Isa’s wife says her family is receiving threats

ISLAMABAD: The wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday informed the police that the life of her family was in danger as they were receiving threats of dire consequences, police said.

She requested the police to register a case against those who were threatening and harassing her family.

“I am the wife of Mr Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is a judge of the Supreme Court, and to whom a death threat has been extended,” she said in her complaint, adding that a person in a video had said that her husband should be shot publicly. She also submitted a USB containing the threatening video message.

A search on the internet revealed the name of the person painting a target mark on her husband’s picture to be Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza, she said, adding that she had enclosed printouts of two documents which she had obtained from links appearing in the video, but she did not know if this was his real name.

“As you must know many powerful people are not happy with my husband and I suspect that this death threat to my husband is in continuation of what we have been facing,” Justice Isa’s wife said, adding that her father was seriously ill and today was the first day she had stepped out of the house after a long time.

“I do not want to lose my husband,” the complainant said.

Threatening to murder a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was the worst kind of terrorism, the complaint stated, adding that many powerful people wanted to get rid of Justice Isa and it was the duty of the police to find out who they were and to arrest them.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2020