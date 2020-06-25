DAWN.COM

Isa’s wife says her family is receiving threats

Munawer AzeemUpdated June 25, 2020

many powerful people wanted to get rid of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and it was the duty of the police to find out who they were and to arrest them.
ISLAMABAD: The wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday informed the police that the life of her family was in danger as they were receiving threats of dire consequences, police said.

She requested the police to register a case against those who were threatening and harassing her family.

“I am the wife of Mr Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is a judge of the Supreme Court, and to whom a death threat has been extended,” she said in her complaint, adding that a person in a video had said that her husband should be shot publicly. She also submitted a USB containing the threatening video message.

A search on the internet revealed the name of the person painting a target mark on her husband’s picture to be Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza, she said, adding that she had enclosed printouts of two documents which she had obtained from links appearing in the video, but she did not know if this was his real name.

“As you must know many powerful people are not happy with my husband and I suspect that this death threat to my husband is in continuation of what we have been facing,” Justice Isa’s wife said, adding that her father was seriously ill and today was the first day she had stepped out of the house after a long time.

“I do not want to lose my husband,” the complainant said.

Threatening to murder a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was the worst kind of terrorism, the complaint stated, adding that many powerful people wanted to get rid of Justice Isa and it was the duty of the police to find out who they were and to arrest them.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2020

Comments (36)

Adil
Jun 25, 2020 10:00am
Just show the ‘raseedain’ and get it over with. And can anyone suggest how I can get a job in the same school-I am an Orthopaedic surgeon and will probably never earn the amount this lady earned in 3 years as a teacher
Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 25, 2020 10:06am
The Drama goes on and on as long as the money trail is not being given in line of claims made by Judge wife.
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Jun 25, 2020 10:11am
Where is the intelligence agency now? Where is Rangers, Police, IB? Are they sleeping? Your Supreme Court's judge has received a threat and that too via USB. Looks like someone really close to them is connected to mafia. Our govt. is talking about protecting Kashmiris but they can't protect their SC judge.
Recommend 0
ilyas khan
Jun 25, 2020 10:11am
Don't hide behind these threats and made excuses that you will not apear before FBR. Such online threats are not real and just take it with grain of salt....
Recommend 0
waqas
Jun 25, 2020 10:12am
How our country will progress if we kept on hurling threats at others. As a nation we are deteriorating in almost all departments. This needs to end now.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Jun 25, 2020 10:15am
Labyrinth of deception. Simply give money trail and close this nasty case. Nothing is more and important than self respect.
Recommend 0
Untrack
Jun 25, 2020 10:22am
@Adil, do you have a 1000 acres of inherited land like she does doctor saab? If you’re so interested in her receipts then why did you ask for them to begin with instead of going after justice Isa?
Recommend 0
Zeeshan A
Jun 25, 2020 10:22am
It is quite clear who is behind these threats. They will go to any limits to safeguard their selfish interests.
Recommend 0
Untrack
Jun 25, 2020 10:23am
@Tariq, she has provided all necessary information unlike your dear leader who hides behind stay orders for the foreign funding case
Recommend 0
Kalim Arif Khan
Jun 25, 2020 10:30am
Once a school teacher who now owned million of dollars offshore properties.Blaming to get sympathies.As you are residing abroad and received threat there contact local authorities instead of pretending innocent.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 25, 2020 10:34am
Money trail please!!?
Recommend 0
Brownman
Jun 25, 2020 10:35am
The sacred will not give up easily. They want him out to keep their grip over the Apex judiciary.
Recommend 0
Malik Jee
Jun 25, 2020 10:39am
So 99.999% judges of Pakistan are not corrupt and only one judge is Corrupt?. Why only one specific judge is being targeted?. This is bizarre and not right. Mr Isa was critical of Imran Khan and I think this is his biggest mistake. Fact is that Imran Khan is a narrow minded individual with full of ego and narcissism and he wants to settle the personal scores by using the state machinery.
Recommend 0
Asif Khan
Jun 25, 2020 10:48am
Very sad if true. State is supposed to use each and every resource at its disposal for the safeguarding of its citizens.
Recommend 0
Gafoor
Jun 25, 2020 11:16am
That is government can do at best.
Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Jun 25, 2020 11:29am
They want a full grip over judiciary, they want to get rid of those who oppose them,
Recommend 0
Mustafa Saraj
Jun 25, 2020 11:49am
Yep, you can save enough money as a teacher in Pakistan to buy a house in UK--- Now I understand why school fees are so high?. No money trail just talk and drama.
Recommend 0
Ali Raza
Jun 25, 2020 12:08pm
@M. Emad, for your information she has given her money trail already in court.
Recommend 0
Wow
Jun 25, 2020 12:11pm
Money trail please.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 25, 2020 12:12pm
It is a old habit of people sitting at helm of affairs that they don't take notice of such death threats issued to any one in the country whether he is a common man, a judge or PM of Pakistan. They, however, take notice once the person is killed. Then all concerned people rush towards seen of incident, make pictures, take samples and collect spent bullets and wait for forensic report. The murder makes head lines in print and electronic media, big statements comes out from top notches that culprit(s) will be arrested soon and will be brought to justice. A case is registered against unknown person(s), investigations is launched and with the passage of time murder file of deceased goes down and then sent it to record room. Every one knows that till today murderers of Liaquat Ali Khan and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto could not brought killers to justice. It is duty of the sitting government to provide fool proof security to Justice Isa and his entire family without wasting a single minute.
Recommend 0
Z khan
Jun 25, 2020 12:19pm
See who is she asking for help, what agencies are doing now?
Recommend 0
Khurshid Qazi
Jun 25, 2020 12:22pm
It's shameful !
Recommend 0
Z khan
Jun 25, 2020 12:22pm
@Adil, she inherited agriculture land too if you missed the hearing
Recommend 0
Z khan
Jun 25, 2020 12:24pm
@M. Emad, and Judge Arshad must chair the bench
Recommend 0
Riz
Jun 25, 2020 12:24pm
Even the Supreme Court judge is not safe here than what about a common citizen.
Recommend 0
MK
Jun 25, 2020 01:02pm
@Adil, She never said that she earned money from school but she sold properties inheritied from her father including two houses in Karachi and agriculture land in Sind and Balochistan. Also, her yearly paid tax is more than what Imran paid in his whole life. Just last year she paid 73lacs.
Recommend 0
Azhar
Jun 25, 2020 01:13pm
Don’t beat around the bush. You the source of your wealth.
Recommend 0
TRUTHTOTELL
Jun 25, 2020 01:30pm
@Malik Jee, Well Said!
Recommend 0
Dr.M.M.Khan
Jun 25, 2020 01:36pm
First we had Judge Isa in the spot light.Now we have his wife in the spot light. If she had stepped upto the plate earlier and explained her assets everything would have been fine. Should we take her husband into protective custody?. We are now suffering from fatigue factor regarding this family' travails.
Recommend 0
Alih
Jun 25, 2020 01:50pm
But no one tells us how a school teacher managed to have such large amount of money to buy houses in England?
Recommend 0
Shaharyar
Jun 25, 2020 01:59pm
After reading the application by Mrs. Faiz Isa, one cant stop his smile and think if its actually a application or a ripe off from a suspense novel!!
Recommend 0
NACParis
Jun 25, 2020 02:18pm
After court order now trying to find way to leave Pakistan to avoid money trails.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 25, 2020 03:16pm
Strange. She claims only"many powerful" are not happy with verdict. On the contrary many ordinary tax payers are unhappy on verdict.
Recommend 0
wasim
Jun 25, 2020 03:32pm
@Dr.M.M.Khan, are you guys real, she clearly told the court she inherited over 1000 acres of agricultural land.... the houses she bought in the cheap parts of london and 1000 acres of agri land would easily fund them.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 25, 2020 03:34pm
Just explain the money trail then you will have no problems.
Recommend 0
Faysal
Jun 25, 2020 08:43pm
A lady with more than 1000 acres cultivated inherited land, daughter of a landlord, did property business, has been teacher in prestigious institutions, cannot buy 0.7M £ property in UK in 3 decades?
Recommend 0

