks to reduced testing we will never know who is having it and will keep on spreading it.First sign was emirates soon the world will be stopping pakistanis from travelling to there countries.Such incompetent govt we have never seen in our life not even in an african country.They are doing better than us.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Jun 25, 2020 01:21pm
Pakistan needs to improve its testing services. It is becoming a joke. First, the cricketers and now the travellers who were cleared for travel.
Recommend 0
Kash
Jun 25, 2020 01:23pm
@chacha, temp check only
Recommend 0
Kash
Jun 25, 2020 01:43pm
@Rehmat Ali, Mate, Pakistan has no need to test. No UK airport does testing before flight. The airports in UK and Pakistan only check temperature. If temperature is fine, they can board. Maybe the passengers caught it while in transit at Dubai airport. You cannot blame Pakistani airports for this. London Heathrow airport is not checking anyone coming in or going. All they have is thermal camera. Anyway testing is impossible at airports as you will not get result straightaway
Recommend 0
Raj
Jun 25, 2020 01:53pm
Propaganda
Recommend 0
Abbas Shah
Jun 25, 2020 02:11pm
@Raj, In fact, people also realize about COVID-19. if they know & have symptoms why they traveled
Recommend 0
waseem
Jun 25, 2020 03:02pm
So out of 300 passengers 30 tested positive. Hence overall our infections stands at 10% of our population. Do the math.
Recommend 0
Sadnews
Jun 25, 2020 03:07pm
Wonder how many more got infected at the airport , along the way , in their families and in the aircraft If they were tested before travel we are obviously using faulty kits The situation completely out of control At this rate we are going to build a reputation which will cause complete isolation and boycott of our goods
Recommend 0
Zafar yosuf
Jun 25, 2020 03:14pm
Covid numbers coming out of Pakistan is incorrect and much less than actual
Recommend 0
Singh
Jun 25, 2020 03:24pm
@Tariq, They are all infected and in treatment.
Recommend 0
Raza
Jun 25, 2020 04:10pm
why didn’t the airline make sure that passengers were coronavirus infection free before allowing them to travel? because airline did not make sure, now all the remaining passengers on the flight also got exposed and should be made to self-isolate for 14 days where they might be.
Recommend 0
Sriniwas
Jun 25, 2020 10:34pm
True measure of extent of pandemic in a country is not the people tested and returned positive, because testing rates are different for different countries. But the death rate cannot ideally be tempered with. So mortality rate should be the best way to judge the extent of corona virus. And mortality rate is clearly high in Pakistan, even though people who die are not always rested for it
Recommend 0
Honest
Jun 26, 2020 11:47am
How did they board the aircraft without tests being done?? Won't they spread to other passengers? Are they crazy..?
Recommend 0

