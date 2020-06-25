DAWN.COM

China gives version of clashes, demands India’s withdrawal from Galwan valley

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated June 25, 2020

China is demanding an Indian withdrawal from the entire valley and limiting India’s presence to the “Galwan estuary”, where it meets the Shyok. — Reuters/File
NEW DELHI: China has demanded a withdrawal of Indian personnel and facilities from Galwan valley, and this was conveyed at the Corps Commander talks on June 6 and June 22, The Hindu quoted officials from China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) as saying on Wednesday.

The statements from Beijing came as both sides “agreed to resolve the existing situation peacefully,” following talks through video conference on Wednesday under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on border affairs, The Hindu said in a dispatch from its correspondent in Beijing.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides “discussed in detail the developments in the India-China border areas in particular the situation in Eastern Ladakh.” India “conveyed its concerns” on the June 15 face-off that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and “emphasised that both sides should strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control (LAC)”, it stated.

China’s statements, however, pointed to sharp differences on where the LAC lies in Galwan valley. The valley begins from the confluence of the Galwan and Shyok rivers, and the LAC that both sides had been observing runs east of the confluence, in the valley. China, however, is demanding an Indian withdrawal from the entire valley and limiting India’s presence to the “Galwan estuary”, where it meets the Shyok.

Wednesday’s statements from Beijing appeared to describe the LAC at the “estuary” of the river. The MEA said last week China’s claims over the entire valley were “exaggerated” and “untenable”.

At Wednesday’s talks, the MEA said both sides agreed to “sincerely implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation that was reached by the Senior Commanders” and that doing so “expeditiously” would “help ensure peace and tranquillity in border areas and the development of broader relationship between the two countries.”

The MFA, in a statement, said both sides would “actively cooperate with the armed forces of the two countries to implement the consensus from the two rounds of military leaders’ talks on June 6 and 22 , strengthen communication and coordination between military and diplomatic channels, and peacefully resolve relevant issues in border areas through bilateral dialogue and consultation.”

The talks were led by Naveen Srivastava. Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the MEA, and Hong Liang, Director General of the Department of Boundary and Oceanic Affairs of the MFA, The Hindu said.

At the same time, China’s MFA and the Defence Ministry, in separate statements, accused India of breaking the agreement of June 6, and claimed India had committed to not patrolling in the valley or building facilities there. The Defence Ministry said India “should bear full responsibility for the incident that was solely and completely triggered by its breach of consensus and unilateral provocations” and “demanded the Indian side severely punish those who should be held accountable, strictly discipline its front line troops so as to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.”

MFA spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, “It is the Indian side that went against the bilateral agreement. The Indian side at first agreed to withdraw personnel from Galwan valley which it did, and it dismantled its facilities as requested by the Chinese side.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2020

Comments (125)

Observer
Jun 25, 2020 09:07am
The final lines say everything. India should keep China under pressure because that's the language China understands.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 25, 2020 09:07am
I don't like RSS Hindutva but do like that India is standing it's ground at the Galwan Valley at least for time being against much advance military of a far more industrialized nation China. 20 killed and 10 captured Indian soldiers, big area still under China control last time they went all out, India lost Aksai Chin. Recent last skirmish was RSS govt loss again, let us see how the next action if it sadly happens goes, surely it's not Kashmiri civilian, North East of Seven sister states or Red corridor attacks by the separatist or guerrilla warfare it's some serious stuff and RSS of Northern India is against this time called PLA.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jun 25, 2020 09:14am
Never trust a word coming to it of an indian’s mouth.
Recommend 0
Hamid shafiq
Jun 25, 2020 09:19am
India Lost simply
Recommend 0
Bravo
Jun 25, 2020 09:25am
We should not trust a country like China that introduced Corona virus and killing innocent lives... India has advantage with Russians, Americans and all powerful nations backing them up.
Recommend 0
BK
Jun 25, 2020 09:27am
India will do whatever it takes. What else 1.3 billion people are there for?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 25, 2020 09:28am
China has basically shown India that rhetoric means nothing. India cut to size militarily and diplomatically.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jun 25, 2020 09:29am
Not even the so called close friends gave a word of meaningful support to India. Chinese power.
Recommend 0
AKL
Jun 25, 2020 09:29am
By now Chinese leadership must have realised that India is not led by congress. War may take place after monsoon. Both sides are stocking up for it
Recommend 0
Nation
Jun 25, 2020 09:31am
China has to leave Akshai chin. Ts integral part of INDIA.
Recommend 0
Aftab
Jun 25, 2020 09:34am
China can’t handle tiny Taiwan and HK, trying to bully India.
Recommend 0
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Jun 25, 2020 09:35am
@Thomas, Sad, but true. Modi has hurt India, its army and reputation like never before.
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Jun 25, 2020 09:36am
Till date China has not declared the number of casualties it suffered.
Recommend 0
Mighty Indian
Jun 25, 2020 09:36am
@BK, No sarcasm please. Most Indians are peace loving.
Recommend 0
Modi
Jun 25, 2020 09:36am
The entire solar system belongs to China ! China knows it cannot defeat India militarily so it tries nibbling .
Recommend 0
dinakar
Jun 25, 2020 09:37am
Does it mean China lost territory?
Recommend 0
adi
Jun 25, 2020 09:44am
there will be a reckoning with china against the world soo. we will see.
Recommend 0
Justice for All
Jun 25, 2020 09:46am
@BK, cry
Recommend 0
Siddharth Mahajan
Jun 25, 2020 09:47am
After the world and India announced clashes China kept quiet. Now they are coming out with a new version. They lost 35 troops and a commanding officer to Indias 20. Why now? Saving face? Negotiation tactic?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 25, 2020 09:47am
India tries to please two masters Russia and USA. Result, neither came to its rescue.
Recommend 0
Trump Et
Jun 25, 2020 09:49am
Indians: Modi get us back our land. Modi: It was not your land.
Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 25, 2020 09:51am
Modi is doing a great job of destroying India. Please continue the hard work modi jee.
Recommend 0
M Rehman
Jun 25, 2020 09:55am
@Thomas, then you should learn to read and understand the ‘foreign press’ that you selectively quote. Reality is different to your claim.
Recommend 0
Najeeb
Jun 25, 2020 10:01am
Solid slap on the face on Modi's India by China. Seriously, India is unable to find an excuse to get out of the situation.
Recommend 0
Peshawari
Jun 25, 2020 10:03am
@BK, keep dreaming
Recommend 0
iqbal
Jun 25, 2020 10:05am
I guess China is much better in surgery than India and without any jets.
Recommend 0
Peshawari
Jun 25, 2020 10:06am
I wish Modi remian Indian PM for next 15 years. We pakistani love to see Modi for long term to shame India Regards,
Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Jun 25, 2020 10:08am
@Fastrack, We didnt ask for any assistance. BTW it is way better than asking for debt write off from every other country.
Recommend 0
James
Jun 25, 2020 10:08am
@Thomas, not true, US news published Chinese casualties and pompeo too accused china for aggression..if this is not support than what is?
Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Jun 25, 2020 10:08am
@Hamid shafiq, Apply logic and common sense. Read news properly.
Recommend 0
Kris
Jun 25, 2020 10:09am
According to "US News and World Report", China lost 35 people in the Galwan valley skirmish. So both sides sound like the aggrieved party. That is a dangerous state and has a high chance of escalation. Any war between the two countries will push both of them back by many years. Hope better sense prevail on both sides.
Recommend 0
VIMLA R DHARAWAT
Jun 25, 2020 10:10am
@Thomas, you are not reading us and western news papers ! Your ingnorace is commendable!
Recommend 0
Shawk
Jun 25, 2020 10:11am
@Fastrack, Thats the problem. You guys keep looking up to other countries to help you out. Cant do anything by yourself. We are self sufficient to take care of our own business.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jun 25, 2020 10:16am
It's not a cakewalk. Cheerleaders will be disappointed.
Recommend 0
Singh
Jun 25, 2020 10:17am
Total humiliation is Modi Ji. He assured us that Chinese did not occupy our land. I’m losing faith in BJP.
Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jun 25, 2020 10:20am
India and Israel are on the same track either it Galwan or Golan.
Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jun 25, 2020 10:25am
Now it becomes abundantly clear to India which took a chance and lost that in the art of war, if you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the approaching battles. But if you know only yourself and not the enemy, for every imagined victory, there will also be a real defeat.
Recommend 0
SATT
Jun 25, 2020 10:27am
India will solve it's own problem.
Recommend 0
Rana
Jun 25, 2020 10:28am
It's not a cake walf for china either, they know the consequences well. Rescue is for weak nations not a country like india.
Recommend 0
Uday
Jun 25, 2020 10:29am
@Salman, Thank you! Modi will surely appreciate your support is carrying on what he does.
Recommend 0
Kaly
Jun 25, 2020 10:30am
Habitual liar..
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Jun 25, 2020 10:30am
@Hamid shafiq, if China is asking India to leave, would mean India is occupying
Recommend 0
Amandeep
Jun 25, 2020 10:31am
@Hamid shafiq, in your dreams also in Chinese newspapers.
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Jun 25, 2020 10:32am
@Thomas, don't think India wants anybody to negotiate on their behalf. They said so
Recommend 0
Brownman
Jun 25, 2020 10:33am
All powerful China needs to teach arrogant India a lesson in humility.
Recommend 0
Wisdom
Jun 25, 2020 10:34am
@Fastrack, You need to read news papers. Both america and Russia offered mediation. But India knows how to handle its own problems.
Recommend 0
ADNAN ALI KHAN
Jun 25, 2020 10:38am
Sheer insult
Recommend 0
ilyas khan
Jun 25, 2020 10:38am
Great Modi, keep doing the good work. India will soon be 3 countries minus Gilwan Valley (which is anyhow took over by China)
Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 25, 2020 10:39am
Pakistan is standing strong with China
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Jun 25, 2020 10:40am
@Salman, so you should be happy. Indians are happy with what Modi is doing for them. So win-win situation
Recommend 0
Deepak
Jun 25, 2020 10:44am
@Salman, just see! China will be no more a economic super power as many countries will withdraw thier investments from there.
Recommend 0
Rajan
Jun 25, 2020 11:06am
@Salman, "Modi is doing a great job of destroying India. Please continue the hard work modi jee. " If what Modi is doing is destroying India. We love that destruction. And most Indians love as his rating going up and up.
Recommend 0
Gafoor
Jun 25, 2020 11:14am
Very difficult time for China in coming days.
Recommend 0
kums
Jun 25, 2020 11:28am
@Singh, China is asking India to vacate. how is that India lost land?
Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Jun 25, 2020 11:48am
China gives its version but won't give casualty numbers. What kind of a super power? Let's hope that Chinese have at least informed parents of fallen soldiers. Parents will be devastated because of China's one child policy.
Recommend 0
Shyam Kokku
Jun 25, 2020 11:48am
Wonder why it took 10 days for Chinese to come up with this story. When you report facts it doesn’t take so long. But when you want to create a story sans truth, it does!
Recommend 0
Mon
Jun 25, 2020 11:51am
As of now India is the loser.
Recommend 0
Khany
Jun 25, 2020 11:55am
India is a coward
Recommend 0
Pragmatic
Jun 25, 2020 11:57am
Actually, this news proves that India is occupying Chinese territory. Period.
Recommend 0
G Ravi
Jun 25, 2020 12:01pm
Dragon is spewing venom. Because of the swallowing of Tibet, India is having its boundary with China. By this method China can have boundary with as many countries as it wants.
Recommend 0
Mango
Jun 25, 2020 12:12pm
I read lot of comments here, that India lost to China (if even it is not true) there is no shame in loosing a battle defending our motherland. Shame is quitting, surrendering without fight. Failure is no mean a end.
Recommend 0
Asif RL
Jun 25, 2020 12:18pm
@Hamid shafiq, ask the Chinese how much they lost.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jun 25, 2020 12:18pm
@VIMLA R DHARAWAT, "you are not reading us and western news papers ! Your ingnorace is commendable!" Why should we learn from western and Indian media? Why is Indian army not giving a clear account? What about their ignorance?
Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 25, 2020 12:28pm
Absolute lies. China is in Indian territory and must withdraw. India is not in Chinese territory. This is clear.
Recommend 0
Shobha
Jun 25, 2020 12:30pm
@Anoop Shastri, Florida, modi is doing good for the country. China will think twice to step into indian territory.
Recommend 0
Isolated
Jun 25, 2020 12:30pm
India will retreat.
Recommend 0
Shobha
Jun 25, 2020 12:35pm
@Najeeb, dont forget 20 against 35
Recommend 0
Shobha
Jun 25, 2020 12:37pm
@Salman, china and khan saab thought that india is still ruling by congress. Now they realized that congress is a gone case
Recommend 0
Rr
Jun 25, 2020 12:41pm
@Brownman, come fast
Recommend 0
Wajid
Jun 25, 2020 12:42pm
China is known to lie on all matters and hence their narrative is not true. The private USA company's satellite pictures with date and time, show just the opposite of what China is saying. China backstabs whenever any decision does not suit it's requirements.
Recommend 0
Jacky
Jun 25, 2020 12:47pm
Galwan valley is under India’s control and Indian Army demolished all chinese structures bulid on valley.
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Jun 25, 2020 12:47pm
ndia should pull back to pre conflict place.
Recommend 0
devendra brahmbhatt
Jun 25, 2020 12:48pm
India will teach tough lesson to china
Recommend 0
Mahen
Jun 25, 2020 01:14pm
@Hamid shafiq, So why no casualty figures China is hiding? Not rocket science
Recommend 0
Romi
Jun 25, 2020 01:18pm
Only US Israel and India can teach cheap Chinese and their fake propagandists coward Army lesson of their life which started on 15th June.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Jun 25, 2020 01:18pm
@devendra brahmbhatt, may be 5000 years later....
Recommend 0
Jay Jiiv
Jun 25, 2020 01:20pm
Each side has its ken version. The Chinese claim that the Indians were cowardly villains while the Chinese were heroic defenders. The Indian version is exactly opposite. One cannot conclude anything unless one gets concrete facts.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jun 25, 2020 01:39pm
@Shobha, "dont forget 20 against 35" Says who?
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jun 25, 2020 01:41pm
@Asif RL, "ask the Chinese how much they lost." Ask Indian army how many Chinese they killed. Till they say anything clearly, it accounts for zero as far as we are concerned.
Recommend 0
Dinesh
Jun 25, 2020 01:48pm
@Nasir, will China standby Pakistan? Haven’t so far.
Recommend 0
Dinesh
Jun 25, 2020 01:50pm
@Khany, why?
Recommend 0
Raaz
Jun 25, 2020 01:52pm
Pakistan should help China
Recommend 0
Li-N-Ja
Jun 25, 2020 02:05pm
While commenting one should not forget China not only lost from a very small country like Vietnam but also from India in 1967. Rest can be googled. China is bullying to all including Japan and recently bullied even Nepal to capture few villages. The same fate may happen to us too sooner or later.
Recommend 0
Sand
Jun 25, 2020 02:06pm
China is still scared in telling the world that Indians killed their 43 soilders. Their commander-in-chief was killed. Or else why it was changed next day ?
Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jun 25, 2020 02:07pm
@Singh, Your choice.
Recommend 0
Parminder Arora
Jun 25, 2020 02:15pm
@Brownman, More loyal than the King!!
Recommend 0
Harjeet Singh
Jun 25, 2020 02:31pm
Chinese are liars. Don't believe them. China is playing with fire by messing with India. Jai Hind
Recommend 0
Y S Rao
Jun 25, 2020 02:34pm
Indians honoured their martyr's, what about China ? They even afraid / shy of even acknowledging .This is the difference between a democratic nation and a dictotorial nation.
Recommend 0
Baba ladla
Jun 25, 2020 02:38pm
China can keep dreaming if it thinks that India will bow down...Chinese liars are now claiming Galwan after amnesia that seemed to have lasted for forever! both sides preparing for war due to lies from Wuhan..
Recommend 0
Harjeet Singh
Jun 25, 2020 02:38pm
@Nasir, First, Pakistan should stand on its own, then support others.
Recommend 0
Su
Jun 25, 2020 02:48pm
Pakistanis are blind chinese supporters and why shouldn’t they? Their existence depend upon it.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 25, 2020 02:52pm
Surrender Modi's bravado and empty rhetoric truly exposed.
Recommend 0
Rai
Jun 25, 2020 02:58pm
Chinese are a bunch of liars. Covid is a prime example of their deceit and double talk.
Recommend 0
Roopesh
Jun 25, 2020 03:10pm
EXCELLENT
Recommend 0
Roopesh
Jun 25, 2020 03:11pm
EXCELLENT
Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 25, 2020 05:00pm
China shows india who is bose in Asia
Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 25, 2020 05:01pm
China shows India whos the Boss in Asia
Recommend 0
Gaurav
Jun 25, 2020 05:26pm
In early days of our solar system, the Ching Ming dynasty from China ruled the whole earth so technically China is the rightful owner of the entire world. I am not sure why others don't get it.
Recommend 0
Riaz
Jun 25, 2020 06:25pm
@Kris, can we relay on any reports coming out of US? Remember weapons of mass destruction in Iraq? That was very accurate...
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jun 25, 2020 06:37pm
@Fastrack, read international papers, than you know it perfectly.
Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 25, 2020 06:52pm
China will realize once both countries will fight. In fact I want a war which should decide the boss of Asia. We Indians are ready to give everything including our money and lives but China will learn a lesson now.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jun 25, 2020 07:07pm
@Observer - Hindustan and its ability to put pressure on China? Seems like you have not been following the events closely.
Recommend 0
SKG
Jun 25, 2020 07:16pm
@Nasir, You have to, otherwise you know the consequences.
Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 25, 2020 07:59pm
Everybody knows what really happened there by now. Proxies of china will face an uphill task of trying to convince the international community otherwise.
Recommend 0
aamchi mumbai
Jun 25, 2020 09:13pm
@Peshawari , Yes we Indians need Modi for next 20 years. We are proud of him
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 25, 2020 09:54pm
Real and tangible on-the-ground actions always speaks louder than hollow, twisted and false words.
Recommend 0
bhaiJaan
Jun 25, 2020 11:06pm
I agree 100% - Galwan valley maybe named after an Indian, but it has always been Chinese territory. Why is the world hell bent on going after innocents like Pakistan and China?
Recommend 0
Rajeev
Jun 26, 2020 12:03am
Tibet itself is occupied territory so China's claim in ladakh is null and void.
Recommend 0
Kris
Jun 26, 2020 12:11am
@Riaz, "US News and World Report" is a private news outlet in the US. Just google it and read that article. It sounds quite credible.
Recommend 0
Ahmed A Khan
Jun 26, 2020 12:24am
@Nation, Indians can dream on but Chinese will do what they will and Indians can watch helplessly.
Recommend 0
Ahmed A Khan
Jun 26, 2020 12:34am
@Deepak, Read up on the Chinese economy. Unlike India China is not dependent on foreign investments. They are way past that stage. Their internal economy is huge and they have been making massive investments in research and development. In fact it will be difficult for European and American companies to find other countries that could be a substitute for China's manufacturing capabilities.
Recommend 0
Ahmed A Khan
Jun 26, 2020 12:39am
@Pragmatic, Yes Chinese territory that the Indians have been occupying since the time of British India. Do not think that Indians defeated the Chinese and captured their land in this encounter. If anything, it seems that the Chinese may have managed to recover some of that land.
Recommend 0
Singh
Jun 26, 2020 12:54am
@kums, China is claiming entire Ladkh so they are right.
Recommend 0
Mazhar
Jun 26, 2020 05:47am
@K Srinivas Rao, 43Chinese soldierskilled by Indian Armyw
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Jun 26, 2020 08:14am
Time for us to join the party and get back full punjap and kashmir
Recommend 0
Venkat
Jun 26, 2020 08:37am
Does anyone really believe that India plans to go to war with China? Even before it is unthinkable considering the might of China's economic and military superiority. Now with so many problems such as economic recession, corona, cyclones, etc. India is in no position to venture into suicide. It can't even expect any help from any country right now as every country all over the world is stuck with their own problems. China's military doctrine is " Not to go to war when you feel strong, go to war when your enemy is weak ". Even if one thinks India is taking a risk, but the problem faced by Australia, Japan, UK, etc is the same. Does that mean every country is bent upon confronting China at the same time. The USA is having it's own problems. Please kindly be realistic.
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Jun 26, 2020 08:52am
When you listen to India media, it seems that they are on front line fighting with China. All bogus and false news are aired to deceive Indians.
Recommend 0
Anand
Jun 26, 2020 09:22am
Poor chinese soldiers, caught in the CPC ego game. May their parents find solace in the teachings of The Budha.
Recommend 0
Chintamani Gokhale
Jun 26, 2020 09:43am
The Chinese Dragon will devour the Indo Gangetic Plain. I cannot believe how naive all the South Asians are.
Recommend 0
Observer
Jun 26, 2020 11:00am
@Nasir, Not going to make any difference on either side-sorry bro!
Recommend 0
Subra
Jun 26, 2020 11:02am
who trusts China ? Corona ? CPEC ? BRI ? What else. China simply credibility in the world. India will be twice cautious and dont fall into gullible Jinpeng's visits. Once bitten twice shy.
Recommend 0
Observer
Jun 26, 2020 11:03am
@Ahmed A Khan, There economy is not foreign dependent but they need foreign lands to sell their products.
Recommend 0
KumarS
Jun 26, 2020 11:15am
@Amjad Durrani Engineer USA, please ask the Chinese the same question.
Recommend 0
Ashok Saigal
Jun 26, 2020 11:18am
@Thomas, I think you need to read statements by the US, Japan and UK to realise who supports India. The question is, who supports China?
Recommend 0
Ashok Saigal
Jun 26, 2020 11:19am
@bhaiJaan, If Galwan valley has always been part of China, please explain why would a Chinese valley be named after an Indian family?
Recommend 0

